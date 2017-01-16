Home #The Americanos Video The Americanos - In My Foreign (feat. Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Yachty, Nicky Jam & French Montana) (Video ufficiale e testo)
The Americanos - In My Foreign (feat. Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Yachty, Nicky Jam & French Montana) (Video ufficiale e testo)

The Americanos - In My Foreign (feat. Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Yachty, Nicky Jam & French Montana): guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

The Americanos - In My Foreign (feat. Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Yachty, Nicky Jam & French Montana) testo

The Americanos

Do you wanna ride, ride, ride in my foreign? (In my foreign?)
Lift the top back all the way, rolling through the streets of LA
Girl, do you wanna ride, ride, ride in my foreign? (In my foreign?)
We can turn up the radio, we ain't got no place to go
Girl do you wanna ride?

Fo' sho' she wanna ride, fo' sho' she wanna slide
Fo' sho' we gettin' sauced, fo' sho' we gettin' high
Pull up swaggin', hop out the wagon
Suckers gonna hate but the ladies wanna brag
What you say? What you say? What you say?
Whole team faded like Jordan with the J
Cradle to the grave, NY to the Bay
Millions in the bank and the hunnids in the safe
Ain't nothing to a G baby
Foreign sitting low, climb out the V baby
Haan, ain't nothing to a G baby
Foreign sitting low climb out the V baby

Do you wanna ride, ride, ride in my foreign? (In my foreign?)
Lift the top back all the way, rolling through the streets of LA
Girl, do you wanna ride, ride, ride in my foreign? (In my foreign?)
We can turn up the radio, we ain't got no place to go

Girl it feels like Saturday, everyday
I'm smoking loud and feeling so high
I'm rolling good through my hood
Getting lit like the 4th of July
(I got that exotic that you probably can't afford
We be going up like them burger fly gold
We ain't got no problems 'cause we counting all this cash
Got a lot of head with her metro on the dash)

Do you wanna ride, ride, ride in my foreign? (In my foreign?)
Lift the top back all the way, rolling through the streets of LA
Girl, do you wanna ride, ride, ride in my foreign? (In my foreign?)
We can turn up the radio, we ain't got no place to go
Girl do you wanna ride?

You should bring your homie, I'll bring one too
I know you like the spotlight, so let me introduce you
Just me and you parked up at the top looking at the view
So many things that we could do, drive with me and never lose
Do you wanna ride in my foreign, get your red-bottom heels, no Jordans
I know your ex-boyfriend was hella boring
Now we skirting 130, no snoring

Do you wanna ride, ride, ride in my foreign? (In my foreign?)
Lift the top back all the way, rolling through the streets of LA
Girl, do you wanna ride, ride, ride in my foreign? (In my foreign?)
We can turn up the radio, we ain't got no place to go
Girl do you wanna ride?

