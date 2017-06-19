Home #Slushii Video Slushii - Live @ EDC Las Vegas 2017
Slushii - Live @ EDC Las Vegas 2017

Slushii @ EDC Las Vegas 2017 (cosmicMEADOWS)

  1. Slushii - All I've Ever Wanted
  2. Slushii - Make Me Feel
  3. Slushii - Luv U Need U
  4. D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty - Broccoli (heRobust Busted Remix)
  5. w/ graves & Coolights - Say Things (Crankdat Re-Crank)
  6. Alan Walker ft. Iselin Solheim - Faded (Slushii Remix)
  7. w/ Slushii - Emptiness
  8. Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Heads Will Roll (A-Trak Remix)
  9. w/ Rihanna ft. Drake - Work (Acapella)
  10. w/ Whitney Houston vs. Yellow Claw - I Will Always Lick Dat (The Underdogs DJ Tool)
  11. YOGI ft. Pusha T - Burial (Skrillex & TrollPhace Remix / Slushii Flip)
  12. Future - Mask Off
  13. w/ Slushii - ID
  14. DJ Snake ft. Justin Bieber - Let Me Love You
  15. w/ Ookay & Slushii - ID
  16. Slushii - I Still Recall
  17. Lil ƱZi Vert - XO TOUR Llif3 (Prod. by TM88)
  18. w/ Slushii & Dion Timmer - Test Me
  19. A$AP Ferg ft. Future - New Level
  20. w/ Ricky Remedy & Diplo ft. Tunji Ige - Kikit (Chosen)
  21. w/ RL Grime vs. Boombox Cartel feat. Shoffy - Core vs. Alamo (Boombox Cartel Edit)
  22. San Holo - Light (Crankdat Re-Crank)
  23. w/ LOUDPVCK & Michael Sparks - Bones
  24. Twenty One Pilots - Ride
  25. w/ Jack Ü ft. 2 Chainz - Febreze
  26. w/ DJ Fresh ft. Ce'Cile - Gold Dust (Flux Pavilion Remix)
  27. Marshmello - Alone (Slushii Remix)
  28. Marshmello & Slushii - Twinbow
  29. Flosstradamus & GTA ft. Lil Jon - Prison Riot
  30. w/ KAYZO - Whistle Wars (Slushii Bootleg)
  31. GTA ft. DJ Funk - Booty Bounce (GTA HYPRR MIX)
  32. w/ Big Sean ft. E40 - IDFWU (I Don't Fuck With You) (Acapella)
  33. w/ JOYRYDE ft. Freddie Gibbs - Damn
  34. w/ Skrillex & Habstrakt - Chicken Soup (Part Native Remix)
  35. Drake - Hotline Bling (Ookay VIP Remix)
  36. w/ Skrillex ft. Rick Ross - Purple Lamborghini
  37. w/ Dombresky - Utopia (4B Remix)
  38. Post Malone ft. Quavo - Congratulations
  39. w/ Ookay - Thief
  40. Boombox Cartel - Jefe
  41. Kendrick Lamar - M.A.A.D City
  42. w/ Yo Majesty - Club Action (Smookie Illson Bootleg)
  43. w/ Skrillex ft. Rick Ross - Purple Lamborghini
  44. Cascada vs. Dillon Francis & Sultan + Shepard ft. The Chain Gang Of 1974 & Zomboy - Everytime We Touch vs. When We Were Young (Party Favor Edit)
  45. Oasis vs. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike & Martin Garrix - Tremor vs. Wonderwall (JӨSΣPH BΣ Edit)
  46. w/ JVST SAY YES & Virtual Riot - Feel The Bass
  47. R. Kelly - Ignition
  48. w/ Destructo ft. YG - Party Up (GTA Remix / Wuki Edit)
  49. w/ Knife Party - Power Glove
  50. Skrillex & Wolfgang Gartner vs. Daft Punk - The Devil's Den (VIP) vs. Harder Better Faster Stronger (Skrillex Mashup)
  51. w/ Excision & Dion Timmer - Mirror
  52. Drake - Fake Love
  53. w/ Getter & Ghastly - 666!
  54. Valentino Khan - Deep Down Low
  55. w/ The White Stripes - Seven Nation Army
  56. w/ Stoltenhoff - ID
  57. Dr. Dre ft. Snoop Dogg - Still D.R.E.
  58. w/ Cesqeaux & KAYZO - Home
  59. Wuki - Dadadada (Slushii Edit)
  60. The Killers - Mr. Brightside
  61. w/ Excision & Space Laces - Throwin' Elbows
  62. w/ Snails & Space Laces - Squishy Riddim
  63. MadeinTYO - Uber Everywhere (Slushii Remix)
  64. A$AP Ferg vs. MERCER & DJ Snake vs. Eptic & Breaux vs. Zombie Nation & W&W vs. Flosstradamus & Valentino Khan vs. Zomboy - Work vs. Lunatic vs. The End vs. Kernkraft 400 vs. M.F.U. (Middle Fingers Up) vs. Like A Bitch (Slushii Edit)
  65. w/ SQUNTO - Sayim
  66. Kendrick Lamar - DNA.
  67. w/ Party Favor - WAWA
  68. w/ Wiwek & Skrillex ft. Eliphant - Killa (Slushii Remix)
  69. Doctor P - Watch Out
  70. DJ Khaled ft. Ludacris & Rick Ross & T-Pain & Snoop Dogg vs. DJ Snake vs. 4B & Aazar vs. Phiso & Slushii - All I Do Is Win vs. Propaganda vs. Pop That vs. Jotaro (Slushii Edit)
  71. Eurythmics - Sweet Dreams
  72. w/ Zomboy - Like A Bitch
  73. w/ ID - ID
  74. Vengaboys - We Like To Party
  75. w/ Phiso - ID
  76. The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey - Closer (Slushii Remix)

