Sean Paul - No Lie (feat. Dua Lipa) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Sean Paul - No Lie (feat. Dua Lipa) testo



Feel your eyes, they're all over me

Don't be shy, take control of me

Get the vibe it's gonna be lit tonight



Baby girl I [?], give me some of that

Hey sweetie badness, look how she hot

She a fly goddess, but turn up, don't stop

It's a good piece of metals under the cap

A piece of gear, mami love all your [?]

Watching every step [?] what you got

Stayin' in my brain, mama when you're out of touch

And my aim is to give you this love



Hypnotic the way you move

Let me acknowledge the way you do

And I would not lie or play you

Beam me up like Scottie

It's so hypnotic, the way you move

That's why I wanted to get to you

And I would not lie or play you

It's so hypnotic



Gyal we never miss

Feel your eyes, they're all over me

Don't be shy, take control of me

Get the vibe it's gonna be lit tonight

Gyal we never miss, gyal we never miss

No li-i-i-ie

Hypnotized, pull another one

It's alright, I know what you want

Get the vibe it's gonna be lit tonight

Gyal we never miss, gyal we never miss

No li-i-ie

Feels how we do it

No li-i-ie

It's always how we do it

No li-i-ie

Feels how we do it

It's gonna be lit tonight

Feels how we do it

No li-i-ie

It's always how we do it

No li-i-ie

Feels how we do it

It's gonna be lit tonight

No lie-i-ie



I'm so lit, so lit, my girl

So let me see you roll it, roll it, my girl

You're lovin' turn [?]

Now let me bone it

And let me own it, my girl

Give you [?]

I say [?], baby girl, that's my word

Give you that good lovin' that's preferred

You deserve it, so don't be scared



It's hypnotic the way you move

Let me acknowledge the way you do

And I would not lie or play you

Beam me up like Scottie

It's so hypnotic, the way you move

That's why I wanted to get to you

And I would not lie or play you

It's so hypnotic



Gyal never miss

Feel your eyes, they're all over me

Don't be shy, take control of me

Get the vibe it's gonna be lit tonight

Gyal we never miss, gyal we never miss

No li-i-i-ie

Hypnotized, pull another one

It's alright, I know what you want

Get the vibe it's gonna be lit tonight

Gyal we never miss, gyal we never miss

No li-i-ie

Feels how we do it

No li-i-ie

It's always how we do it

No li-i-ie

Feels how we do it

It's gonna be lit tonight

Feels how we do it

No li-i-ie

It's always how we do it

No li-i-ie

Feels how we do it

It's gonna be lit tonight

No lie-i-ie



[?] that body, let me see you just do it

No lie

Move that body, let me see you just do it

Girl [?] represent

[?] that body, let me see you just do it

No lie

Move that body, let me see you just do it

Girl you're magnificent

No lie



Feel your eyes, they're all over me

Don't be shy, take control of me

Get the vibe it's gonna be lit tonight

Gyal we never miss, gyal we never miss

No li-i-i-ie

Hypnotized, pull another one

It's alright, I know what you want

Get the vibe it's gonna be lit tonight

Gyal we never miss, gyal we never miss

No li-i-ie

Feels how we do it

No li-i-ie

It's always how we do it

No li-i-ie

Feels how we do it

It's gonna be lit tonight

Feels how we do it

No li-i-ie

It's always how we do it

No li-i-ie

Feels how we do it

It's gonna be lit tonight

No lie-i-ie