Sigala - Came Here For Love (Video ufficiale e testo)

Sigala - Came Here For Love testo



I'm no longer brokenhearted

So glad I came here tonight

And I see you got what I wanted

Baby, you got what I like



I can see that you watching me

Come over, talk to me

Need you to give me a sign

You got that something sweet

That don't come easily

It's what I need tonight



I came here for love

For someone to hold me down

I won't give it up, no

I want you to reach out



I came here for love

I came here for love

I came here for love

I want you to reach out



I'm so ready to get on it

You follow me, you'll be fine

And I'm in too deep

Have I fallen, without anyone inside



I can see that you watching me

Come over, talk to me

Need you to give me a sign

You got that something sweet

That don't come easily

It's what I need tonight



I came here for love

For someone to hold me down

I won't give it up, no

I want you to reach out



I came here for love

I came here for love

I want you to reach out



This is what we came here for

We came here for love

I won't give, I won't give it up

This is what we came here for

We came here for love

I know this, I know it's enough

This is what we came here for

We came here for love

I won't give, I won't give it up

This is what we came here for

We came here for love

I want you to reach out



I came here for love

For someone to hold me down

I won't give it up, no

I want you to reach out



I came here for love

I came here for love

I want you to reach out