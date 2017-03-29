Slushii - LIVE @ Ultra Music Festival Miami 2017
Slushii - LIVE @ Ultra Music Festival Miami 2017
Slushii - LIVE @ Ultra Music Festival Miami 2017
- D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty - Broccoli (heRobust Busted Remix)
- graves & Coolights - Say Things (Crankdat Re-Crank)
- Alan Walker ft. Iselin Solheim - Faded
- w/ Slushii - Emptiness
- Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Heads Will Roll (Kid Kamillion 2015 Re-Heat)
- w/ Rihanna ft. Drake - Work (Acapella)
- w/ Mightyfools & Yellow Claw - Lick Dat (Hasse De Moor Bootlick)
- YOGI ft. Pusha T - Burial (Skrillex & TrollPhace Remix)
- Alison Wonderland ft. Wayne Coyne - U Don't Know (Vincent Remix)
- DJ Snake ft. Justin Bieber - Let Me Love You
- w/ Ookay & Slushii - ID
- Marshmello - Find Me
- w/ Waka Flocka Flame ft. Wale & Roscoe Dash - No Hands (Acapella)
- Galantis - In My Head (Slushii Remix)
- Dion Timmer - Money
- Diplo ft. LIZ - Set Me Free
- w/ ID - ID
- A$AP Ferg ft. Future - New Level (Meaux Green Remix)
- w/ heRobust - Skurt Reynolds
- Twenty One Pilots - Ride
- w/ Jack Ü ft. 2 Chainz - Febreze
- w/ DJ Fresh ft. Ce'Cile - Gold Dust (Flux Pavilion Remix)
- Flosstradamus & Valentino Khan - M.F.U. (Middle Fingers Up)
- Slushii - Take My Hand
- Flosstradamus & GTA ft. Lil Jon - Prison Riot
- w/ Chibs - Sharingan
- w/ GTA ft. Sam Bruno - Red Lips (Skrillex Remix)
- Gucci Mane ft. Drake - Both
- 4B & Aazar - Pop Dat
- Boombox Cartel & QUIX ft. Anjulie - Supernatural
- Galantis - Runaway (U & I) (Ookay Remix)
- Barely Alive - Doggo
- Drake - Hotline Bling (Ookay VIP Remix)
- Kanye West ft. Desiigner - Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 2
- w/ Desiigner - Panda (Prod. by Menace)
- w/ Skrillex ft. Rick Ross - Purple Lamborghini
- Cascada - Everytime We Touch
- w/ Dillon Francis & Sultan & Ned Shepard ft. The Chain Gang Of 1974 - When We Were Young (Zomboy Remix)
- Oasis - Wonderwall
- w/ Martin Garrix vs. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike - Tremor (Sensation 2014 Anthem)
- w/ JVST SAY YES & Virtual Riot - Feel The Bass
- R. Kelly - Ignition
- w/ Jauz - Feel The Volume
- w/ Zedd & Lucky Date ft. Ellie Goulding - Fall Into The Sky (Everybody Fuckin Jump Acapella)
- Drake - Fake Love
- w/ Cesqeaux & Mike Cervello - SMACK!
- Migos ft. Lil ƱZi Vert - Bad And Boujee
- w/ Skrillex & Kill The Noise ft. Fatman Scoop & Michael Angelakos - Recess (Valentino Khan Remix)
- A$AP Ferg ft. A$ap Rocky, French Montana, Schoolboy Q & Trinidad - Work (Remix)
- w/ Jauz & Ephwurd - Rock The Party
- w/ Eptic - The End (Breaux VIP)
- Valentino Khan & Wiwek - Tropicana
- Wuki - Dadadada
- Slushii ft. Madi - So Long
- w/ LH4L ft. Billion Dollars - Neoprene (Acapella)
- The Killers - Mr. Brightside
- w/ Excision & Space Laces - Throwin' Elbows
- w/ Snails & Space Laces - Squishy Riddim
- MadeinTYO - Uber Everywhere (Slushii Remix)
- GTA - Saria's Turn Up
- Kendrick Lamar - M.A.A.D City
- ID - ID
- ID - ID
- ID - ID
- ID - ID
- ID - ID
- ID - ID
- ID - ID
