Video ufficiali

SOHN - Hard Liquor (Video ufficiale e testo)

SOHN - Hard Liquor: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

SOHN - Hard Liquor testo

My baby don't turn around
Leaves hearts scatted on the ground
My baby don’t make a sound
As long as her hard liquor is never water down

She’s never been turn away
Don’t care for what people say
She’ll never see a rainy day
As long as her hard liquor gets for a day
As long as her hard liquor don't wash away
She needs her hard liquor maybe everyday
She needs her hard liquor
Give her that hard liquor
And she'll be ok

My baby don’t need a song
My baby won’t sing along
She don’t need my muscle
Cause I live strong

Just give her that hard liquor and she'll took me home
Just give her that hard liquor for the morning comes
She needs her hard liquor maybe everyday
She needs her hard liquor
Give her that hard liquor
And she'll be ok
She'll be ok
And she'll be ok
She'll be ok
She'll be ok
She'll be ok
Be ok
Be ok

My baby don’t need a song
My baby won’t sing a long
She don't need my muscles
Cause I live strong

Just give her that hard liquor and she'll took me home
Just give her that hard liquor for the morning comes
She needs her hard liquor maybe everyday
She needs her hard liquor
Give her that hard liquor
And she’ll be ok
She'll be ok
And she'll be ok
She'll be ok
(Hard liquor)

