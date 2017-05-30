Take That - New Day (Video ufficiale e testo)

Take That - New Day testo



Oh oh oh oh

Oh oh oh oh

Oh oh oh oh

Oh oh oh oh



Woke up from a bad dream

I was feeling half-naked, running down the high street

Shouting your name, I was begging you not to go

Yesterday's news is yesterday's news

Yesterday's blues is just a shade of colour

Call me naive but we're building for tomorrow

So we can

So we can finish off what we started



Wake up, it's a brand new day

Everybody's gotta sing this storm away

So come along and, lead the way

Ooh!

Make way through the waterfalls

'Cause together we will soon get past it all

No one ever needs to fall

No one ever needs to fall

No one ever needs to fall



All into position

One final frontier 'til we make it to the station

Heading up to Zion, listening to the radio (radio)

Too much to regret, yeah

Still I'm a mon ami

And not a multi-tasker

Talking revolution, talking revolution

I talk about you all the time



Wake up, it's a brand new day (brand new day)

Everybody's gotta sing this storm away

So come along and lead the way

(So come along and lead the way)

Make way through the waterfalls (waterfalls)

'Cause together we will soon get past it all

No one ever needs to fall

No one ever needs to fall, oh oh



We can lose it all, can lose it all tonight, oh oh

We can make it out, can make it out alive, oh oh

If we can give it all, can give it all the time, oh oh

We can finish off what we started



Wake up, it's a brand new day (brand new day)

Everybody's gotta sing this storm away

So come along and lead the way

(So come along and lead the way)

Make way through the waterfalls (waterfalls)

'Cause together we will soon get past it all

No one ever needs to fall

No one ever needs to fall



Every morning it is a brand new day

Every morning it is a brand new day

Every morning it is a brand new day

Every morning it is a brand new day

Every morning it is a brand new day

Every morning it is a brand new day

Every morning it is a brand new day

Every morning it is a brand new day