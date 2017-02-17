The Chainsmokers - Paris (VINAI Remix Audio)
261 condivisioni
The Chainsmokers - Paris (VINAI Remix Audio)
We were staying in Paris
To get away from your parents
And I thought, “Wow
If I could take this in a shot right now
I don't think that we could work this out”
Out on the terrace
I don't know if it's fair but I thought “How
Could I let you fall by yourself
While I'm wasted with someone else”
[Chorus: Andrew Taggart & Emily Warren]
If we go down then we go down together
They'll say you could do anything
They'll say that I was clever
If we go down then we go down together
We'll get away with everything
Let's show them we are better
Let's show them we are better
Let's show them we are better
[Verse 2: Andrew Taggart]
We were staying in Paris
To get away from your parents
You look so proud
Standing there with a frown and a cigarette
Posting pictures of yourself on the Internet
Out on the terrace
We breathe in the air of this small town
On our own, cuttin' class for the thrill of it
Getting drunk on the past, we were livin' in
[Chorus: Andrew Taggart & Emily Warren]
If we go down then we go down together
They'll say you could do anything
They'll say that I was clever
If we go down then we go down together
We'll get away with everything
Let's show them we are better
[Post-Chorus: Emily Warren & Andrew Taggart]
Let's show them we are
Show them we are
Let's show them we are
Show them we are
Let's show them we are better
We were staying in Paris
Let's show them we are better
Let's show them we are
Show them we are
Let's show them we are
Show them we are
Let's show them we are better
[Chorus: Andrew Taggart & Emily Warren]
If we go down then we go down together
They'll say you could do anything
They'll say that I was clever
If we go down then we go down together
We'll get away with everything
Let's show them we are better
[Bridge: Andrew Taggart & Emily Warren]
We were staying in Paris (If we go down)
We were staying in Paris (If we go down)
We were staying in Paris (If we go down)
We were staying in Paris (If we go down)
Let's show them we are better
We were staying in Paris
[Outro: Andrew Taggart & Emily Warren]
Let's show them we are better
Let's show them we are better
If we go down
Let's show them we are better
If we go down
Let's show them we are better
If we go down
Let's show them we are better
Let's show them we are better
Altro su #The Chainsmokers
-
PubblicatoThe Chainsmokers - Closer (feat. Halsey): guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoDiversi cantanti sono stati accostati al prossimo brano del duo di dj statunitensi, ma solo ora uno scambio di battute via twitter ha svelato il nome...
Leggi l'articoloNuove Uscite
-
Pubblicato
Guarda la galleryLyricards
-
PubblicatoAscolta e leggi il testo del nuovo singolo The Chainsmokers intitolato KANYE
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoAndrew Huang si è divertito a mixare queste 2 canzoni, dando anche una spiegazione della sua teoria del perchè Closer piaccia così tanto.
Leggi l'articoloNews & Gossip
-
PubblicatoThe Chainsmokers - Paris: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs
Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs