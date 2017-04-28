The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - Something Just Like This (Jai Wolf Remix Audio)

I've been reading books of old

The legends and the myths

Achilles and his gold

Hercules and his gifts

Spider Man's control

And Batman with his fists

And clearly I don't see myself upon that list

She said "Where'd you wanna go?

How much you wanna risk?

I'm not looking for somebody

With some superhuman gifts

Some superhero

Some fairytale bliss

Just something I can turn to

Somebody I can kiss"

"I want something just like this

Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo

Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo

Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo

Oh I want something just like this

Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo

Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo

Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo"

"Oh I want something just like this

I want something just like this"

I've been reading books of old

The legends and the myths

The testaments they told

The moon and its eclipse

And Superman unrolls

A suit before he lifts

But I'm not the kind of person that it fits

She said "Where'd you wanna go?

How much you wanna risk?

I'm not looking for somebody

With some superhuman gifts

Some superhero

Some fairytale bliss

Just something I can turn to

Somebody I can miss"

"I want something just like this

I want something just like this"

"Oh I want something just like this

Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo

Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo

Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo

Oh I want something just like this

Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo

Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo

Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo"

"Where d'ya wanna go?

How much you wanna risk?

I'm not looking for somebody

With some superhuman gifts

Some superhero

Some fairytale bliss

Just something I can turn to

Somebody I can kiss

I want something just like this"

"Oh I want something just like this

Oh I want something just like this

Oh I want something just like this

Oh I want something just like this"