The Chainsmokers - The One (Video ufficiale e testo)

The Chainsmokers - The One



You know, I'm sorry

I won't make it to your party

Got caught up in my own selfishness



It won't let me be a part of this

And I know I've started

Drifting off every second

I can't wait to leave as soon as I arrive

I count the seconds



Down and down we go

We'll torch this place we know

Before one of us takes a chance

And breaks this, I won't be the one

No, I won't be the one



I know it's pathetic

Fuck it, yeah, I said it

Tried to tell it like it is

There's a chance that I'll regret it, so

Let's go, let's end this

I delete before I send it

And we can play pretend

Like we haven't reached the end yet



Down and down we go

And we'll torch this place we know

Before one of us takes a chance

And breaks this, I won't be the one

No, I won't be the one



(You know, I'm sorry)

(I'm sorry)

No, I won't be the one

No, I won't be the one