Sean Paul - Tek Weh Yuh Heart (feat. Tory Lanez) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Tek weh yuh heart girl, I got your call
Yeah you know I don't waste no time
Tek weh yuh heart girl, I got your call
Put it on so nothing change your mind
I, I
If you need I can stay, stay for tonight
Leave your keys, can you please turn off these lights?
I'm lovin' you for the moment and oh, good life
I lay with you, make myself at home
Make you feel like you're in control
Take my time, I'm gon' take it slow
Make you feel like I'm in control
I'm on it, keepin' you 'til the mornin' time
I make you want it, sexy ladies
Slow baby, when you wine pon it
Slow baby, when you wine pon it
Woah baby, when you wine pon it
Slow baby, when you wine pon it
Come next to me
Love when you next to me
You're gonna be the death of me
Be your destiny, flex with me
Slow baby, when you wine pon it
Tek weh yuh heart girl, I got your call
Tek weh yuh heart girl, me a tell you from start
Slow baby, when you wine pon it
Tek weh yuh heart girl, I got your call
Tek weh yuh heart girl, me a tell you from start
I'ma tell you what I promise
Come with me, I'll leave it so weak
Girl, you know I'm the novice
Gotta get you before you get me
I lay with you, make myself at home
Make you feel like you're in control
Take my time, I'm gon' take it slow
Make you feel like I'm in control
I'm on it, keepin' you 'til the mornin' time
I make you want it, sexy ladies
Slow baby, when you wine pon it
Slow baby, when you wine pon it
Woah baby, when you wine pon it
Slow baby, when you wine pon it
Come next to me
Love when you next to me
You're gonna be the death of me
Be your destiny, flex with me
Slow baby, when you wine pon it
Tek weh yuh heart girl, I got your call
Tek weh yuh heart girl, me a tell you from start
Slow baby, when you wine pon it
Tek weh yuh heart girl, I got your call
Tek weh yuh heart girl, me a tell you from start
I, I been on this for more than I wanted, you know I'm on
If it's on 'til the morning, let me know, I'm on
Baby, you know I don't wanna waste no time
(Baby girl)
But it don't take nothing to say you're mine again
I wanna take all the time that I got with you
I could change your mind
My girl, I'm on it, keeping you 'til the morning time
I make you want it
Sexy ladies
Slow baby, when you wine pon it
Slow baby, when you wine pon it
Woah baby, when you wine pon it
Slow baby, when you wine pon it
Come next to me
Love when you next to me
You're gonna be the death of me
Be your destiny, flex with me
Slow baby, when you wine pon it
