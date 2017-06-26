Swedish House Mafia - Live @ Ultra Music Festival One Last Tour 2013

Axwell Λ Ingrosso - We Come, We Rave, We Love

Swedish House Mafia vs. Matt Caseli & Danny Freakazoid - Greyhound vs. Raise Your Hands (Axwell Mashup)

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike - Wakanda

Steve Angello vs. Matisse & Sadko - SLVR

Alesso & Sebastian Ingrosso vs. Axwell vs. C-Mos - Calling vs. I Found You (Axwell Bootleg)

Hard Rock Sofa - Rasputin

w/ Laidback Luke & Swedish House Mafia ft. Deborah Cox - Leave The World Behind (Acapella)

Michael Calfan vs. Axwell & Sebastian Ingrosso - Resurrection Together (Axwell & Sebastian Ingrosso Bootleg)

w/ Hard Rock Sofa & Swanky Tunes - Here We Go

Swedish House Mafia & Knife Party vs. John Dahlback - Antidote vs. Zeus (Swedish House Mafia OLT Bootleg)

w/ Hatiras & Will Bailey & Nom De Strip - Swagnum P.I.

w/ Chocolate Puma - Go-Go Boots

Chocolate Puma vs. Alesso & Sebastian Ingrosso vs. Sandro Silva & Quintino - Go-Go Boots vs. Calling vs. Kidsos vs. Epic (Swedish House Mafia OLT Bootleg)

Ivan Gough & Feenixpawl ft. Georgi Kay - In My Mind (Axwell Mix)

TV Rock & Axwell vs. Steve Angello vs. Adrian Lux & Axwell & Henrik B - In The Air vs. Knas vs. Teenage Crime (Swedish House Mafia OLT Bootleg)

Coldplay - Every Teardrop Is A Waterfall (Swedish House Mafia Remix)

Swedish House Mafia ft. John Martin - Don't You Worry Child

Hard Rock Sofa - Quasar

w/ Florence + The Machine - Spectrum (Say My Name) (Acapella)

w/ Faithless - Insomnia

w/ The Temper Trap - Sweet Disposition (Axwell & Dirty South Remix)

Swedish House Mafia ft. Tinie Tempah - Miami 2 Ibiza

w/ Swedish House Mafia vs. Nari & Milani ft. Pharrell - One (Your Name) Atom (Swedish House Mafia Bootleg)

Swedish House Mafia ft. John Martin - Save The World (OLT Intro Edit)

w/ Swedish House Mafia ft. John Martin - Save The World (Acapella)

w/ Sebastian Ingrosso & Tommy Trash - Reload

w/ Axwell - Heart Is King

w/ Swedish House Mafia ft. John Martin - Don't You Worry Child (Acapella)