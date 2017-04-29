T.I. - I Believe (Video ufficiale e testo)

T.I. - I Believe testo



So Disappointed

We all disappointed

All disappointed





Aiight

Now I believe in a lot of things

Believe karma real, Believe all i can

Believe the bible is re-written, preacher be bullshiting

So when they speak believe not a thing

Believe ML-King had a dream for real

He in Heaven, and we be dealing with demons still

Like an episode of Pinky and the brain for real

Wanna run the world & rule errthing for real

Well god damn (Hol' Up Hol' Up)

Whatchu think will happen when you die ma man,(Die ma man)

Even better whatchu gon do when they push you in the fire ma man

Well ima a sinner (true) but not like you

I ain't being malicious in the shit i do

Well, i might smoke a blunt or two (ugh)

Minaj every month or two

Sell i dope to get some money, shit i wanna do law

But i can't go to school, i ain't go the money to

Rather give me fifty years than a scholarship

Anythang to keep me outta politics

I believe politicans pull a lot of triggers

The war on drug crack epidemic, all a dat

The death of Bob Marley & Malcom X

Pac n Biggie too, but i ain't really sure about dat

Believe Jesus, die for my sins, dont need no forgivness for me to hide behind man

The KKK and the USA got a thang like Superman got for Lois Lane

Uncle Sam lift a lady just address Us

Grabbing on the pussy yelling "shawty that thang"

Now be clear, I ain't tryna this ain't no black thang or white thang

Its a dead wrong and right thang

Believe white supremacy, think i'ont see it

Errthang they tryna bring down on me

Like the stop and frisk, mass incarceration that perpetuation of recidivism

That mean they create a system hard to break

That why many is still behind bars today

Columbus day u believe a holiday

What about Capone and Doc Holiday

Lucky Luciano John Gotti day

Bumpy Johnson and Larry hoover day

Happy Meech day Happy Tookie day

Happy Hitler day sound stupid hey

That's cause hypocrisy more American than democracy

Far as I can see the constitution won't for folk that look like me and that's what I believe!



Wanna be better but you down at the moment

Give dat shit to god it'll be better in the morning

Still think your skin make you way more important

Naaaaahh (Hol' up)

All this money but you still can't afford me

Gotta sell your soul just to get up on the Forbes list

Leader of the generation, Ima get us all in

Aaaaahhh



All your plans ain't worth for damn

Cus in front of God, you are just a man

Wanna take advantage of a lesser man

Build a wall, keeping out the mexican

Go to standing rock and wanna poison water, just like Michigan

I ain't this a bitch

If I learnt anything, i've seen any bitch can be president (Hold up)

I say that nigga hostile, get the yellow flare in they nostril (Hold up)

God never said weapons wouldn't form, he just said they wouldn't prosper



Stand for your people, ya

Stand with your brother, its time with your sister, ya

Stand for your people, ya

We can't give another fuck

Message to Americaaaaa

So Disappointing, we all disappointed

Bout to do some more play, Oh u want that OA?

How you doing numbers very similar to my case

Neighbourhood like a battlefield, we are not safe

(I believe we are not safe, I believe we are not safe)

(I belive dat what I believe dat what I believe we are not safe)

(I believe we are not safe)

(I believe dat what I believe we are not safe, dat what i believe, dat what i believe, eyy)