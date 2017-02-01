Sam Hunt - Drinkin' Too Much (Video ufficiale e testo)
Sam Hunt - Drinkin' Too Much testo
Oh, I drink and take a sip of it
Feelin' like a hypocrite
Go for more and I don't give a shit
I never used to talk, I never used to talk like this
I'm sorry I named the album 'Montevallo'
And I'm sorry people know your name now
And strangers hit you up on social media
I'm sorry you can't listen to the radio
And drive out to the place we used to get peaches down in Pelham
I know you want your privacy
And you've got nothing to say to me
But I wish you'd let me pay off your student loans
To these songs you gave to me
'Member the first time you stayed with me?
Overpacked, and drove up, and went to the CMA's with me
Two years later, it felt like you were a million miles away from me
And I was the one on stage, drunk
Barely holdin' on, on ABC
Hope your dad still prays for me
Drinkin' too much, drinkin' too much
Since you been gone, I can't get gone enough
I'm on top of the world, going down
I'm gonna drink it all 'til you're not around
Drinkin' too much, drinkin' too much
Since you been gone, I can't get gone enough
I'm on top of the world, I'm going down
I'm gonna drink it all 'til you're not around
A year ago I was in a hotel room in Pheonix
Wonderin' if it's ever OK to lie
'Cause I knew the truth would make you wanna die
But I told you everything, and you told me to have a good life
But you still couldn't believe it was really goodbye
Every night you'd fill the bathtub up
Lie there for hours, put your face under water, and cry
I never wanted to be a heartbreaker
Turn your sisters and friends into matchmakers
I know you think my dreams came true
Since you been gone
Singin' these songs are just something to do
Every dream I ever had was you
Hope you know I'm still in love
It's the kind you can't fall out of
Drinkin' too much, drinkin' too much
Since you been gone, I can't get gone enough
I'm on top of the world, I'm going down
I'm gonna drink it all 'til you're not around
Drinkin' too much, drinkin' too much
Since you been gone, I can't get gone enough
I'm on top of the world, I'm going down
I'm gonna drink it all 'til you're not around
I know this might seem like a contradiction
The last thing you need is more unwanted attention
But you changed your number, and moved
And this is the only way I could reach you
So wherever you are, turn it up and listen
Hannah Lee, I'm on my way to you
Nobody can love you like I do
I don't know what I'm gonna say to you
But I know there ain't no way, I know there ain't no way
No there ain't no way we're through
