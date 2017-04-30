Anche se i Chainsmokers sono nel bel mezzo del loro tour come da headliner in ogni arena importante degli Stati Uniti, hanno pensato bene che fare irruzione in una festa di promozione scolastica fosse una buona idea.

Nella serata di sabato 29 aprile, il duo si è presentato senza alcun tipo di preavviso o coordinamento organizzativo al ballo di scuola della Huntley High School di Chicago, qualche ora prima di suonare all'Allstate Arena che dista proprio dall'altra parte della strada. Effettivamente è un po' difficile da credere che tutto questo fosse davvero una totale sorpresa da parte dei 2, ma riguardando le reazioni degli studenti, che sono andati letteralmente in visibilio come è giusto che sia, non ne sapevano nulla e non si aspettavano niente di tutto ciò.

Nel caso in cui l'adolescente che è in voi si sente perso dall'incredulità, abbiamo un riassunto della serata qui sotto per voi:

Ovviamente non potevano mancare le reazioni di ex studenti della stessa scuola, che si sono sentiti ancora più beffati di tutti gli altri studenti in giro per il mondo a non aver avuto lo stesso spettacolo durante la loro annata:

