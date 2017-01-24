Slushii - I Still Recall (Video ufficiale e testo)

Slushii - I Still Recall testo



[Verse]

I still recall how it felt before

I remember it all so vividly like the eye of the storm

I feel it in the air, I feel it in my bones

In this dream, I see you clearly now where we once [?]



[Chorus]

We are beyond the road, falling in the sky

I can feel it all, I can feel it all

We are beyond the road, falling in the sky

I can feel it all, I can feel it all, I can feel it all



[Verse]

I still recall how it felt before

I remember it all so vividly like the eye of the storm

I feel it in the air, I feel it in my bones

In this dream, I see you clearly now where we once [?]



[Chorus]

We are beyond the road, falling in the sky

I can feel it all, I can feel it all

We are beyond the road, falling in the sky

I can feel it all, I can feel it all, I can feel it all