Snoop Dogg - Mount Kushmore (feat. Redman, Method Man & B-Real) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Snoop Dogg - Mount Kushmore (feat. Redman, Method Man & B-Real) testo



Ayy ayy step back motherfucker, watch out!

La la la la la we don't give a fuck

Ayy y'all niggas ain't fucking with us, nigga

La la la la la

I'mma get it like this nigga



Yo I got the green, Don Juan

I'm in the hood, blow the horn, bom-bom

This pimping ain't for free, here's a coupon

My backwoods packs I turn to a futon

I got my eyes on seven figures

And I'mma get it whether I move crooked like Jack Thriller's

I'm shitting on 'em, I smell like a winner

Don't hit the bathroom for like 40/45 minutes

Redman and we up in this bitch, huh

I never cruise, I work to be the top gun

And I'm a dog off the collar, the marijuana globetrotters

You got bud, I holler



Ayo this one nigga that roll up that smoke

When I hit the weed spot, my pockets go broke

We high, we high, we high, we high (say it again)

Ayo this one nigga that roll up that smoke

When I hit the weed spot, my pockets go broke

We high, we high, we high, we high (say it again)



It's the four horsemen call reinforcements

We ain't looking for endorsements, we absorb your portions

We can roll the indo or sativa if you need to

Got to wear house [?] with the [?] she's a heater

Two on the lighter, [?] getting higher

They all fire ladies never tire

Got her soul inspired now we flossing out

Sipping on some Hen 2.0, for your cotton mouth

This beat is banging like a Cali block in the 90s

Really fucking grimey and the po-po's right behind me

16's popping, smoke blowing out the window

When we roll up in the spot it's very simple



Uh, yeah, uh-uh

That's what you do

Mt. Kushmore in the building

Big Snoop, Method Man, Redman, B-Real

Shout out to Wiz Khalifa and Sen Dog, you know! G-yeah!



I ain't here to bring the East back (nah), I'm here to relapse

And now I'm outta rehab they ask me where the weed at

Go get a weed app (homie), I got that weed that have your P.O getting P.O, ask me where to pee at

My G, pack the streets of New York, I give em G-Rap

I'm cool, on the road to riches to get my G back

I'll be that, Killa Beez mind your beeswax

Past 10 o'clock when ya still don't know where your seat at

Ask Big Snoop, it don't take a Crip to see that

Be real, what you read about Meth Man, believe that

I'm nice, I gots no chill, go get a ski hat

In fact, put ya twitter on ice, chill with the feedback



From the days of Cheech & Chong, to Willie Nelson

Everywhere that I go, I blow fo sho, you smelled it

A lot of y'all fucking with me, saying I'm on your bucket list

But I ain't the one to be fucking with

See, I'm like a quick game of tic-tac-toe

Take three in a row

Aye lil nigga, going hit that door

I'm back with my niggas Earth wind, no snow

And I got the fire on Mt. Kushmore

So let it rain like the leaves of a cannabis plant

When I say it, I mean it as a matter of fact

Well I outta, slip mo dick in your daughter, for starters

Leafs by Snoop, may I take your order?



Ayo this one nigga that roll up that smoke

When I hit the weed spot, my pockets go broke

We high, we high, we high, we high (say it again)

Ayo this one nigga that roll up that smoke

When I hit the weed spot, my pockets go broke

We high, we high, we high, we high (say it again)



Ain't nobody fucking with my dogs

I keep the Hammer on side of me

Ain't nobody fucking with my dogs

Ain't nobody fucking with my dogs

Ain't nobody fucking with my dogs

I keep the Hammer on side of me

Ain't nobody fucking with my dogs...