The Americanos - In My Foreign (feat. Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Yachty, Nicky Jam & French Montana) (Video ufficiale e testo)

The Americanos - In My Foreign (feat. Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Yachty, Nicky Jam & French Montana) testo



The Americanos



Do you wanna ride, ride, ride in my foreign? (In my foreign?)

Lift the top back all the way, rolling through the streets of LA

Girl, do you wanna ride, ride, ride in my foreign? (In my foreign?)

We can turn up the radio, we ain't got no place to go

Girl do you wanna ride?



Fo' sho' she wanna ride, fo' sho' she wanna slide

Fo' sho' we gettin' sauced, fo' sho' we gettin' high

Pull up swaggin', hop out the wagon

Suckers gonna hate but the ladies wanna brag

What you say? What you say? What you say?

Whole team faded like Jordan with the J

Cradle to the grave, NY to the Bay

Millions in the bank and the hunnids in the safe

Ain't nothing to a G baby

Foreign sitting low, climb out the V baby

Haan, ain't nothing to a G baby

Foreign sitting low climb out the V baby



Do you wanna ride, ride, ride in my foreign? (In my foreign?)

Lift the top back all the way, rolling through the streets of LA

Girl, do you wanna ride, ride, ride in my foreign? (In my foreign?)

We can turn up the radio, we ain't got no place to go



Girl it feels like Saturday, everyday

I'm smoking loud and feeling so high

I'm rolling good through my hood

Getting lit like the 4th of July

(I got that exotic that you probably can't afford

We be going up like them burger fly gold

We ain't got no problems 'cause we counting all this cash

Got a lot of head with her metro on the dash)



Do you wanna ride, ride, ride in my foreign? (In my foreign?)

Lift the top back all the way, rolling through the streets of LA

Girl, do you wanna ride, ride, ride in my foreign? (In my foreign?)

We can turn up the radio, we ain't got no place to go

Girl do you wanna ride?



You should bring your homie, I'll bring one too

I know you like the spotlight, so let me introduce you

Just me and you parked up at the top looking at the view

So many things that we could do, drive with me and never lose

Do you wanna ride in my foreign, get your red-bottom heels, no Jordans

I know your ex-boyfriend was hella boring

Now we skirting 130, no snoring



Do you wanna ride, ride, ride in my foreign? (In my foreign?)

Lift the top back all the way, rolling through the streets of LA

Girl, do you wanna ride, ride, ride in my foreign? (In my foreign?)

We can turn up the radio, we ain't got no place to go

Girl do you wanna ride?