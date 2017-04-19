Selena Gomez - Only You (Lyric Video)

Selena Gomez - Only You testo



Looking from a window above

It's like a story of love

Can you hear me?

Came back only yesterday

I'm moving farther away

Want you near me



All I needed was the love you gave

All I needed for another day

And all I ever knew

Only you



Sometimes when I think of her name

When it's only a game

And I need you

Listen to the words that you say

It's getting harder to stay

When I see you



All I needed was the love you gave

All I needed for another day

And all I ever knew

Only you

Only you, only you

Only you, only you



This is going to take a long time

And I wonder what's mine

Can't take no more (can't take no more)

Wonder if you'll understand

It's just the touch of your hand

Behind a closed door



And all I needed was the love you gave

All I needed for another day

And all I ever knew

Only you

All I needed was the love you gave

All I needed for another day

And all I ever knew

Only you



Only you