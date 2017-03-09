Home #Steve Aoki Video Steve Aoki - Just Hold On (Video ufficiale e testo)
Steve Aoki - Just Hold On testo

Wish that you could build a time machine
So you could see
The things no one can see
Feels like you're standing on the edge
Looking at the stars
And wishing you were them

What do you do when a chapter ends?
Do you close the book and never read it again?
Where do you go when your story's done?
You can be who you were or who you'll become

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh
If it all goes wrong
Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh
Darling, just hold on

The sun goes down, and it comes back up
The world, it turns no matter what
Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh
If it all goes wrong
Darling, just hold on

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Darling, just hold on
Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

It's not over till it's all been said
It's not over till your dying breath
So, what do you want them to say when you're gone?
That you gave up, or that you kept going on?

What do you do when a chapter ends?
Do you close the book and never read it again?
Where do you go when your story's done?
You can be who you were or who you'll become

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh
If it all goes wrong
Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh
Darling, just hold on

The sun goes down, and it comes back up
The world, it turns no matter what
Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh
If it all goes wrong
Darling, just hold on

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Darling, just hold on
Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh
If it all goes wrong
Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh
Darling, just hold on

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh
If it all goes wrong
Darling, just hold on

