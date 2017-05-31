Snoop Dogg - Mount Kushmore (feat. Redman, Method Man & B-Real) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Ayy ayy step back motherfucker, watch out!
La la la la la we don't give a fuck
Ayy y'all niggas ain't fucking with us, nigga
La la la la la
I'mma get it like this nigga
Yo I got the green, Don Juan
I'm in the hood, blow the horn, bom-bom
This pimping ain't for free, here's a coupon
My backwoods packs I turn to a futon
I got my eyes on seven figures
And I'mma get it whether I move crooked like Jack Thriller's
I'm shitting on 'em, I smell like a winner
Don't hit the bathroom for like 40/45 minutes
Redman and we up in this bitch, huh
I never cruise, I work to be the top gun
And I'm a dog off the collar, the marijuana globetrotters
You got bud, I holler
Ayo this one nigga that roll up that smoke
When I hit the weed spot, my pockets go broke
We high, we high, we high, we high (say it again)
Ayo this one nigga that roll up that smoke
When I hit the weed spot, my pockets go broke
We high, we high, we high, we high (say it again)
It's the four horsemen call reinforcements
We ain't looking for endorsements, we absorb your portions
We can roll the indo or sativa if you need to
Got to wear house [?] with the [?] she's a heater
Two on the lighter, [?] getting higher
They all fire ladies never tire
Got her soul inspired now we flossing out
Sipping on some Hen 2.0, for your cotton mouth
This beat is banging like a Cali block in the 90s
Really fucking grimey and the po-po's right behind me
16's popping, smoke blowing out the window
When we roll up in the spot it's very simple
Uh, yeah, uh-uh
That's what you do
Mt. Kushmore in the building
Big Snoop, Method Man, Redman, B-Real
Shout out to Wiz Khalifa and Sen Dog, you know! G-yeah!
I ain't here to bring the East back (nah), I'm here to relapse
And now I'm outta rehab they ask me where the weed at
Go get a weed app (homie), I got that weed that have your P.O getting P.O, ask me where to pee at
My G, pack the streets of New York, I give em G-Rap
I'm cool, on the road to riches to get my G back
I'll be that, Killa Beez mind your beeswax
Past 10 o'clock when ya still don't know where your seat at
Ask Big Snoop, it don't take a Crip to see that
Be real, what you read about Meth Man, believe that
I'm nice, I gots no chill, go get a ski hat
In fact, put ya twitter on ice, chill with the feedback
From the days of Cheech & Chong, to Willie Nelson
Everywhere that I go, I blow fo sho, you smelled it
A lot of y'all fucking with me, saying I'm on your bucket list
But I ain't the one to be fucking with
See, I'm like a quick game of tic-tac-toe
Take three in a row
Aye lil nigga, going hit that door
I'm back with my niggas Earth wind, no snow
And I got the fire on Mt. Kushmore
So let it rain like the leaves of a cannabis plant
When I say it, I mean it as a matter of fact
Well I outta, slip mo dick in your daughter, for starters
Leafs by Snoop, may I take your order?
Ayo this one nigga that roll up that smoke
When I hit the weed spot, my pockets go broke
We high, we high, we high, we high (say it again)
Ayo this one nigga that roll up that smoke
When I hit the weed spot, my pockets go broke
We high, we high, we high, we high (say it again)
Ain't nobody fucking with my dogs
I keep the Hammer on side of me
Ain't nobody fucking with my dogs
Ain't nobody fucking with my dogs
Ain't nobody fucking with my dogs
I keep the Hammer on side of me
Ain't nobody fucking with my dogs...
