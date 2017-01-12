Home #Sean Paul Video Sean Paul - No Lie (feat. Dua Lipa) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Sean Paul - No Lie (feat. Dua Lipa) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Sean Paul - No Lie (feat. Dua Lipa): guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

Sean Paul - No Lie (feat. Dua Lipa) testo

Feel your eyes, they're all over me
Don't be shy, take control of me
Get the vibe it's gonna be lit tonight

Baby girl I [?], give me some of that
Hey sweetie badness, look how she hot
She a fly goddess, but turn up, don't stop
It's a good piece of metals under the cap
A piece of gear, mami love all your [?]
Watching every step [?] what you got
Stayin' in my brain, mama when you're out of touch
And my aim is to give you this love

Hypnotic the way you move
Let me acknowledge the way you do
And I would not lie or play you
Beam me up like Scottie
It's so hypnotic, the way you move
That's why I wanted to get to you
And I would not lie or play you
It's so hypnotic

Gyal we never miss
Feel your eyes, they're all over me
Don't be shy, take control of me
Get the vibe it's gonna be lit tonight
Gyal we never miss, gyal we never miss
No li-i-i-ie
Hypnotized, pull another one
It's alright, I know what you want
Get the vibe it's gonna be lit tonight
Gyal we never miss, gyal we never miss
No li-i-ie
Feels how we do it
No li-i-ie
It's always how we do it
No li-i-ie
Feels how we do it
It's gonna be lit tonight
Feels how we do it
No li-i-ie
It's always how we do it
No li-i-ie
Feels how we do it
It's gonna be lit tonight
No lie-i-ie

I'm so lit, so lit, my girl
So let me see you roll it, roll it, my girl
You're lovin' turn [?]
Now let me bone it
And let me own it, my girl
Give you [?]
I say [?], baby girl, that's my word
Give you that good lovin' that's preferred
You deserve it, so don't be scared

It's hypnotic the way you move
Let me acknowledge the way you do
And I would not lie or play you
Beam me up like Scottie
It's so hypnotic, the way you move
That's why I wanted to get to you
And I would not lie or play you
It's so hypnotic

Gyal never miss
Feel your eyes, they're all over me
Don't be shy, take control of me
Get the vibe it's gonna be lit tonight
Gyal we never miss, gyal we never miss
No li-i-i-ie
Hypnotized, pull another one
It's alright, I know what you want
Get the vibe it's gonna be lit tonight
Gyal we never miss, gyal we never miss
No li-i-ie
Feels how we do it
No li-i-ie
It's always how we do it
No li-i-ie
Feels how we do it
It's gonna be lit tonight
Feels how we do it
No li-i-ie
It's always how we do it
No li-i-ie
Feels how we do it
It's gonna be lit tonight
No lie-i-ie

[?] that body, let me see you just do it
No lie
Move that body, let me see you just do it
Girl [?] represent
[?] that body, let me see you just do it
No lie
Move that body, let me see you just do it
Girl you're magnificent
No lie

Feel your eyes, they're all over me
Don't be shy, take control of me
Get the vibe it's gonna be lit tonight
Gyal we never miss, gyal we never miss
No li-i-i-ie
Hypnotized, pull another one
It's alright, I know what you want
Get the vibe it's gonna be lit tonight
Gyal we never miss, gyal we never miss
No li-i-ie
Feels how we do it
No li-i-ie
It's always how we do it
No li-i-ie
Feels how we do it
It's gonna be lit tonight
Feels how we do it
No li-i-ie
It's always how we do it
No li-i-ie
Feels how we do it
It's gonna be lit tonight
No lie-i-ie

