SOHN - Hard Liquor (Video ufficiale e testo)

SOHN - Hard Liquor testo



My baby don't turn around

Leaves hearts scatted on the ground

My baby don’t make a sound

As long as her hard liquor is never water down



She’s never been turn away

Don’t care for what people say

She’ll never see a rainy day

As long as her hard liquor gets for a day

As long as her hard liquor don't wash away

She needs her hard liquor maybe everyday

She needs her hard liquor

Give her that hard liquor

And she'll be ok



My baby don’t need a song

My baby won’t sing along

She don’t need my muscle

Cause I live strong



Just give her that hard liquor and she'll took me home

Just give her that hard liquor for the morning comes

She needs her hard liquor maybe everyday

She needs her hard liquor

Give her that hard liquor

And she'll be ok

She'll be ok

And she'll be ok

She'll be ok

She'll be ok

She'll be ok

Be ok

Be ok



My baby don’t need a song

My baby won’t sing a long

She don't need my muscles

Cause I live strong



Just give her that hard liquor and she'll took me home

Just give her that hard liquor for the morning comes

She needs her hard liquor maybe everyday

She needs her hard liquor

Give her that hard liquor

And she’ll be ok

She'll be ok

And she'll be ok

She'll be ok

(Hard liquor)