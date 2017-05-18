Selena Gomez - Bad Liar (Video ufficiale e testo)
Selena Gomez - Bad Liar testo
[Verse 1]
I was walking down the street the other day
Trying to distract myself
Then I see your face
Ooh, you got someone else
Tryna play it coy
Tryna make it disappear
But just like the battle of Troy
There's nothing subtle here
In my room there's a king size space
Bigger than it used to be
If you want you can rent that place
Call me an amenity
Even if it's in my dreams
[Pre-Chorus]
Ooh you're taking all perfection out my mind
Ooooh every time I watch you serpentine
[Chorus]
Oh I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
Oh tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
Not to think about you
No, no, no, no
Not to think about you
No, no, no, no
Oh I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
Oh tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
Not to give in to you
No, no, no, no
Not to give in to you
No, no, no, no
[Post-Chorus]
All my feelings on fire
Guess I'm a bad liar
[Verse 2]
I see how your attention builds
It's like looking in a mirror
Your touch like a happy pill
But still all we do is fear
What could possibly happen next?
Can we focus on the love?
Paint my kiss across your chest
Be the art, I'll be the brush
[Pre-Chorus]
Ooh you're taking all perfection out my mind
Ooooh every time I watch you serpentine
[Chorus]
Oh I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
Oh tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
Not to think about you
No, no, no, no
Not to think about you
No, no, no, no
Oh I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
Oh tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
Not to give in to you
No, no, no, no
Not to give in to you
No, no, no, no
[Post-Chorus]
All my feelings on fire
Guess I'm a bad liar
[Bridge]
And oh baby let's make reality, actuality, a reality
Oh baby let's make reality, actuality, a reality
[Chorus]
Oh, oh, I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
Oh tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
Not to think about you
No, no, no, no
Not to think about you
No, no, no, no
Oh I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
Oh tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
I'm tryin', I'm tryin'
Not to give in to you
No, no, no, no
Not to give in to you
No, no, no, no
[Post-Chorus]
All my feelings on fire
Guess I'm a bad liar
