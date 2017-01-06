Snakehips - Don't Leave (Video ufficiale e testo)

Snakehips - Don't Leave testo



You know me; now and then, I'm a mess

Please don't hold that against me

I'm a girl with a temper and heat



I know I can be crazy



But I'm not just a fuck-up, I'm the fuck-up you need

I don't hear nobody when you focus on me

Perfectly imperfect, yeah, I hope that you see

Tell me you see

'Cause I know that you've been thinkin' 'bout it



Don't leave

Shut your mind off and let your heart breathe

You don't need to be worried

I may not ever get my shit together

But ain't nobody gonna love you better

Don't go

What we have here is irreplaceable

No, I won't trade this for nothing

I may not ever get my shit together

But ain't nobody gonna love you better than me, yeah

Love you better than me (oh, whoa-oh)



In a room full of people

With you, I don't see anybody else, no

When we fight, and you're right

So surreal, I make a kiss so difficult



But I'm not just a fuck-up, I'm the fuck-up you love

We ain't like nobody else, tell me so what

Perfectly imperfect, yeah, baby, that's us

Baby, that's us

'Cause I know that you've been thinkin' 'bout it



Don't leave

Shut your mind off and let your heart breathe

You don't need to be worried

I may not ever get my shit together

But ain't nobody gonna love you better

Don't go

What we have here is irreplaceable

No, I won't trade this for nothing

I may not ever get my shit together

But ain't nobody gonna love you better



Sitting in the living room

You look at me, I stare at you

See the dark, but seen the love

I have and it is all for you

Let me wrap myself around you, baby

Let me tell you you are everything; you are

Losing my words, I don't know where to start, but baby



Don't leave me

Shut your mind off and let your heart hear me

I won't trade this for nothing

I may not ever get my shit together

But ain't nobody gonna love you better



Don't leave

Shut your mind off and let your heart breathe

You don't need to be worried

I may not ever get my shit together

But ain't nobody gonna love you better (There ain't nobody gonna love you better than me)

Don't go

What we have here is irreplaceable

No, I won't trade this for nothing

I may not ever get my shit together

But ain't nobody gonna love you better than me, yeah

Love you better than me