Soul System - All That She Wants (Video ufficiale e testo)

Soul System - All That She Wants testo



She’s so serious

seriously ridiculous

shining like she gold dust

looking like she can’t be touched



Like a waddle I take a dip in

no matter what you do you’ll never be on the ticket

maybe she is model her shadow look like a bottle

am a bottle follower loving the ‘cioccolato’

stars



You can see her from a far

beauty lingers on her body like a string of a guitar

hot sauce my sweat dripping when she walks

hot shot gun shot being on the guard



She’s so fabulous

magic stick so magical

like a candy bar

she wanna get Jiggy with it

she wanna get Jiggy with it

(get Jiggy with it)



It doesn’t matter

she’s gonna be with me

that is forever

and ever



Shining brighter she’s like a star

permanently

she’s gonna be with me

that is forever

and ever



She’s like a star

I like that

she likes this

we like the same things



We like the same thing

we just like twins

all out shit blinking we like kings

queens



Thinking about prince

you know what it is

I got that work on properly

she got me sining this song

all night long



All that she want

payback

layback naked

put it on rewind

playback



You know that I lie the other flavours

but ain’t nobody messing with a lady

she’s’so fabulous

magic stick so magical

like a candy bar

she wanna get Jiggy with it

she wanna get Jiggy with it

(get Jiggy with it)



It doesn’t matter

she’s gonna be with me

that is forever

and ever



Shining brighter she’s like a star

permanently

she’s gonna be with me

that is forever

and ever







She’s like a star

just the feeling

but touching is forbidden



I wanna catch the rythm

but loving is forbidden

I don’t want nobody else

she’s shining brighter



I don’t want nobody else

she’s shining brighter



She’s like a star

it doesn’t matter

it’d doesn't’ matter

she’s gonna be with me

that is forever

and ever



Shining brighter she’s like a star

permanently

she’s gonna be with me

that is forever

and ever



She’s like a star