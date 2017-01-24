Slushii - I Still Recall (Video ufficiale e testo)
Slushii - I Still Recall testo
[Verse]
I still recall how it felt before
I remember it all so vividly like the eye of the storm
I feel it in the air, I feel it in my bones
In this dream, I see you clearly now where we once [?]
[Chorus]
We are beyond the road, falling in the sky
I can feel it all, I can feel it all
We are beyond the road, falling in the sky
I can feel it all, I can feel it all, I can feel it all
[Verse]
I still recall how it felt before
I remember it all so vividly like the eye of the storm
I feel it in the air, I feel it in my bones
In this dream, I see you clearly now where we once [?]
[Chorus]
We are beyond the road, falling in the sky
I can feel it all, I can feel it all
We are beyond the road, falling in the sky
I can feel it all, I can feel it all, I can feel it all
