Sophie Francis - Lovedrunk (Video ufficiale e testo)

Sophie Francis - Lovedrunk testo



[Verse 1]

Hey, I struck gold with you you baby

Nothing that I wouldn't do for you baby

Give me feelings that I've never known, ooh

My mama told to be careful what I ask for

But you're the reason why my shoes lay at the back door

Ooh, my head is going crazy when I think of all that we could do



[Chorus]

I can't get enough (Hey!)

I was a ghost without your love (Hey!)

Boy you got me lovedrunk

Boy you got me lovedrunk, ooh



[Pre-Chorus]

Boy you got me lovedrunk (Hey!)

Let's go! (Hey!)



[Verse 2]

Oh, I must confess to you

Usually I'm cool but I'm a mess for you

I need your love, pour me some more

My mama warned me 'bout the drama you could ask for

But you're the reason why my shoes lay at the back door

Ooh, my head is going crazy when I think of all that we could do



[Chorus]

I can't get enough (Hey!)

I was a ghost without your love (Hey!)

Boy you got me lovedrunk

Boy you got me lovedrunk, ooh



[Pre-Chorus]

Boy you got me lovedrunk (Hey!)

Let's go! (Hey!)



[Chorus]

I can't get enough (Hey!)

I was a ghost without your love (Hey!)

Boy you got me lovedrunk

Boy you got me lovedrunk, ooh



[Pre-Chorus]

Boy you got me lovedrunk (Hey!)

Let's go! (Hey!)



[Outro]

Boy you got me lovedrunk

Boy you got me lovedrunk, ooh