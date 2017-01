Sander van Doorn - Need To Feel Loved (Video ufficiale e testo)

Sander van Doorn - Need To Feel Loved testo



Come catch me babe, I'm fallin

Come n save me baby, I'm calling



Come and be with me babe

Come as you are



Come catch a fire babe

Don't let me fade away

Don't let me fade away



(Fade, fade)



Come catch a feeling

It left a fire in me

Eyes wide open

I'm dreaming



Come catch a feeling, it's electryfying me

Eyes wide open, i'm dreaming

Free falling baby, awake before i'm down

Free falling baby, awake before i'm down

(Awake before i'm down)



Free falling baby, I need to feel love

Come hold me babe, I need to feel love

I need to feel love



(Fade, fade)



I'm in love, in love, in love, in love

I'm in love, in love, in love, in love

I'm in love, in love, in love, in love

I need to feel love



In love, in love, in love, in love

I'm in love, in love, in love, in love

I'm in love, in love

Come hold me babe, I need to feel love