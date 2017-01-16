Home #Soul System Video Soul System - All That She Wants (Video ufficiale e testo)
Video ufficiali

Soul System - All That She Wants (Video ufficiale e testo)

Soul System - All That She Wants: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

Soul System - All That She Wants testo

She’s so serious
seriously ridiculous
shining like she gold dust
looking like she can’t be touched

Like a waddle I take a dip in
no matter what you do you’ll never be on the ticket
maybe she is model her shadow look like a bottle
am a bottle follower loving the ‘cioccolato’
stars

You can see her from a far
beauty lingers on her body like a string of a guitar
hot sauce my sweat dripping when she walks
hot shot gun shot being on the guard

She’s so fabulous
magic stick so magical
like a candy bar
she wanna get Jiggy with it
she wanna get Jiggy with it
(get Jiggy with it)

It doesn’t matter
she’s gonna be with me
that is forever
and ever

Shining brighter she’s like a star
permanently
she’s gonna be with me
that is forever
and ever

She’s like a star
I like that
she likes this
we like the same things

We like the same thing
we just like twins
all out shit blinking we like kings
queens

Thinking about prince
you know what it is
I got that work on properly
she got me sining this song
all night long

All that she want
payback
layback naked
put it on rewind
playback

You know that I lie the other flavours
but ain’t nobody messing with a lady
she’s’so fabulous
magic stick so magical
like a candy bar
she wanna get Jiggy with it
she wanna get Jiggy with it
(get Jiggy with it)

It doesn’t matter
she’s gonna be with me
that is forever
and ever

Shining brighter she’s like a star
permanently
she’s gonna be with me
that is forever
and ever



She’s like a star
just the feeling
but touching is forbidden

I wanna catch the rythm
but loving is forbidden
I don’t want nobody else
she’s shining brighter

I don’t want nobody else
she’s shining brighter

She’s like a star
it doesn’t matter
it’d doesn't’ matter
she’s gonna be with me
that is forever
and ever

Shining brighter she’s like a star
permanently
she’s gonna be with me
that is forever
and ever

She’s like a star

