The Chainsmokers - Paris (Video ufficiale e testo)
The Chainsmokers - Paris testo
We were staying in Paris
To get away from your parents
And I thought "Wow, if I could take this in a shot right now
I don't think that we could work this out"
Out on the terrace
I don't know if it's fair but I thought "How could I let you fall by yourself
While I'm wasted for someone else"
If we go down then we go down together
They'll say you could do anything
They'll say that I was clever
If we go down then we go down together
We'll get away with everything
Let's show them we are better
Let's show them we are better
Let's show them we are better
We were staying in Paris
To get away from your parents
You look so proud standing there with the flower and the cigarette
Posting pictures of yourself on the internet
Out on the terrace
We breathe in the air of this small town
On our own couldn't pass for the thrill of it
Getting drunk on the bus we were living in
If we go down then we go down together
They'll say you could do anything
They'll say that I was clever
If we go down then we go down together
We'll get away with everything
Let's show them we are better
Let's show them we are
Let's show them we are
Let's show them we are
Let's show them we are
Let's show them we are better
We were staying in Paris
Let's show them we are better
Let's show them we are
Let's show them we are
Let's show them we are
Let's show them we are
Let's show them we are better
If we go down then we go down together
They'll say you could do anything
They'll say that I was clever
If we go down then we go down together
We'll get away with everything
Let's show them we are better
We were staying in Paris (If we go down)
We were staying in Paris (If we go down)
We were staying in Paris (If we go down)
We were staying in Paris (If we go down)
Let's show them we are better
We were staying in Paris
Let's show them we are better
Let's show them we are better
If we go down
Let's show them we are better
If we go down
Let's show them we are better
If we go down
Let's show them we are better
Let's show them we are better
