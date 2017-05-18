Selena Gomez - Bad Liar (Video ufficiale e testo)

Selena Gomez - Bad Liar testo



[Verse 1]

I was walking down the street the other day

Trying to distract myself

Then I see your face

Ooh, you got someone else

Tryna play it coy

Tryna make it disappear

But just like the battle of Troy

There's nothing subtle here

In my room there's a king size space

Bigger than it used to be

If you want you can rent that place

Call me an amenity

Even if it's in my dreams



[Pre-Chorus]

Ooh you're taking all perfection out my mind

Ooooh every time I watch you serpentine



[Chorus]

Oh I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

Oh tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

Not to think about you

No, no, no, no

Not to think about you

No, no, no, no

Oh I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

Oh tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

Not to give in to you

No, no, no, no

Not to give in to you

No, no, no, no



[Post-Chorus]

All my feelings on fire

Guess I'm a bad liar



[Verse 2]

I see how your attention builds

It's like looking in a mirror

Your touch like a happy pill

But still all we do is fear

What could possibly happen next?

Can we focus on the love?

Paint my kiss across your chest

Be the art, I'll be the brush



[Pre-Chorus]

Ooh you're taking all perfection out my mind

Ooooh every time I watch you serpentine



[Chorus]

Oh I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

Oh tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

Not to think about you

No, no, no, no

Not to think about you

No, no, no, no

Oh I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

Oh tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

Not to give in to you

No, no, no, no

Not to give in to you

No, no, no, no



[Post-Chorus]

All my feelings on fire

Guess I'm a bad liar



[Bridge]

And oh baby let's make reality, actuality, a reality

Oh baby let's make reality, actuality, a reality



[Chorus]

Oh, oh, I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

Oh tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

Not to think about you

No, no, no, no

Not to think about you

No, no, no, no

Oh I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

Oh tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

Not to give in to you

No, no, no, no

Not to give in to you

No, no, no, no



[Post-Chorus]

All my feelings on fire

Guess I'm a bad liar