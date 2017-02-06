Slushii - Dear Me (Video ufficiale e testo)
Slushii - Dear Me testo
Dear me...
Its okay to shed a tear once in a while
All these moments spent with her stretched arm for miles
You've been through this, havent lived to tell the tale
Hold on tight your storys waiting to succeed...
Dear me im coming undone...
I feel the ground beneath my feet brgin to crumble to the sound
Dear me...
Its okay to shed a tear once in a while
All these moments spent with her stretched arm for miles
You've been through this, havent lived to tell the tale
Hold on tight your storys waiting to succeed...
Dear me im coming undone...
I feel the ground beneath my feet brgin to crumble to the sound
Dear me...
Its okay to shed a tear once in a while
All these moments spent with her stretched arm for miles
You've been through this, havent lived to tell the tale
Hold on tight your storys waiting to succeed...
Dear me im coming undone...
I feel the ground beneath my feet brgin to crumble to the sound
Altro su #Slushii
-
PubblicatoSlushii @ Spectrum Dance Music Festival, South Korea 2016-10-02
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoSlushii ha debuttato dal vivo all'Hard Summer, facendo ballare più di quindicimila persone: folla in delirio quando sul palco ha fatto irruzione Skrillex.
Leggi l'articoloConcerti
-
PubblicatoSlushii - I Still Recall: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoPrima di diventare famoso come Slushii, Julian Scanlan si esibiva come DJ Swoon per i compagni di scuola, come dimostra questo video.
Leggi l'articoloNews & Gossip
-
PubblicatoLeggi e condividi tutte le migliori frasi dalle canzoni di Rocco Hunt. Crea la tua citazione personalizzata e inviala ai tuoi amici!
Guarda la galleryLyricards
-
PubblicatoLeggi le migliori frasi delle canzoni di Benji & Fede: crea la tua citazione personalizzata e condividila subito!
Guarda la galleryLyricards
Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs
Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs