Skrillex - With You, Friends (Long Drive) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Skrillex - With You, Friends (Long Drive) testo



We fell in love with gravity

And I really really miss you



[X3]

Oh, I love you (You, you, you)

All I love, all my love (All my love)



Love-love-gra-gra

For you...

All my love, all my love, all my love

Really really miss you

Yooooooouuuuuuu



(All my love)



[Piano]



(all my love)



[Electronic solo]



[Chorus x4]



We fell in love with gravity

And I really really miss you

Oh, I love you (you, you, you)

All I love, all my love (all my love) [x2]



[Instrumental break]



We fell in love with our gravity

And I really really miss you

Oh, I love you (you, you, you)

All I love, all my love (all my love) [x3]



Bye bye that's all bye thank you like you love you see ya next time bye miss you



[Laughter]