Slushii - Live @ Spectrum Dance Music Festival 2016
Slushii @ Spectrum Dance Music Festival, South Korea 2016-10-02
01. PlayStation - Intro
02. Slushii - Make Me Feel [FREE]
03. Yunomi feat. Nicamoq - ロボティックガール (curryrice Remix)
04. Point Point - All This [RECORD RECORD]
w/ Disclosure feat. Eliza Doolittle - You & Me (Flume Remix) [PMR]
05. D.R.A.M. feat. Lil Yachty - Broccoli (heRobust Busted Remix) [EMPIRE DISTRIBUTION]
[06:17] graves & Coolights - Say Things (Crankdat Re-Crank) [FREE/MASHBUK]
[07:25] Ookay - Thief (Boombox Cartel Remix) [FREE]
08. G-Eazy & Bebe Rexha - Me, Myself & I (Pegboard Nerds Remix) [RCA]
w/ Slushii - Emptiness [MONSTERCAT]
09. Yeah Yeah Yeahs & A-Trak vs. Major Lazer - Heads Will Roll The Bass (Jack Ü Mashup) [FOOL'S GOLD&THINSP;/&THINSP;MAD DECENT]
[10:12] Mightyfools & Yellow Claw - Lick Dat (Hasse De Moor Bootlick) [BARONG FAMILY]
11. YOGI feat. Pusha T - Burial (Skrillex & TrollPhace Remix) [OWSLA]
[12:23] Alison Wonderland feat. Wayne Coyne - U Don't Know (Vincent Remix) [FREE/EMI AUSTRALIA]
[13:02] Marshmello vs. Waka Flocka Flame feat. Wale & Roscoe Dash - Find Me vs. No Hands (Flosstradamus Edit) [FREE]
[13:33] ID - ID
15. Galantis - In My Head (Slushii Remix) [BIG BEAT]
[17:00] Dion Timmer - Money [ROTTUN]
17. Diplo feat. LIZ - Set Me Free [MAD DECENT]
w/ Barely Alive - Zombie Hunter [DISCIPLE]
18. Zomboy - Invaders [NSD: BLACK LABEL]
[20:10] ID - ID
20. GTA feat. Sam Bruno - Red Lips (Skrillex Remix) [OWSLA]
w/ Marshmello - Alone (Slushii Remix) [MONSTERCAT]
w/ Zomboy & MUST DIE! - Survivors [NEVER SAY DIE]
21. Wiwek & Skrillex feat. Eliphant - Killa (Slushii Remix) [OWSLA]
w/ Major Lazer & DJ Snake feat. MØ - Lean On (Dillon Francis & Jauz Remix) [MAD DECENT]
22. Boombox Cartel & QUIX feat. Anjulie - Supernatural [MAD DECENT]
23. Barely Alive - Doggo [DISCIPLE]
24. Drake - Hotline Bling (Ookay VIP Remix) [FREE/CASH MONEY]
25. Kanye West feat. Desiigner - Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 2 [GOOD MUSIC]
w/ Desiigner - Panda (Crankdat & Hearts & Nati Remix) [LODUBS]
w/ Skrillex feat. Rick Ross - Purple Lamborghini [ATLANTIC]
26. Alesso feat. Tove Lo - Heroes (We Could Be) (Grandtheft Remix) [REFUNE/DEF JAM]
w/ Phiso - One More Time [FREE]
[30:51] Galantis - Runaway (U & I) (Dillon Francis Remix) [BIG BEAT]
28. DJ Snake - Propaganda [POLYDOR]
29. Jauz - Feel The Volume [MAD DECENT]
30. A$AP Ferg feat. A$ap Rocky, French Montana, Schoolboy Q & Trinidad - Work (Remix) [A$AP]
w/ GTA - The Crowd [FLY EYE]
w/ Getter - Fricken Dope [OWSLA]
31. Valentino Khan & Wiwek - Tropicana [OWSLA]
32. Space Laces - Bugbass [NSD: BLACK LABEL]
[38:00] Wuki - Dadadada [FREE]
34. Slushii feat. Madi - So Long [MAD DECENT]
w/ LH4L feat. Billion Dollars - Neoprene [FREE]
35. Drake & Future - Jumpman [EPIC]
36. Excision & Space Laces - Throwin' Elbows [ROTTUN]
37. Snails & Space Laces - Squishy Riddim [OWSLA]
38. MadeinTYO - Uber Everywhere (Slushii Remix) [FREE]
39. Alice Deejay - Better Off Alone (K Theory Remix) [POSITIVA]
w/ The Chainsmokers feat. Daya - Don't Let Me Down (Spag Heddy Remix) [COLUMBIA]
40. Moksi - The Dopest (Cesqeaux Remix) [BARONG FAMILY]
41. Dirty Audio & Rickyxsan - Gettin' That [MAD DECENT]
[47:41] ID - ID
43. RL Grime - Core [WEDIDIT]
w/ Ragga Twins - Bad Man (Skrillex Remix / Slushii Feel Good Edit) [OWSLA]
44. DJ Khaled feat. Ludacris & Rick Ross & T-Pain & Snoop Dogg - All I Do Is Win [E1 MUSIC]
w/ 4B & Aazar - Pop Dat (Acappella) [MAD DECENT]
w/ Phiso - Jotaro (Slushii Edit) [SMOG]
45. Slushii - Take My Hand [FREE]
[52:54] Skrillex feat. Alvin Risk - Try It Out (Put Em Up Mix) [OWSLA/BIG BEAT]
47. Flux Pavilion - I Can't Stop [CIRCUS UKF]
w/ Flux Pavilion - I Can't Stop (Ekali Tribute) [CIRCUS UKF]
48. That Poppy - Lowlife (Slushii Remix) [ISLAND]
49. MNEK & Zara Larsson - Never Forget You (Slushii Remix) [TEN]
50. The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey - Closer (Slushii Remix) [SONY]
Altro su #Slushii
-
PubblicatoSlushii - Live @ Spectrum Dance Music Festival 2016
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoPrima di diventare famoso come Slushii, Julian Scanlan si esibiva come DJ Swoon per i compagni di scuola, come dimostra questo video.
Leggi l'articoloNews & Gossip
-
PubblicatoSlushii - To Say Goodbye: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoSlushii ha debuttato dal vivo all'Hard Summer, facendo ballare più di quindicimila persone: folla in delirio quando sul palco ha fatto irruzione Skrillex.
Leggi l'articoloConcerti
-
PubblicatoLeggi e condividi tutte le migliori frasi dalle canzoni di Rocco Hunt. Crea la tua citazione personalizzata e inviala ai tuoi amici!
Guarda la galleryLyricards
-
PubblicatoLeggi le migliori frasi delle canzoni di Benji & Fede: crea la tua citazione personalizzata e condividila subito!
Guarda la galleryLyricards
Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs
Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs