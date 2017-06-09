Home #Sigala Video Sigala - Came Here For Love (Video ufficiale e testo)
Sigala - Came Here For Love (Video ufficiale e testo)

Sigala - Came Here For Love: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

Sigala - Came Here For Love testo

I'm no longer brokenhearted
So glad I came here tonight
And I see you got what I wanted
Baby, you got what I like

I can see that you watching me
Come over, talk to me
Need you to give me a sign
You got that something sweet
That don't come easily
It's what I need tonight

I came here for love
For someone to hold me down
I won't give it up, no
I want you to reach out

I came here for love
I came here for love
I came here for love
I want you to reach out

I'm so ready to get on it
You follow me, you'll be fine
And I'm in too deep
Have I fallen, without anyone inside

I can see that you watching me
Come over, talk to me
Need you to give me a sign
You got that something sweet
That don't come easily
It's what I need tonight

I came here for love
For someone to hold me down
I won't give it up, no
I want you to reach out

I came here for love
I came here for love
I want you to reach out

This is what we came here for
We came here for love
I won't give, I won't give it up
This is what we came here for
We came here for love
I know this, I know it's enough
This is what we came here for
We came here for love
I won't give, I won't give it up
This is what we came here for
We came here for love
I want you to reach out

I came here for love
For someone to hold me down
I won't give it up, no
I want you to reach out

I came here for love
I came here for love
I want you to reach out

