Sophie Francis - Lovedrunk (Video ufficiale e testo)
Sophie Francis - Lovedrunk testo
[Verse 1]
Hey, I struck gold with you you baby
Nothing that I wouldn't do for you baby
Give me feelings that I've never known, ooh
My mama told to be careful what I ask for
But you're the reason why my shoes lay at the back door
Ooh, my head is going crazy when I think of all that we could do
[Chorus]
I can't get enough (Hey!)
I was a ghost without your love (Hey!)
Boy you got me lovedrunk
Boy you got me lovedrunk, ooh
[Pre-Chorus]
Boy you got me lovedrunk (Hey!)
Let's go! (Hey!)
[Verse 2]
Oh, I must confess to you
Usually I'm cool but I'm a mess for you
I need your love, pour me some more
My mama warned me 'bout the drama you could ask for
But you're the reason why my shoes lay at the back door
Ooh, my head is going crazy when I think of all that we could do
[Chorus]
I can't get enough (Hey!)
I was a ghost without your love (Hey!)
Boy you got me lovedrunk
Boy you got me lovedrunk, ooh
[Pre-Chorus]
Boy you got me lovedrunk (Hey!)
Let's go! (Hey!)
[Chorus]
I can't get enough (Hey!)
I was a ghost without your love (Hey!)
Boy you got me lovedrunk
Boy you got me lovedrunk, ooh
[Pre-Chorus]
Boy you got me lovedrunk (Hey!)
Let's go! (Hey!)
[Outro]
Boy you got me lovedrunk
Boy you got me lovedrunk, ooh
