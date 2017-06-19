Slushii - Live @ EDC Las Vegas 2017

Slushii - All I've Ever Wanted

Slushii - Make Me Feel

Slushii - Luv U Need U

D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty - Broccoli (heRobust Busted Remix)

w/ graves & Coolights - Say Things (Crankdat Re-Crank)

Alan Walker ft. Iselin Solheim - Faded (Slushii Remix)

w/ Slushii - Emptiness

Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Heads Will Roll (A-Trak Remix)

w/ Rihanna ft. Drake - Work (Acapella)

w/ Whitney Houston vs. Yellow Claw - I Will Always Lick Dat (The Underdogs DJ Tool)

YOGI ft. Pusha T - Burial (Skrillex & TrollPhace Remix / Slushii Flip)

Future - Mask Off

w/ Slushii - ID

DJ Snake ft. Justin Bieber - Let Me Love You

w/ Ookay & Slushii - ID

Slushii - I Still Recall

Lil ƱZi Vert - XO TOUR Llif3 (Prod. by TM88)

w/ Slushii & Dion Timmer - Test Me

A$AP Ferg ft. Future - New Level

w/ Ricky Remedy & Diplo ft. Tunji Ige - Kikit (Chosen)

w/ RL Grime vs. Boombox Cartel feat. Shoffy - Core vs. Alamo (Boombox Cartel Edit)

San Holo - Light (Crankdat Re-Crank)

w/ LOUDPVCK & Michael Sparks - Bones

Twenty One Pilots - Ride

w/ Jack Ü ft. 2 Chainz - Febreze

w/ DJ Fresh ft. Ce'Cile - Gold Dust (Flux Pavilion Remix)

Marshmello - Alone (Slushii Remix)

Marshmello & Slushii - Twinbow

Flosstradamus & GTA ft. Lil Jon - Prison Riot

w/ KAYZO - Whistle Wars (Slushii Bootleg)

GTA ft. DJ Funk - Booty Bounce (GTA HYPRR MIX)

w/ Big Sean ft. E40 - IDFWU (I Don't Fuck With You) (Acapella)

w/ JOYRYDE ft. Freddie Gibbs - Damn

w/ Skrillex & Habstrakt - Chicken Soup (Part Native Remix)

Drake - Hotline Bling (Ookay VIP Remix)

w/ Skrillex ft. Rick Ross - Purple Lamborghini

w/ Dombresky - Utopia (4B Remix)

Post Malone ft. Quavo - Congratulations

w/ Ookay - Thief

Boombox Cartel - Jefe

Kendrick Lamar - M.A.A.D City

w/ Yo Majesty - Club Action (Smookie Illson Bootleg)

w/ Skrillex ft. Rick Ross - Purple Lamborghini

Cascada vs. Dillon Francis & Sultan + Shepard ft. The Chain Gang Of 1974 & Zomboy - Everytime We Touch vs. When We Were Young (Party Favor Edit)

Oasis vs. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike & Martin Garrix - Tremor vs. Wonderwall (JӨSΣPH BΣ Edit)

w/ JVST SAY YES & Virtual Riot - Feel The Bass

R. Kelly - Ignition

w/ Destructo ft. YG - Party Up (GTA Remix / Wuki Edit)

w/ Knife Party - Power Glove

Skrillex & Wolfgang Gartner vs. Daft Punk - The Devil's Den (VIP) vs. Harder Better Faster Stronger (Skrillex Mashup)

w/ Excision & Dion Timmer - Mirror

Drake - Fake Love

w/ Getter & Ghastly - 666!

Valentino Khan - Deep Down Low

w/ The White Stripes - Seven Nation Army

w/ Stoltenhoff - ID

Dr. Dre ft. Snoop Dogg - Still D.R.E.

w/ Cesqeaux & KAYZO - Home

Wuki - Dadadada (Slushii Edit)

The Killers - Mr. Brightside

w/ Excision & Space Laces - Throwin' Elbows

w/ Snails & Space Laces - Squishy Riddim

MadeinTYO - Uber Everywhere (Slushii Remix)

A$AP Ferg vs. MERCER & DJ Snake vs. Eptic & Breaux vs. Zombie Nation & W&W vs. Flosstradamus & Valentino Khan vs. Zomboy - Work vs. Lunatic vs. The End vs. Kernkraft 400 vs. M.F.U. (Middle Fingers Up) vs. Like A Bitch (Slushii Edit)

w/ SQUNTO - Sayim

Kendrick Lamar - DNA.

w/ Party Favor - WAWA

w/ Wiwek & Skrillex ft. Eliphant - Killa (Slushii Remix)

Doctor P - Watch Out

DJ Khaled ft. Ludacris & Rick Ross & T-Pain & Snoop Dogg vs. DJ Snake vs. 4B & Aazar vs. Phiso & Slushii - All I Do Is Win vs. Propaganda vs. Pop That vs. Jotaro (Slushii Edit)

Eurythmics - Sweet Dreams

w/ Zomboy - Like A Bitch

w/ ID - ID

Vengaboys - We Like To Party

w/ Phiso - ID