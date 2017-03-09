Steve Aoki - Just Hold On (Video ufficiale e testo)

Steve Aoki - Just Hold On testo



Wish that you could build a time machine

So you could see

The things no one can see

Feels like you're standing on the edge

Looking at the stars

And wishing you were them



What do you do when a chapter ends?

Do you close the book and never read it again?

Where do you go when your story's done?

You can be who you were or who you'll become



Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh

If it all goes wrong

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh

Darling, just hold on



The sun goes down, and it comes back up

The world, it turns no matter what

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh

If it all goes wrong

Darling, just hold on



Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Darling, just hold on

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh



It's not over till it's all been said

It's not over till your dying breath

So, what do you want them to say when you're gone?

That you gave up, or that you kept going on?



What do you do when a chapter ends?

Do you close the book and never read it again?

Where do you go when your story's done?

You can be who you were or who you'll become



Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh

If it all goes wrong

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh

Darling, just hold on



The sun goes down, and it comes back up

The world, it turns no matter what

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh

If it all goes wrong

Darling, just hold on



Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Darling, just hold on

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh



Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh

If it all goes wrong

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh

Darling, just hold on



Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh

If it all goes wrong

Darling, just hold on