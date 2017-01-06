Snakehips - Don't Leave (Video ufficiale e testo)
You know me; now and then, I'm a mess
Please don't hold that against me
I'm a girl with a temper and heat
I know I can be crazy
But I'm not just a fuck-up, I'm the fuck-up you need
I don't hear nobody when you focus on me
Perfectly imperfect, yeah, I hope that you see
Tell me you see
'Cause I know that you've been thinkin' 'bout it
Don't leave
Shut your mind off and let your heart breathe
You don't need to be worried
I may not ever get my shit together
But ain't nobody gonna love you better
Don't go
What we have here is irreplaceable
No, I won't trade this for nothing
I may not ever get my shit together
But ain't nobody gonna love you better than me, yeah
Love you better than me (oh, whoa-oh)
In a room full of people
With you, I don't see anybody else, no
When we fight, and you're right
So surreal, I make a kiss so difficult
But I'm not just a fuck-up, I'm the fuck-up you love
We ain't like nobody else, tell me so what
Perfectly imperfect, yeah, baby, that's us
Baby, that's us
'Cause I know that you've been thinkin' 'bout it
Don't leave
Shut your mind off and let your heart breathe
You don't need to be worried
I may not ever get my shit together
But ain't nobody gonna love you better
Don't go
What we have here is irreplaceable
No, I won't trade this for nothing
I may not ever get my shit together
But ain't nobody gonna love you better
Sitting in the living room
You look at me, I stare at you
See the dark, but seen the love
I have and it is all for you
Let me wrap myself around you, baby
Let me tell you you are everything; you are
Losing my words, I don't know where to start, but baby
Don't leave me
Shut your mind off and let your heart hear me
I won't trade this for nothing
I may not ever get my shit together
But ain't nobody gonna love you better
Don't leave
Shut your mind off and let your heart breathe
You don't need to be worried
I may not ever get my shit together
But ain't nobody gonna love you better (There ain't nobody gonna love you better than me)
Don't go
What we have here is irreplaceable
No, I won't trade this for nothing
I may not ever get my shit together
But ain't nobody gonna love you better than me, yeah
Love you better than me
