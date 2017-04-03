The Chainsmokers - Live @ Lollapalooza Brasil 2017

The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey - Closer (Intro Edit)

w/ Riot Ten & Sullivan King - Fuck It

The Chainsmokers feat. Daya vs. Ricky Remedy feat. Taranchyla vs. Boombox Cartel feat. Ian Everson - Don't Let Take It B2u (The Chainsmokers Mashup)

The Chainsmokers ft. Charlee - Inside Out (ARMNHMR Remix)

w/ The Chainsmokers ft. Charlee - Inside Out (Not Your Dope & Spirix Remix)

W&W & Hardwell & Lil Jon vs. Kungs vs. Cookin' On 3 Burners - Live The Night vs. This Girl (The Chainsmokers Mashup)

The Chainsmokers - #SELFIE (Botnek VIP Remix)

Flux Pavilion & NGHTMRE ft. Jamie Lewis - Feel Your Love

Bro Safari - Follow (Zomboy Remix)

Bassjackers - One Fifty

A$AP Ferg - Work

w/ ID - ID

The Chainsmokers & Tritonal ft. Emily Warren - Until You Were Gone (Justin Caruso Remix)

w/ The Chainsmokers & Tritonal ft. Emily Warren - Until You Were Gone

VINAI - Techno

w/ Alvaro & MERCER ft. Lil Jon - Welcome To The Jungle (Acapella)

w/ Datsik ft. Armanni Reign - Let 'Em Know

w/ The Chainsmokers ft. Jodi Gold - Make Me

Starkillers & Alex Kenji ft. Nadia Ali - Pressure (ID Remix)

The Chainsmokers ft. Phoebe Ryan - All We Know

w/ The Chainsmokers ft. Phoebe Ryan - All We Know (Virtual Riot Remix)

Debonair Samir vs. 4B & Aazar - Samirs Theme vs. Pop Dat (The Chainsmokers Mashup)

Calvin Harris ft. Florence Welch - Sweet Nothing (Diplo & Grandtheft Remix)

w/ Benny Benassi ft. Gary Go - Cinema (Skrillex Remix / Luca Lush Flip)

The Chainsmokers ft. SirenXX - KANYE

w/ The Chainsmokers ft. SirenXX - KANYE (Ookay Remix)

DJ Khaled ft. Ludacris & Rick Ross & T-Pain & Snoop Dogg - All I Do Is Win

w/ Skrillex & MUST DIE! - VIP's (Gent & Jawns Remix)

The Chainsmokers vs. Audien vs. Alvaro & Jetfire - New York City vs. Rooms vs. Guestlist (The Chainsmokers Mashup)

Armin van Buuren vs. Human Resource - Dominator

Martin Garrix vs. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike - Tremor (Sensation 2014 Anthem)

w/ Wavedash - Bang

Red Hot Chili Peppers - Under The Bridge

w/ The Chainsmokers ft. Rozes - Roses

The Chainsmokers ft. XYLØ - Setting Fires (Boxinbox & Lionsize Remix)

System Of A Down - B.Y.O.B.

w/ Tchami & Malaa - Prophecy (Drezo Remix)

Tiësto & The Chainsmokers - Split (Only U)

w/ Tiësto & DallasK - Show Me

w/ Lookas - Can't Get Enough

The Chainsmokers - Paris

w/ The Chainsmokers - Paris (Pegboard Nerds Remix)

Blink-182 - What's My Age Again?

w/ Phiso - Jotaro (YOOKiE Edit)

Douster vs. Alvaro & Mercer & Lil Jon vs. Kayzo - King Of Africa vs. Welcome To The Jungle vs. Burner (The Chainsmokers Mashup)

Stoltenhoff - Boozy

Smallpools - Dreaming (The Chainsmokers Remix)

Stoltenhoff - Tuddle Mcbuddle

w/ Stadiumx vs. The Killers - How To Mr. Brightside (F3DE Mashup)

Deniz Koyu - Tung!

w/ Who's Who - Not So Dirty (The Chainsmokers & Jenaux Festival Season Is Over & Now You're Broke Remake)

The Chainsmokers vs. Tove Lo - Habits

w/ Calvin Harris ft. Rihanna - This Is What You Came For (R3hab & Henry Fong Remix)

The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - Something Just Like This

The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey - Closer

w/ The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey - Closer (Wuki Remix)

Panic! At The Disco - I Write Sins Not Tragedies

w/ Callie Reiff & Dapp - Wobble

Coldplay - Yellow (FKYA & Khøst Remix)

w/ The Chainsmokers ft. Daya - Don't Let Me Down

w/ The Chainsmokers ft. Daya - Don't Let Me Down (Illenium Remix)