Skrillex @ Coachella 2017
Skrillex @ Coachella 2017
00:00 - 14:01
01. Skrillex & Habstrakt - Chicken Soup [unreleased]
02. The Game & Skrillex - El Chapo (Sikdope Remix)
+ The End (Carnage & Breaux Remix) [Crankdat VIP]
03. WAVEDASH & Tucked Kreway - Honey Jar
04. Avicii - Levels (Skrillex Remix)
+ Doctor P - Bulletproof (feat. Eva Simons)
+ Joyryde - Damn (feat. Freddie Gibbs)
05. ID - ID
06. Kanye West - Mercy
07. Eptic - The End (Carnage & Breaux Remix)
+ Yeah Yeah Yeahs x A-Trak - Heads Will Roll (Kid Kamillion Trap Edit)
08. Chance The Rapper - No Problem (feat. Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz)
+ Phiso - Jotaro (Slushii Bootleg)
09. ID - ID
10. Skrillex & The Doors - Breakin' A Sweat
11. Skrillex & Diplo - Jungle Bae (feat. Bunji Garlin)
+ Aazar - Lay It Down
12. Ivory - Retro
13. ID - ID
14. System Of A Down - Chop Suey
+ GTA - Red Lips (Skrillex Remix)
15. Zomboy - Like A Bitch
+ ID - ID
16. Skrillex - First Of The Year (Equinox)
+ Valentino Khan & DJ Kool - Make Some Noise
+ Megalodon - Danger Zone VIP
17. Eptic - Underworld
18. ID - ID
19. 4B x Aazar - POP DAT
+ Aazar & Kovalenco Gennadi - Lit (feat. Lil Jon) [unreleased]
20. What So Not - Jaguar
+ Eliminate - Snake Bite VIP
21. Quintino - Carnival
22. Skrillex & Diplo - To U (feat. AlunaGeorge)
23. Kanye West - Bound 2 (Acapella)
+ Skrillex & Diplo - Mind (feat. Kai)
+ Rusko - Hold On (Sub Focus Remix)
24. Dillon Francis & Skrillex - Bun Up The Dance
+ Bro Safari & ETC!ETC! - Suspects
25. Coldplay - Fix You (Acapella)
+ Benny Benassi - Cinema (Skrillex Remix)
+ MUST DIE! - Gem Shards
14:02 - 19:15
01. A$AP Rocky & Skrillex - Wild For The Night (feat. Birdy Nam Nam)
+ Skream - Filth
02. Migos - Bad and Boujee (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)
+ Eptic - Underworld
03. Chief Keef - I Don't Like
+ Skrillex & Diplo - Febreze (feat. 2 Chainz)
04. ID - ID
05. French Montana - Pop That (feat. Rick Ross, Drake & Lil Wayne)
19:16 - 27:45
01. What So Not - Jaguar
+ Eliminate - Snake Bite VIP
02. A$AP Ferg - Work (Remix)
+ Virtual Riot - Warm Ups
+ Ragga Twins - Bad Man (Skrillex Remix)
03. Quintino - Carnival
04. iHeartMemphis - Hit The Quan
05. Skrillex & Diplo - Take Ü There (feat. Kiesza)
+ 50 Cent - In Da Club (Acapella)
06. Skrillex & Diplo - To U (feat. AlunaGeorge)
27:46 - 39:32
01. Joyryde - Hot Drum
+ Wildchild - Renegade Master (Acappella)
02. Skrillex & Habstrakt - Chicken Soup [unreleased]
03. The Game & Skrillex - El Chapo
+ The Game & Skrillex - El Chapo (Sikdope Remix)
+ The End (Carnage & Breaux Remix) [Crankdat VIP]
04. ID - ID
05. Shiba San - Okay
06. Skrillex & Diplo - Mind (Malaa Remix)
39:33 - 44:03
01. Skrillex - Bangarang (feat. Sirah)
02. Coldplay - Fix You (Acapella)
+ Benny Benassi - Cinema (Skrillex Remix)
+ MUST DIE! - Gem Shards
44:04 - 44:54
01. Skrillex & Diplo - Mind (Malaa Remix)
+ Skrillex & Diplo - Mind (4B Remix)
+ Kanye West - All Of The Lights (Acapella)
+ Jauz & Ephwurd - Rock The Party
+ Astronomar - Run It (feat. UNIIQU3)
44:55 - 48:31
01. Skrillex & Diplo - Take Ü There (feat. Kiesza)
+ Skrillex & Diplo - To Ü (feat. AlunaGeorge)
+ Disclosure - You & Me (Flume Remix) (Acapella)
02. Kanye West - Bound 2 (Acapella)
+ Skrillex & Diplo - Mind (feat. Kai)
48:32 - 50:17
01. Quintino - Carnival
02. iHeartMemphis - Hit The Quan
50:18 - 53:50
01. Skrillex & Diplo - Mind (Malaa Remix)
+ Skrillex & Diplo - Mind (4B Remix)
+ Kanye West - All Of The Lights (Acapella)
+ Jauz & Ephwurd - Rock The Party
+ Astronomar - Run It (feat. UNIIQU3)
02. WAVEDASH & Tucked Kreway - Honey Jar
03. House Of Pain - Jump Around
+ DJ Kool - Let Me Clear My Throat
+ DJ Snake - Propaganda
53:51 - 58:57
01. Coldplay - Fix You (Acapella)
+ Benny Benassi - Cinema (Skrillex Remix)
+ MUST DIE! - Gem Shards
