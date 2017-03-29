Home #Slushii Video Slushii - LIVE @ Ultra Music Festival Miami 2017
Slushii - LIVE @ Ultra Music Festival Miami 2017

Slushii - LIVE @ Ultra Music Festival Miami 2017

Slushii - LIVE @ Ultra Music Festival Miami 2017

  1. D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty - Broccoli (heRobust Busted Remix)
  2. graves & Coolights - Say Things (Crankdat Re-Crank)
  3. Alan Walker ft. Iselin Solheim - Faded
  4. w/ Slushii - Emptiness
  5. Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Heads Will Roll (Kid Kamillion 2015 Re-Heat)
  6. w/ Rihanna ft. Drake - Work (Acapella)
  7. w/ Mightyfools & Yellow Claw - Lick Dat (Hasse De Moor Bootlick)
  8. YOGI ft. Pusha T - Burial (Skrillex & TrollPhace Remix)
  9. Alison Wonderland ft. Wayne Coyne - U Don't Know (Vincent Remix)
  10. DJ Snake ft. Justin Bieber - Let Me Love You
  11. w/ Ookay & Slushii - ID
  12. Marshmello - Find Me
  13. w/ Waka Flocka Flame ft. Wale & Roscoe Dash - No Hands (Acapella)
  14. Galantis - In My Head (Slushii Remix)
  15. Dion Timmer - Money
  16. Diplo ft. LIZ - Set Me Free
  17. w/ ID - ID
  18. A$AP Ferg ft. Future - New Level (Meaux Green Remix)
  19. w/ heRobust - Skurt Reynolds
  20. Twenty One Pilots - Ride
  21. w/ Jack Ü ft. 2 Chainz - Febreze
  22. w/ DJ Fresh ft. Ce'Cile - Gold Dust (Flux Pavilion Remix)
  23. Flosstradamus & Valentino Khan - M.F.U. (Middle Fingers Up)
  24. Slushii - Take My Hand
  25. Flosstradamus & GTA ft. Lil Jon - Prison Riot
  26. w/ Chibs - Sharingan
  27. w/ GTA ft. Sam Bruno - Red Lips (Skrillex Remix)
  28. Gucci Mane ft. Drake - Both
  29. 4B & Aazar - Pop Dat
  30. Boombox Cartel & QUIX ft. Anjulie - Supernatural
  31. Galantis - Runaway (U & I) (Ookay Remix)
  32. Barely Alive - Doggo
  33. Drake - Hotline Bling (Ookay VIP Remix)
  34. Kanye West ft. Desiigner - Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 2
  35. w/ Desiigner - Panda (Prod. by Menace)
  36. w/ Skrillex ft. Rick Ross - Purple Lamborghini
  37. Cascada - Everytime We Touch
  38. w/ Dillon Francis & Sultan & Ned Shepard ft. The Chain Gang Of 1974 - When We Were Young (Zomboy Remix)
  39. Oasis - Wonderwall
  40. w/ Martin Garrix vs. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike - Tremor (Sensation 2014 Anthem)
  41. w/ JVST SAY YES & Virtual Riot - Feel The Bass
  42. R. Kelly - Ignition
  43. w/ Jauz - Feel The Volume
  44. w/ Zedd & Lucky Date ft. Ellie Goulding - Fall Into The Sky (Everybody Fuckin Jump Acapella)
  45. Drake - Fake Love
  46. w/ Cesqeaux & Mike Cervello - SMACK!
  47. Migos ft. Lil ƱZi Vert - Bad And Boujee
  48. w/ Skrillex & Kill The Noise ft. Fatman Scoop & Michael Angelakos - Recess (Valentino Khan Remix)
  49. A$AP Ferg ft. A$ap Rocky, French Montana, Schoolboy Q & Trinidad - Work (Remix)
  50. w/ Jauz & Ephwurd - Rock The Party
  51. w/ Eptic - The End (Breaux VIP)
  52. Valentino Khan & Wiwek - Tropicana
  53. Wuki - Dadadada
  54. Slushii ft. Madi - So Long
  55. w/ LH4L ft. Billion Dollars - Neoprene (Acapella)
  56. The Killers - Mr. Brightside
  57. w/ Excision & Space Laces - Throwin' Elbows
  58. w/ Snails & Space Laces - Squishy Riddim
  59. MadeinTYO - Uber Everywhere (Slushii Remix)
  60. GTA - Saria's Turn Up
  61. Kendrick Lamar - M.A.A.D City
  62. ID - ID
  63. ID - ID
  64. ID - ID
  65. ID - ID
  66. ID - ID
  67. ID - ID
  68. ID - ID

