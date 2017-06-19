Slushii - Live @ EDC Las Vegas 2017
Slushii @ EDC Las Vegas 2017 (cosmicMEADOWS)
- Slushii - All I've Ever Wanted
- Slushii - Make Me Feel
- Slushii - Luv U Need U
- D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty - Broccoli (heRobust Busted Remix)
- w/ graves & Coolights - Say Things (Crankdat Re-Crank)
- Alan Walker ft. Iselin Solheim - Faded (Slushii Remix)
- w/ Slushii - Emptiness
- Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Heads Will Roll (A-Trak Remix)
- w/ Rihanna ft. Drake - Work (Acapella)
- w/ Whitney Houston vs. Yellow Claw - I Will Always Lick Dat (The Underdogs DJ Tool)
- YOGI ft. Pusha T - Burial (Skrillex & TrollPhace Remix / Slushii Flip)
- Future - Mask Off
- w/ Slushii - ID
- DJ Snake ft. Justin Bieber - Let Me Love You
- w/ Ookay & Slushii - ID
- Slushii - I Still Recall
- Lil ƱZi Vert - XO TOUR Llif3 (Prod. by TM88)
- w/ Slushii & Dion Timmer - Test Me
- A$AP Ferg ft. Future - New Level
- w/ Ricky Remedy & Diplo ft. Tunji Ige - Kikit (Chosen)
- w/ RL Grime vs. Boombox Cartel feat. Shoffy - Core vs. Alamo (Boombox Cartel Edit)
- San Holo - Light (Crankdat Re-Crank)
- w/ LOUDPVCK & Michael Sparks - Bones
- Twenty One Pilots - Ride
- w/ Jack Ü ft. 2 Chainz - Febreze
- w/ DJ Fresh ft. Ce'Cile - Gold Dust (Flux Pavilion Remix)
- Marshmello - Alone (Slushii Remix)
- Marshmello & Slushii - Twinbow
- Flosstradamus & GTA ft. Lil Jon - Prison Riot
- w/ KAYZO - Whistle Wars (Slushii Bootleg)
- GTA ft. DJ Funk - Booty Bounce (GTA HYPRR MIX)
- w/ Big Sean ft. E40 - IDFWU (I Don't Fuck With You) (Acapella)
- w/ JOYRYDE ft. Freddie Gibbs - Damn
- w/ Skrillex & Habstrakt - Chicken Soup (Part Native Remix)
- Drake - Hotline Bling (Ookay VIP Remix)
- w/ Skrillex ft. Rick Ross - Purple Lamborghini
- w/ Dombresky - Utopia (4B Remix)
- Post Malone ft. Quavo - Congratulations
- w/ Ookay - Thief
- Boombox Cartel - Jefe
- Kendrick Lamar - M.A.A.D City
- w/ Yo Majesty - Club Action (Smookie Illson Bootleg)
- w/ Skrillex ft. Rick Ross - Purple Lamborghini
- Cascada vs. Dillon Francis & Sultan + Shepard ft. The Chain Gang Of 1974 & Zomboy - Everytime We Touch vs. When We Were Young (Party Favor Edit)
- Oasis vs. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike & Martin Garrix - Tremor vs. Wonderwall (JӨSΣPH BΣ Edit)
- w/ JVST SAY YES & Virtual Riot - Feel The Bass
- R. Kelly - Ignition
- w/ Destructo ft. YG - Party Up (GTA Remix / Wuki Edit)
- w/ Knife Party - Power Glove
- Skrillex & Wolfgang Gartner vs. Daft Punk - The Devil's Den (VIP) vs. Harder Better Faster Stronger (Skrillex Mashup)
- w/ Excision & Dion Timmer - Mirror
- Drake - Fake Love
- w/ Getter & Ghastly - 666!
- Valentino Khan - Deep Down Low
- w/ The White Stripes - Seven Nation Army
- w/ Stoltenhoff - ID
- Dr. Dre ft. Snoop Dogg - Still D.R.E.
- w/ Cesqeaux & KAYZO - Home
- Wuki - Dadadada (Slushii Edit)
- The Killers - Mr. Brightside
- w/ Excision & Space Laces - Throwin' Elbows
- w/ Snails & Space Laces - Squishy Riddim
- MadeinTYO - Uber Everywhere (Slushii Remix)
- A$AP Ferg vs. MERCER & DJ Snake vs. Eptic & Breaux vs. Zombie Nation & W&W vs. Flosstradamus & Valentino Khan vs. Zomboy - Work vs. Lunatic vs. The End vs. Kernkraft 400 vs. M.F.U. (Middle Fingers Up) vs. Like A Bitch (Slushii Edit)
- w/ SQUNTO - Sayim
- Kendrick Lamar - DNA.
- w/ Party Favor - WAWA
- w/ Wiwek & Skrillex ft. Eliphant - Killa (Slushii Remix)
- Doctor P - Watch Out
- DJ Khaled ft. Ludacris & Rick Ross & T-Pain & Snoop Dogg vs. DJ Snake vs. 4B & Aazar vs. Phiso & Slushii - All I Do Is Win vs. Propaganda vs. Pop That vs. Jotaro (Slushii Edit)
- Eurythmics - Sweet Dreams
- w/ Zomboy - Like A Bitch
- w/ ID - ID
- Vengaboys - We Like To Party
- w/ Phiso - ID
- The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey - Closer (Slushii Remix)
