The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - Something Just Like This (Don Diablo Remix Audio)
186 condivisioni
I've been reading books of old
The legends and the myths
Achilles and his gold
Hercules and his gifts
Spider Man's control
And Batman with his fists
And clearly I don't see myself upon that list
She said "Where'd you wanna go?
How much you wanna risk?
I'm not looking for somebody
With some superhuman gifts
Some superhero
Some fairytale bliss
Just something I can turn to
Somebody I can kiss"
"I want something just like this
Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo
Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo
Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo
Oh I want something just like this
Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo
Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo
Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo"
"Oh I want something just like this
I want something just like this"
I've been reading books of old
The legends and the myths
The testaments they told
The moon and its eclipse
And Superman unrolls
A suit before he lifts
But I'm not the kind of person that it fits
She said "Where'd you wanna go?
How much you wanna risk?
I'm not looking for somebody
With some superhuman gifts
Some superhero
Some fairytale bliss
Just something I can turn to
Somebody I can miss"
"I want something just like this
I want something just like this"
"Oh I want something just like this
Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo
Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo
Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo
Oh I want something just like this
Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo
Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo
Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo"
"Where d'ya wanna go?
How much you wanna risk?
I'm not looking for somebody
With some superhuman gifts
Some superhero
Some fairytale bliss
Just something I can turn to
Somebody I can kiss
I want something just like this"
"Oh I want something just like this
Oh I want something just like this
Oh I want something just like this
Oh I want something just like this"
Altro su #The Chainsmokers
-
PubblicatoThe Chainsmokers - Something Just Like This: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoAlcuni dei commenti più cattivi e critici a proposto del nuovo album dei The Chainsmokers sono stati collezionati su una pagina Reddit, ecco i risultati.
Leggi l'articoloNuove Uscite
-
Pubblicato
Guarda la galleryLyricards
-
PubblicatoThe Chainsmokers - Closer (feat. Halsey): guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoAndrew Huang si è divertito a mixare queste 2 canzoni, dando anche una spiegazione della sua teoria del perchè Closer piaccia così tanto.
Leggi l'articoloNews & Gossip
-
PubblicatoSomething Just Like This (Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike Remix Audio)
Guarda il videoVideo
Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs
Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs