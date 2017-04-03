The Chainsmokers - Live @ Lollapalooza Brasil 2017
The Chainsmokers - Live @ Lollapalooza Brasil 2017 - Tracklist
The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey - Closer (Intro Edit)
w/ Riot Ten & Sullivan King - Fuck It
The Chainsmokers feat. Daya vs. Ricky Remedy feat. Taranchyla vs. Boombox Cartel feat. Ian Everson - Don't Let Take It B2u (The Chainsmokers Mashup)
The Chainsmokers ft. Charlee - Inside Out (ARMNHMR Remix)
w/ The Chainsmokers ft. Charlee - Inside Out (Not Your Dope & Spirix Remix)
W&W & Hardwell & Lil Jon vs. Kungs vs. Cookin' On 3 Burners - Live The Night vs. This Girl (The Chainsmokers Mashup)
The Chainsmokers - #SELFIE (Botnek VIP Remix)
Flux Pavilion & NGHTMRE ft. Jamie Lewis - Feel Your Love
Bro Safari - Follow (Zomboy Remix)
Bassjackers - One Fifty
A$AP Ferg - Work
w/ ID - ID
The Chainsmokers & Tritonal ft. Emily Warren - Until You Were Gone (Justin Caruso Remix)
w/ The Chainsmokers & Tritonal ft. Emily Warren - Until You Were Gone
VINAI - Techno
w/ Alvaro & MERCER ft. Lil Jon - Welcome To The Jungle (Acapella)
w/ Datsik ft. Armanni Reign - Let 'Em Know
w/ The Chainsmokers ft. Jodi Gold - Make Me
Starkillers & Alex Kenji ft. Nadia Ali - Pressure (ID Remix)
The Chainsmokers ft. Phoebe Ryan - All We Know
w/ The Chainsmokers ft. Phoebe Ryan - All We Know (Virtual Riot Remix)
Debonair Samir vs. 4B & Aazar - Samirs Theme vs. Pop Dat (The Chainsmokers Mashup)
Calvin Harris ft. Florence Welch - Sweet Nothing (Diplo & Grandtheft Remix)
w/ Benny Benassi ft. Gary Go - Cinema (Skrillex Remix / Luca Lush Flip)
The Chainsmokers ft. SirenXX - KANYE
w/ The Chainsmokers ft. SirenXX - KANYE (Ookay Remix)
DJ Khaled ft. Ludacris & Rick Ross & T-Pain & Snoop Dogg - All I Do Is Win
w/ Skrillex & MUST DIE! - VIP's (Gent & Jawns Remix)
The Chainsmokers vs. Audien vs. Alvaro & Jetfire - New York City vs. Rooms vs. Guestlist (The Chainsmokers Mashup)
Armin van Buuren vs. Human Resource - Dominator
Martin Garrix vs. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike - Tremor (Sensation 2014 Anthem)
w/ Wavedash - Bang
Red Hot Chili Peppers - Under The Bridge
w/ The Chainsmokers ft. Rozes - Roses
The Chainsmokers ft. XYLØ - Setting Fires (Boxinbox & Lionsize Remix)
System Of A Down - B.Y.O.B.
w/ Tchami & Malaa - Prophecy (Drezo Remix)
Tiësto & The Chainsmokers - Split (Only U)
w/ Tiësto & DallasK - Show Me
w/ Lookas - Can't Get Enough
The Chainsmokers - Paris
w/ The Chainsmokers - Paris (Pegboard Nerds Remix)
Blink-182 - What's My Age Again?
w/ Phiso - Jotaro (YOOKiE Edit)
Douster vs. Alvaro & Mercer & Lil Jon vs. Kayzo - King Of Africa vs. Welcome To The Jungle vs. Burner (The Chainsmokers Mashup)
Stoltenhoff - Boozy
Smallpools - Dreaming (The Chainsmokers Remix)
Stoltenhoff - Tuddle Mcbuddle
w/ Stadiumx vs. The Killers - How To Mr. Brightside (F3DE Mashup)
Deniz Koyu - Tung!
w/ Who's Who - Not So Dirty (The Chainsmokers & Jenaux Festival Season Is Over & Now You're Broke Remake)
The Chainsmokers vs. Tove Lo - Habits
w/ Calvin Harris ft. Rihanna - This Is What You Came For (R3hab & Henry Fong Remix)
The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - Something Just Like This
The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey - Closer
w/ The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey - Closer (Wuki Remix)
Panic! At The Disco - I Write Sins Not Tragedies
w/ Callie Reiff & Dapp - Wobble
Coldplay - Yellow (FKYA & Khøst Remix)
w/ The Chainsmokers ft. Daya - Don't Let Me Down
w/ The Chainsmokers ft. Daya - Don't Let Me Down (Illenium Remix)
w/ The Chainsmokers ft. Daya - Don't Let Me Down (Zomboy Remix)
