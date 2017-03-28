The Chainsmokers - The One (Video ufficiale e testo)
249 condivisioni
The Chainsmokers - The One testo
You know, I'm sorry
I won't make it to your party
Got caught up in my own selfishness
It won't let me be a part of this
And I know I've started
Drifting off every second
I can't wait to leave as soon as I arrive
I count the seconds
Down and down we go
We'll torch this place we know
Before one of us takes a chance
And breaks this, I won't be the one
No, I won't be the one
I know it's pathetic
Fuck it, yeah, I said it
Tried to tell it like it is
There's a chance that I'll regret it, so
Let's go, let's end this
I delete before I send it
And we can play pretend
Like we haven't reached the end yet
Down and down we go
And we'll torch this place we know
Before one of us takes a chance
And breaks this, I won't be the one
No, I won't be the one
(You know, I'm sorry)
(I'm sorry)
No, I won't be the one
No, I won't be the one
Altro su #The Chainsmokers
-
PubblicatoThe Chainsmokers - Closer (feat. Halsey): guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoLa coppia di dj svedese ha colto tutti di sorpresa,facendo debuttare a New York un remix di Alesso di Something Just Like This dei The Chainsmokers e Coldplay
Leggi l'articoloConcerti
-
Pubblicato
Guarda la galleryLyricards
-
PubblicatoThe Chainsmokers - Something Just Like This: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoIn una lunga intervista, parla il creatore del duo statunitense, che rivela la strategia dei release delle tracce e come Paris è nato in stato di ubriachezza.
Leggi l'articoloNews & Gossip
-
PubblicatoThe Chainsmokers - Paris: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs
Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs