The Chainsmokers - Paris (VINAI Remix Audio)

We were staying in Paris

To get away from your parents

And I thought, “Wow

If I could take this in a shot right now

I don't think that we could work this out”

Out on the terrace

I don't know if it's fair but I thought “How

Could I let you fall by yourself

While I'm wasted with someone else”

[Chorus: Andrew Taggart & Emily Warren]

If we go down then we go down together

They'll say you could do anything

They'll say that I was clever

If we go down then we go down together

We'll get away with everything

Let's show them we are better

Let's show them we are better

Let's show them we are better

[Verse 2: Andrew Taggart]

We were staying in Paris

To get away from your parents

You look so proud

Standing there with a frown and a cigarette

Posting pictures of yourself on the Internet

Out on the terrace

We breathe in the air of this small town

On our own, cuttin' class for the thrill of it

Getting drunk on the past, we were livin' in

[Chorus: Andrew Taggart & Emily Warren]

If we go down then we go down together

They'll say you could do anything

They'll say that I was clever

If we go down then we go down together

We'll get away with everything

Let's show them we are better

[Post-Chorus: Emily Warren & Andrew Taggart]

Let's show them we are

Show them we are

Let's show them we are

Show them we are

Let's show them we are better

We were staying in Paris

Let's show them we are better

Let's show them we are

Show them we are

Let's show them we are

Show them we are

Let's show them we are better

[Chorus: Andrew Taggart & Emily Warren]

If we go down then we go down together

They'll say you could do anything

They'll say that I was clever

If we go down then we go down together

We'll get away with everything

Let's show them we are better

[Bridge: Andrew Taggart & Emily Warren]

We were staying in Paris (If we go down)

We were staying in Paris (If we go down)

We were staying in Paris (If we go down)

We were staying in Paris (If we go down)

Let's show them we are better

We were staying in Paris

[Outro: Andrew Taggart & Emily Warren]

Let's show them we are better

Let's show them we are better

If we go down

Let's show them we are better

If we go down

Let's show them we are better

If we go down

Let's show them we are better

Let's show them we are better