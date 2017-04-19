Selena Gomez - Only You (Lyric Video)
Selena Gomez - Only You testo
Looking from a window above
It's like a story of love
Can you hear me?
Came back only yesterday
I'm moving farther away
Want you near me
All I needed was the love you gave
All I needed for another day
And all I ever knew
Only you
Sometimes when I think of her name
When it's only a game
And I need you
Listen to the words that you say
It's getting harder to stay
When I see you
All I needed was the love you gave
All I needed for another day
And all I ever knew
Only you
Only you, only you
Only you, only you
This is going to take a long time
And I wonder what's mine
Can't take no more (can't take no more)
Wonder if you'll understand
It's just the touch of your hand
Behind a closed door
And all I needed was the love you gave
All I needed for another day
And all I ever knew
Only you
All I needed was the love you gave
All I needed for another day
And all I ever knew
Only you
Only you
Altro su #Selena Gomez
-
PubblicatoProbabilmente, anzi quasi sicuramente è una bufala, ma in rete abbiamo trovato questo vecchio video di Justin Bieber a letto con Selena Gomez.
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoAriana Grande e Nicki Minaj sono state aggiunte alla line-up degli American Music Awards 2014, che si terranno domenica 23 novembre a Los Angeles.
Leggi l'articoloNews & Gossip
-
PubblicatoSfoglia la gallery e scopri quali cantanti erano presenti sul red carpet del Met Gala 2014.
Guarda la galleryGossip
-
PubblicatoHai già un cantante che ti aiuta e ti guida nelle scelte di tutti i giorni? Sei sicuro di averlo scelto bene? Scoprilo con il nostro quiz!
Fai il quiz
-
PubblicatoE' Miley Cyrus a campeggiare sulla copertina di Maxim in cui viene svelata la classifica delle donne più belle del mondo. Ed è proprio lei a vincere il titolo...
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoNon c'è pace per la bella Selena, ormai al centro del gossip quasi come l'ex Justin Bieber: alcune sue foto in topless sarebbero state rubate dal suo...
Leggi l'articoloNews & Gossip
Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs
Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs