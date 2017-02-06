Slushii - Dear Me (Video ufficiale e testo)

Slushii - Dear Me testo



Dear me...

Its okay to shed a tear once in a while

All these moments spent with her stretched arm for miles

You've been through this, havent lived to tell the tale

Hold on tight your storys waiting to succeed...



Dear me im coming undone...

I feel the ground beneath my feet brgin to crumble to the sound



Dear me...

Its okay to shed a tear once in a while

All these moments spent with her stretched arm for miles

You've been through this, havent lived to tell the tale

Hold on tight your storys waiting to succeed...



Dear me im coming undone...

I feel the ground beneath my feet brgin to crumble to the sound



Dear me...

Its okay to shed a tear once in a while

All these moments spent with her stretched arm for miles

You've been through this, havent lived to tell the tale

Hold on tight your storys waiting to succeed...



Dear me im coming undone...

I feel the ground beneath my feet brgin to crumble to the sound