Selena Gomez - Only You (Video ufficiale e testo)
Video ufficiali

Selena Gomez - Only You (Video ufficiale e testo)

Selena Gomez - Only You: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

Selena Gomez - Only You testo

Looking from a window above
It's like a story of love
Can you hear me?
Came back only yesterday
I'm moving farther away
Want you near me

All I needed was the love you gave
All I needed for another day
And all I ever knew
Only you

Sometimes when I think of her name
When it's only a game
And I need you
Listen to the words that you say
It's getting harder to stay
When I see you

All I needed was the love you gave
All I needed for another day
And all I ever knew
Only you
Only you, only you
Only you, only you

This is going to take a long time
And I wonder what's mine
Can't take no more (can't take no more)
Wonder if you'll understand
It's just the touch of your hand
Behind a closed door

And all I needed was the love you gave
All I needed for another day
And all I ever knew
Only you
All I needed was the love you gave
All I needed for another day
And all I ever knew
Only you

Only you

