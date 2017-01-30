Steve Angello - Size In The Park 2014 [video e tracklist]

Steve Angello @ Size In The Park, Kungstradgarden Stockholm, Sweden 2014-05-17

01. Steve Angello - Wild Youth (Intro) [SIZE]

w/ Lasse Berghagen - Stockholm I Mitt Hjarta (Acappella)

w/ Steve Angello & Laidback Luke vs. AN21 & Sebjak - Show Me Love vs. GODS vs. Knas (Steve Angello Intro Mashup) [ULTRA&THINSP;/&THINSP;SIZE]

02. Jebu - Tension [FUZE]

w/ Mark Knight & Koen Groeneveld - Put Your Hands Up (Acappella) [TOOLROOM]

03. Michael Brun vs. Eurythmics - Zenith vs. Sweet Dreams (Steve Angello Mashup) [RCA&THINSP;/&THINSP;KID COCONUT]

04. Sebjak & Jaz Von D vs. Eric Prydz vs. Eddie Thoneick & Abel Ramos - Into The Wild vs. Pjanoo vs. Love Will Never Let You Down (Steve Angello Mashup) [PRYDA&THINSP;/&THINSP;SIZE&THINSP;/&THINSP;ULTRA]

05. Merk & Kremont - Amen [SIZE]

w/ Justice vs. Simian - We Are Your Friends (Acappella) [ED BANGER]

06. CID & Mednas - iLL Behavior [SIZE]

07. Lush & Simon - Hunter [PROTOCOL]

08. Marco Santoro & The Cube Guys vs. Supermode - My Body vs. Tell Me Why (Steve Angello Mashup) [SUPERSTAR&THINSP;/&THINSP;CUBE]

09. Junior Sanchez & Sultan & Ned Shepard - Deeper Love [SIZE]

10. Swedish House Mafia vs. Nari & Milani vs. Oui'wack vs. Arno Cost - Leave The World Behind vs. Atom vs. Jungle Wars vs. Cyan (Steve Angello Mashup) [AXTONE&THINSP;/&THINSP;SERIAL&THINSP;/&THINSP;PM&THINSP;/&THINSP;SIZE]

11. Matisse & Sadko - Sigure [DOORN]

w/ Fatboy Slim - Right Here, Right Now (Acappella) [SKINT]

12. Arias & Greg Cerrone - Foot Steps [ULTRA]

13. Steve Angello - ID [COLUMBIA]

w/ Swedish House Mafia & Knife Party - Antidote [VIRGIN]

w/ Swedish House Mafia feat. John Martin - Save The World (OLT Intro Edit) [VIRGIN]

14. Sigma - Nobody To Love (Third Party Remix) [3BEAT]

[57:38] Still Young & Steve Angello feat. Tom Cane - Follow Me [SIZE]

16. Arno Cost & Norman Doray - Strong [SIZE]

[65:00] Steve Angello & Third Party vs. Benny Benassi - Cinema Lights (POTN Booty) [ULTRA&THINSP;/&THINSP;SIZE]

18. Steve Angello feat. Gary Go - Prisoner (Let Me Go) [SIZE]

19. Dimitri Vangelis & Wyman X Steve Angello - Payback [COLUMBIA/SIZE]

[75:35] Steve Angello - ID [SIZE]

21. Steve Angello feat. Dougy Mandagi from The Temper Trap - Wasted Love [SIZE]

22. Steve Angello feat. Mako - Children Of The Wild [SIZE]