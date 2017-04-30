I Chainsmokers hanno fatto irruzione in una festa di scuola a sorpresa!
Anche se i Chainsmokers sono nel bel mezzo del loro tour come da headliner in ogni arena importante degli Stati Uniti, hanno pensato bene che fare irruzione in una festa di promozione scolastica fosse una buona idea.
Nella serata di sabato 29 aprile, il duo si è presentato senza alcun tipo di preavviso o coordinamento organizzativo al ballo di scuola della Huntley High School di Chicago, qualche ora prima di suonare all'Allstate Arena che dista proprio dall'altra parte della strada. Effettivamente è un po' difficile da credere che tutto questo fosse davvero una totale sorpresa da parte dei 2, ma riguardando le reazioni degli studenti, che sono andati letteralmente in visibilio come è giusto che sia, non ne sapevano nulla e non si aspettavano niente di tutto ciò.
Nel caso in cui l'adolescente che è in voi si sente perso dall'incredulità, abbiamo un riassunto della serata qui sotto per voi:
Just crashed Huntley High schools prom! That was awesome! ❤️ have a good rest of prom
Just crashed Huntley High schools prom! That was awesome! ❤️ have a good rest of prom— THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) April 30, 2017
Your prom could be next
Your prom could be next— THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) April 30, 2017
Crashed this prom just now. It was across the street from our arena show, so why not :) pic.twitter.com/BIOdSrfMKd
Crashed this prom just now. It was across the street from our arena show, so why not :) pic.twitter.com/BIOdSrfMKd— THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) April 30, 2017
When chainsmokers show up at your prom! @TheChainsmokers pic.twitter.com/yx7fJ12HWC
When chainsmokers show up at your prom! @TheChainsmokers pic.twitter.com/yx7fJ12HWC— Mckenzie Krich (@246kenzie) April 30, 2017
Ovviamente non potevano mancare le reazioni di ex studenti della stessa scuola, che si sono sentiti ancora più beffati di tutti gli altri studenti in giro per il mondo a non aver avuto lo stesso spettacolo durante la loro annata:
THE CHAINSMOKERS ARE AT MY PROM WHAT THE FUCK
THE CHAINSMOKERS ARE AT MY PROM WHAT THE FUCK— ㅤㅤ (@catlyncrespo) April 30, 2017
Ya the chainsmokers showing up to prom is pretty cool, but the class of 2016 got to experience undercooked chicken and a dj on molly😩👌
Ya the chainsmokers showing up to prom is pretty cool, but the class of 2016 got to experience undercooked chicken and a dj on molly😩👌— Kiera Daly (@kiera27daly) April 30, 2017
Marians prom- *doesn't play any music from this decade*
Huntleys prom- *chainsmokers enter and play a concert*
Marians prom- *doesn't play any music from this decade*
Everyone is freaking out about the chainsmokers crashing my old high schools prom...id freak out if it was @Excision
Everyone is freaking out about the chainsmokers crashing my old high schools prom...id freak out if it was @Excision— arissa✨ (@arissamarie) April 30, 2017
why are people taking prom so seriously you're going to a banquet hall to listen to the chainsmokers and eat chicken tenders for 3 hours
why are people taking prom so seriously you're going to a banquet hall to listen to the chainsmokers and eat chicken tenders for 3 hours— mel (@wydmelissa) April 25, 2017
Altro su #The Chainsmokers
-
PubblicatoThe Chainsmokers - Something Just Like This: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoAlcuni dei commenti più cattivi e critici a proposto del nuovo album dei The Chainsmokers sono stati collezionati su una pagina Reddit, ecco i risultati.
Leggi l'articoloNuove Uscite
-
Pubblicato
Guarda la galleryLyricards
-
PubblicatoThe Chainsmokers - Closer (feat. Halsey): guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoAd Atlanta va in scena il gemello del Tomorrowland belga. Un weekend di grandi artisti nella manifestazione americana, in giornata atteso il sold-out dei...
Leggi l'articoloConcerti
-
PubblicatoSomething Just Like This (Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike Remix Audio)
Guarda il videoVideo
Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs
Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs