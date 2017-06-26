Home #Swedish House Mafia Video Swedish House Mafia - Live @ Ultra Music Festival One Last Tour 2013
Concerti

Swedish House Mafia - Live @ Ultra Music Festival One Last Tour 2013

Swedish House Mafia @ Ultra Music Festival 2013

  1. Axwell Λ Ingrosso - We Come, We Rave, We Love
  2. Swedish House Mafia vs. Matt Caseli & Danny Freakazoid - Greyhound vs. Raise Your Hands (Axwell Mashup)
  3. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike - Wakanda
  4. Steve Angello vs. Matisse & Sadko - SLVR
  5. Alesso & Sebastian Ingrosso vs. Axwell vs. C-Mos - Calling vs. I Found You (Axwell Bootleg)
  6. Hard Rock Sofa - Rasputin
  7. w/ Laidback Luke & Swedish House Mafia ft. Deborah Cox - Leave The World Behind (Acapella)
  8. Michael Calfan vs. Axwell & Sebastian Ingrosso - Resurrection Together (Axwell & Sebastian Ingrosso Bootleg)
  9. w/ Hard Rock Sofa & Swanky Tunes - Here We Go
  10. Swedish House Mafia & Knife Party vs. John Dahlback - Antidote vs. Zeus (Swedish House Mafia OLT Bootleg)
  11. w/ Hatiras & Will Bailey & Nom De Strip - Swagnum P.I.
  12. w/ Chocolate Puma - Go-Go Boots
  13. Chocolate Puma vs. Alesso & Sebastian Ingrosso vs. Sandro Silva & Quintino - Go-Go Boots vs. Calling vs. Kidsos vs. Epic (Swedish House Mafia OLT Bootleg)
  14. Ivan Gough & Feenixpawl ft. Georgi Kay - In My Mind (Axwell Mix)
  15. TV Rock & Axwell vs. Steve Angello vs. Adrian Lux & Axwell & Henrik B - In The Air vs. Knas vs. Teenage Crime (Swedish House Mafia OLT Bootleg)
  16. Coldplay - Every Teardrop Is A Waterfall (Swedish House Mafia Remix)
  17. Swedish House Mafia ft. John Martin - Don't You Worry Child
  18. Hard Rock Sofa - Quasar
  19. w/ Florence + The Machine - Spectrum (Say My Name) (Acapella)
  20. w/ Faithless - Insomnia
  21. w/ The Temper Trap - Sweet Disposition (Axwell & Dirty South Remix)
  22. Swedish House Mafia ft. Tinie Tempah - Miami 2 Ibiza
  23. w/ Swedish House Mafia vs. Nari & Milani ft. Pharrell - One (Your Name) Atom (Swedish House Mafia Bootleg)
  24. Swedish House Mafia ft. John Martin - Save The World (OLT Intro Edit)
  25. w/ Swedish House Mafia ft. John Martin - Save The World (Acapella)
  26. w/ Sebastian Ingrosso & Tommy Trash - Reload
  27. w/ Axwell - Heart Is King
  28. w/ Swedish House Mafia ft. John Martin - Don't You Worry Child (Acapella)
  29. Swedish House Mafia ft. John Martin - Don't You Worry Child (Acoustic Guitar Version)

