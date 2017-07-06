Seven Lions - EDC Las Vegas 2017 (Full Set)
Seven Lions @ EDC Las Vegas 2017 (circuitGROUNDS)
- Seven Lions ft. Kerli - Keep It Close (Intro Mix)
- Seven Lions ft. Davey Havok - December
- Boombox Cartel - Jefe
- Seven Lions ft. Ellie Goulding - Don't Leave
- w/ Vorwerk & Mazare ft. Matthew Steeper - You're The One
- Seven Lions ft. Shaz Sparks - Below Us
- Seven Lions - The Truth
- Seven Lions - Steps Of Deep Slumber
- LoaX & Dirty Ducks - Lockdown
- Seven Lions ft. Vök - Creation
- Delerium ft. Sarah McLachlan - Silence (Tiësto In Search Of Sunrise Remix)
- w/ Kopel - Shanghai
- Seven Lions - ID
- Seven Lions & Kill The Noise - ID
- w/ Perpetuous Dreamer ft. Elles De Graaf - The Sound Of Goodbye
- Bro Safari - Follow (Zomboy Remix)
- ID - ID
- A & Z - Faith
- w/ Seven Lions ft. Sombear - A Way To Say Goodbye
- Seven Lions ft. KARRA - Silent Skies
- AwolNation - Run (Kill The Noise Remix)
- Above & Beyond pres. OceanLab - Another Chance
- w/ Porter Robinson ft. Bright Lights - Language
- Seven Lions & Xilent - The Fall
- Seven Lions ft. NÉONHÈART - Where I Won't Be Found
- Blasterjaxx ft. Ghost Wars - Double Lives
- Seven Lions & Illenium & Said The Sky ft. HALIENE - Rush Over Me
- w/ Seven Lions & Illenium & Said The Sky ft. HALIENE vs. Trivecta - Rush Over Me vs. Shatterpoint (Seven Lions Mashup)
- Zomboy ft. O.V - Get With The Program (Eptic & Trampa Remix)
- Myon ft. Alissa Feudo - Omen In The Rain (Seven Lions Remix)
- Seven Lions & Echos - Cold Skin (Stonebank Remix)
- Seven Lions ft. Lights - Falling Away (Festival Mix)
- Seven Lions & Jason Ross ft. Paul Meany - Higher Love
- Sagi Abitbul & Guy Haliva - Stanga
- Seven Lions ft. Fiora - Days To Come
- w/ Seven Lions & Myon & Shane 54 ft. Tove Lo - Strangers
- Seven Lions ft. Skyler Stonestreet - Freesol
- Barely Alive - Ca$h
- w/ FuntCase & Virtual Riot - Borg (Downlink Remix)
- Excision - The Paradox (Seven Lions & Dimibo Remix)
- Andrew Rayel - Tacadum
- Pane Mua - Power Stomp (Spag Heddy Remix)
- Ian Van Dahl ft. Marsha - Castles In The Sky
- w/ Seven Lions ft. Kerli - Worlds Apart
