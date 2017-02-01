Sam Hunt - Drinkin' Too Much (Video ufficiale e testo)

Sam Hunt - Drinkin' Too Much testo



Oh, I drink and take a sip of it

Feelin' like a hypocrite

Go for more and I don't give a shit

I never used to talk, I never used to talk like this



I'm sorry I named the album 'Montevallo'

And I'm sorry people know your name now

And strangers hit you up on social media

I'm sorry you can't listen to the radio

And drive out to the place we used to get peaches down in Pelham

I know you want your privacy

And you've got nothing to say to me

But I wish you'd let me pay off your student loans

To these songs you gave to me

'Member the first time you stayed with me?

Overpacked, and drove up, and went to the CMA's with me

Two years later, it felt like you were a million miles away from me

And I was the one on stage, drunk

Barely holdin' on, on ABC

Hope your dad still prays for me



Drinkin' too much, drinkin' too much

Since you been gone, I can't get gone enough

I'm on top of the world, going down

I'm gonna drink it all 'til you're not around

Drinkin' too much, drinkin' too much

Since you been gone, I can't get gone enough

I'm on top of the world, I'm going down

I'm gonna drink it all 'til you're not around



A year ago I was in a hotel room in Pheonix

Wonderin' if it's ever OK to lie

'Cause I knew the truth would make you wanna die

But I told you everything, and you told me to have a good life

But you still couldn't believe it was really goodbye

Every night you'd fill the bathtub up

Lie there for hours, put your face under water, and cry

I never wanted to be a heartbreaker

Turn your sisters and friends into matchmakers

I know you think my dreams came true

Since you been gone

Singin' these songs are just something to do

Every dream I ever had was you

Hope you know I'm still in love

It's the kind you can't fall out of



Drinkin' too much, drinkin' too much

Since you been gone, I can't get gone enough

I'm on top of the world, I'm going down

I'm gonna drink it all 'til you're not around

Drinkin' too much, drinkin' too much

Since you been gone, I can't get gone enough

I'm on top of the world, I'm going down

I'm gonna drink it all 'til you're not around



I know this might seem like a contradiction

The last thing you need is more unwanted attention

But you changed your number, and moved

And this is the only way I could reach you

So wherever you are, turn it up and listen



Hannah Lee, I'm on my way to you

Nobody can love you like I do

I don't know what I'm gonna say to you

But I know there ain't no way, I know there ain't no way

No there ain't no way we're through