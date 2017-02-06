Home #Slushii Video Slushii - Dear Me (Video ufficiale e testo)
Slushii - Dear Me (Video ufficiale e testo)

Slushii - Dear Me: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

Slushii - Dear Me testo

Dear me...
Its okay to shed a tear once in a while
All these moments spent with her stretched arm for miles
You've been through this, havent lived to tell the tale
Hold on tight your storys waiting to succeed...

Dear me im coming undone...
I feel the ground beneath my feet brgin to crumble to the sound

