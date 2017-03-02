Sean Paul - Tek Weh Yuh Heart (feat. Tory Lanez) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Sean Paul - Tek Weh Yuh Heart (feat. Tory Lanez) testo



Tek weh yuh heart girl, I got your call

Yeah you know I don't waste no time

Tek weh yuh heart girl, I got your call

Put it on so nothing change your mind



I, I

If you need I can stay, stay for tonight

Leave your keys, can you please turn off these lights?



I'm lovin' you for the moment and oh, good life

I lay with you, make myself at home

Make you feel like you're in control

Take my time, I'm gon' take it slow

Make you feel like I'm in control

I'm on it, keepin' you 'til the mornin' time



I make you want it, sexy ladies

Slow baby, when you wine pon it

Slow baby, when you wine pon it

Woah baby, when you wine pon it

Slow baby, when you wine pon it

Come next to me

Love when you next to me

You're gonna be the death of me

Be your destiny, flex with me

Slow baby, when you wine pon it

Tek weh yuh heart girl, I got your call

Tek weh yuh heart girl, me a tell you from start

Slow baby, when you wine pon it

Tek weh yuh heart girl, I got your call

Tek weh yuh heart girl, me a tell you from start



I'ma tell you what I promise

Come with me, I'll leave it so weak



Girl, you know I'm the novice

Gotta get you before you get me

I lay with you, make myself at home

Make you feel like you're in control

Take my time, I'm gon' take it slow

Make you feel like I'm in control



I'm on it, keepin' you 'til the mornin' time

I make you want it, sexy ladies

Slow baby, when you wine pon it

Slow baby, when you wine pon it

Woah baby, when you wine pon it

Slow baby, when you wine pon it

Come next to me

Love when you next to me

You're gonna be the death of me

Be your destiny, flex with me

Slow baby, when you wine pon it

Tek weh yuh heart girl, I got your call

Tek weh yuh heart girl, me a tell you from start

Slow baby, when you wine pon it

Tek weh yuh heart girl, I got your call

Tek weh yuh heart girl, me a tell you from start

I, I been on this for more than I wanted, you know I'm on

If it's on 'til the morning, let me know, I'm on

Baby, you know I don't wanna waste no time

(Baby girl)

But it don't take nothing to say you're mine again

I wanna take all the time that I got with you

I could change your mind



My girl, I'm on it, keeping you 'til the morning time

I make you want it

Sexy ladies



Slow baby, when you wine pon it

Slow baby, when you wine pon it

Woah baby, when you wine pon it

Slow baby, when you wine pon it

Come next to me

Love when you next to me

You're gonna be the death of me

Be your destiny, flex with me

Slow baby, when you wine pon it