Slushii - Live @ Spectrum Dance Music Festival 2016

Slushii @ Spectrum Dance Music Festival, South Korea 2016-10-02

01. PlayStation - Intro

02. Slushii - Make Me Feel [FREE]

03. Yunomi feat. Nicamoq - ロボティックガール (curryrice Remix)

04. Point Point - All This [RECORD RECORD]

w/ Disclosure feat. Eliza Doolittle - You & Me (Flume Remix) [PMR]

05. D.R.A.M. feat. Lil Yachty - Broccoli (heRobust Busted Remix) [EMPIRE DISTRIBUTION]

[06:17] graves & Coolights - Say Things (Crankdat Re-Crank) [FREE/MASHBUK]

[07:25] Ookay - Thief (Boombox Cartel Remix) [FREE]

08. G-Eazy & Bebe Rexha - Me, Myself & I (Pegboard Nerds Remix) [RCA]

w/ Slushii - Emptiness [MONSTERCAT]

09. Yeah Yeah Yeahs & A-Trak vs. Major Lazer - Heads Will Roll The Bass (Jack Ü Mashup) [FOOL'S GOLD&THINSP;/&THINSP;MAD DECENT]

[10:12] Mightyfools & Yellow Claw - Lick Dat (Hasse De Moor Bootlick) [BARONG FAMILY]

11. YOGI feat. Pusha T - Burial (Skrillex & TrollPhace Remix) [OWSLA]

[12:23] Alison Wonderland feat. Wayne Coyne - U Don't Know (Vincent Remix) [FREE/EMI AUSTRALIA]

[13:02] Marshmello vs. Waka Flocka Flame feat. Wale & Roscoe Dash - Find Me vs. No Hands (Flosstradamus Edit) [FREE]

[13:33] ID - ID

15. Galantis - In My Head (Slushii Remix) [BIG BEAT]

[17:00] Dion Timmer - Money [ROTTUN]

17. Diplo feat. LIZ - Set Me Free [MAD DECENT]

w/ Barely Alive - Zombie Hunter [DISCIPLE]

18. Zomboy - Invaders [NSD: BLACK LABEL]

[20:10] ID - ID

20. GTA feat. Sam Bruno - Red Lips (Skrillex Remix) [OWSLA]

w/ Marshmello - Alone (Slushii Remix) [MONSTERCAT]

w/ Zomboy & MUST DIE! - Survivors [NEVER SAY DIE]

21. Wiwek & Skrillex feat. Eliphant - Killa (Slushii Remix) [OWSLA]

w/ Major Lazer & DJ Snake feat. MØ - Lean On (Dillon Francis & Jauz Remix) [MAD DECENT]

22. Boombox Cartel & QUIX feat. Anjulie - Supernatural [MAD DECENT]

23. Barely Alive - Doggo [DISCIPLE]

24. Drake - Hotline Bling (Ookay VIP Remix) [FREE/CASH MONEY]

25. Kanye West feat. Desiigner - Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 2 [GOOD MUSIC]

w/ Desiigner - Panda (Crankdat & Hearts & Nati Remix) [LODUBS]

w/ Skrillex feat. Rick Ross - Purple Lamborghini [ATLANTIC]

26. Alesso feat. Tove Lo - Heroes (We Could Be) (Grandtheft Remix) [REFUNE/DEF JAM]

w/ Phiso - One More Time [FREE]

[30:51] Galantis - Runaway (U & I) (Dillon Francis Remix) [BIG BEAT]

28. DJ Snake - Propaganda [POLYDOR]

29. Jauz - Feel The Volume [MAD DECENT]

30. A$AP Ferg feat. A$ap Rocky, French Montana, Schoolboy Q & Trinidad - Work (Remix) [A$AP]

w/ GTA - The Crowd [FLY EYE]

w/ Getter - Fricken Dope [OWSLA]

31. Valentino Khan & Wiwek - Tropicana [OWSLA]

32. Space Laces - Bugbass [NSD: BLACK LABEL]

[38:00] Wuki - Dadadada [FREE]

34. Slushii feat. Madi - So Long [MAD DECENT]

w/ LH4L feat. Billion Dollars - Neoprene [FREE]

35. Drake & Future - Jumpman [EPIC]

36. Excision & Space Laces - Throwin' Elbows [ROTTUN]

37. Snails & Space Laces - Squishy Riddim [OWSLA]

38. MadeinTYO - Uber Everywhere (Slushii Remix) [FREE]

39. Alice Deejay - Better Off Alone (K Theory Remix) [POSITIVA]

w/ The Chainsmokers feat. Daya - Don't Let Me Down (Spag Heddy Remix) [COLUMBIA]

40. Moksi - The Dopest (Cesqeaux Remix) [BARONG FAMILY]

41. Dirty Audio & Rickyxsan - Gettin' That [MAD DECENT]

[47:41] ID - ID

43. RL Grime - Core [WEDIDIT]

w/ Ragga Twins - Bad Man (Skrillex Remix / Slushii Feel Good Edit) [OWSLA]

44. DJ Khaled feat. Ludacris & Rick Ross & T-Pain & Snoop Dogg - All I Do Is Win [E1 MUSIC]

w/ 4B & Aazar - Pop Dat (Acappella) [MAD DECENT]

w/ Phiso - Jotaro (Slushii Edit) [SMOG]

45. Slushii - Take My Hand [FREE]

[52:54] Skrillex feat. Alvin Risk - Try It Out (Put Em Up Mix) [OWSLA/BIG BEAT]

47. Flux Pavilion - I Can't Stop [CIRCUS UKF]

w/ Flux Pavilion - I Can't Stop (Ekali Tribute) [CIRCUS UKF]

48. That Poppy - Lowlife (Slushii Remix) [ISLAND]

49. MNEK & Zara Larsson - Never Forget You (Slushii Remix) [TEN]

50. The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey - Closer (Slushii Remix) [SONY]