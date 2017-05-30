Home #Take That Video Take That - New Day (Video ufficiale e testo)
Take That - New Day (Video ufficiale e testo)

Take That - New Day testo

Oh oh oh oh
Oh oh oh oh
Oh oh oh oh
Oh oh oh oh

Woke up from a bad dream
I was feeling half-naked, running down the high street
Shouting your name, I was begging you not to go
Yesterday's news is yesterday's news
Yesterday's blues is just a shade of colour
Call me naive but we're building for tomorrow
So we can
So we can finish off what we started

Wake up, it's a brand new day
Everybody's gotta sing this storm away
So come along and, lead the way
Ooh!
Make way through the waterfalls
'Cause together we will soon get past it all
No one ever needs to fall
No one ever needs to fall
No one ever needs to fall

All into position
One final frontier 'til we make it to the station
Heading up to Zion, listening to the radio (radio)
Too much to regret, yeah
Still I'm a mon ami
And not a multi-tasker
Talking revolution, talking revolution
I talk about you all the time

Wake up, it's a brand new day (brand new day)
Everybody's gotta sing this storm away
So come along and lead the way
(So come along and lead the way)
Make way through the waterfalls (waterfalls)
'Cause together we will soon get past it all
No one ever needs to fall
No one ever needs to fall, oh oh

We can lose it all, can lose it all tonight, oh oh
We can make it out, can make it out alive, oh oh
If we can give it all, can give it all the time, oh oh
We can finish off what we started

Wake up, it's a brand new day (brand new day)
Everybody's gotta sing this storm away
So come along and lead the way
(So come along and lead the way)
Make way through the waterfalls (waterfalls)
'Cause together we will soon get past it all
No one ever needs to fall
No one ever needs to fall

Every morning it is a brand new day
Every morning it is a brand new day
Every morning it is a brand new day
Every morning it is a brand new day
Every morning it is a brand new day
Every morning it is a brand new day
Every morning it is a brand new day
Every morning it is a brand new day

