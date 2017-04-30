Skrillex @ Coachella 2017

00:00 - 14:01

01. Skrillex & Habstrakt - Chicken Soup [unreleased]

02. The Game & Skrillex - El Chapo (Sikdope Remix)

+ The End (Carnage & Breaux Remix) [Crankdat VIP]

03. WAVEDASH & Tucked Kreway - Honey Jar

04. Avicii - Levels (Skrillex Remix)

+ Doctor P - Bulletproof (feat. Eva Simons)

+ Joyryde - Damn (feat. Freddie Gibbs)

05. ID - ID

06. Kanye West - Mercy

07. Eptic - The End (Carnage & Breaux Remix)

+ Yeah Yeah Yeahs x A-Trak - Heads Will Roll (Kid Kamillion Trap Edit)

08. Chance The Rapper - No Problem (feat. Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz)

+ Phiso - Jotaro (Slushii Bootleg)

09. ID - ID

10. Skrillex & The Doors - Breakin' A Sweat

11. Skrillex & Diplo - Jungle Bae (feat. Bunji Garlin)

+ Aazar - Lay It Down

12. Ivory - Retro

13. ID - ID

14. System Of A Down - Chop Suey

+ GTA - Red Lips (Skrillex Remix)

15. Zomboy - Like A Bitch

+ ID - ID

16. Skrillex - First Of The Year (Equinox)

+ Valentino Khan & DJ Kool - Make Some Noise

+ Megalodon - Danger Zone VIP

17. Eptic - Underworld

18. ID - ID

19. 4B x Aazar - POP DAT

+ Aazar & Kovalenco Gennadi - Lit (feat. Lil Jon) [unreleased]

20. What So Not - Jaguar

+ Eliminate - Snake Bite VIP

21. Quintino - Carnival

22. Skrillex & Diplo - To U (feat. AlunaGeorge)

23. Kanye West - Bound 2 (Acapella)

+ Skrillex & Diplo - Mind (feat. Kai)

+ Rusko - Hold On (Sub Focus Remix)

24. Dillon Francis & Skrillex - Bun Up The Dance

+ Bro Safari & ETC!ETC! - Suspects

25. Coldplay - Fix You (Acapella)

+ Benny Benassi - Cinema (Skrillex Remix)

+ MUST DIE! - Gem Shards

14:02 - 19:15

01. A$AP Rocky & Skrillex - Wild For The Night (feat. Birdy Nam Nam)

+ Skream - Filth

02. Migos - Bad and Boujee (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)

+ Eptic - Underworld

03. Chief Keef - I Don't Like

+ Skrillex & Diplo - Febreze (feat. 2 Chainz)

04. ID - ID

05. French Montana - Pop That (feat. Rick Ross, Drake & Lil Wayne)

19:16 - 27:45

01. What So Not - Jaguar

+ Eliminate - Snake Bite VIP

02. A$AP Ferg - Work (Remix)

+ Virtual Riot - Warm Ups

+ Ragga Twins - Bad Man (Skrillex Remix)

03. Quintino - Carnival

04. iHeartMemphis - Hit The Quan

05. Skrillex & Diplo - Take Ü There (feat. Kiesza)

+ 50 Cent - In Da Club (Acapella)

06. Skrillex & Diplo - To U (feat. AlunaGeorge)

27:46 - 39:32

01. Joyryde - Hot Drum

+ Wildchild - Renegade Master (Acappella)

02. Skrillex & Habstrakt - Chicken Soup [unreleased]

03. The Game & Skrillex - El Chapo

+ The Game & Skrillex - El Chapo (Sikdope Remix)

+ The End (Carnage & Breaux Remix) [Crankdat VIP]

04. ID - ID

05. Shiba San - Okay

06. Skrillex & Diplo - Mind (Malaa Remix)

39:33 - 44:03

01. Skrillex - Bangarang (feat. Sirah)

02. Coldplay - Fix You (Acapella)

+ Benny Benassi - Cinema (Skrillex Remix)

+ MUST DIE! - Gem Shards

44:04 - 44:54

01. Skrillex & Diplo - Mind (Malaa Remix)

+ Skrillex & Diplo - Mind (4B Remix)

+ Kanye West - All Of The Lights (Acapella)

+ Jauz & Ephwurd - Rock The Party

+ Astronomar - Run It (feat. UNIIQU3)

44:55 - 48:31

01. Skrillex & Diplo - Take Ü There (feat. Kiesza)

+ Skrillex & Diplo - To Ü (feat. AlunaGeorge)

+ Disclosure - You & Me (Flume Remix) (Acapella)

02. Kanye West - Bound 2 (Acapella)

+ Skrillex & Diplo - Mind (feat. Kai)

48:32 - 50:17

01. Quintino - Carnival

02. iHeartMemphis - Hit The Quan

50:18 - 53:50

01. Skrillex & Diplo - Mind (Malaa Remix)

+ Skrillex & Diplo - Mind (4B Remix)

+ Kanye West - All Of The Lights (Acapella)

+ Jauz & Ephwurd - Rock The Party

+ Astronomar - Run It (feat. UNIIQU3)

02. WAVEDASH & Tucked Kreway - Honey Jar

03. House Of Pain - Jump Around

+ DJ Kool - Let Me Clear My Throat

+ DJ Snake - Propaganda

53:51 - 58:57

01. Coldplay - Fix You (Acapella)

+ Benny Benassi - Cinema (Skrillex Remix)

+ MUST DIE! - Gem Shards