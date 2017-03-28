Home #The Chainsmokers Video The Chainsmokers - The One (Video ufficiale e testo)
The Chainsmokers - The One testo

You know, I'm sorry
I won't make it to your party
Got caught up in my own selfishness

It won't let me be a part of this
And I know I've started
Drifting off every second
I can't wait to leave as soon as I arrive
I count the seconds

Down and down we go
We'll torch this place we know
Before one of us takes a chance
And breaks this, I won't be the one
No, I won't be the one

I know it's pathetic
Fuck it, yeah, I said it
Tried to tell it like it is
There's a chance that I'll regret it, so
Let's go, let's end this
I delete before I send it
And we can play pretend
Like we haven't reached the end yet

Down and down we go
And we'll torch this place we know
Before one of us takes a chance
And breaks this, I won't be the one
No, I won't be the one

(You know, I'm sorry)
(I'm sorry)
No, I won't be the one
No, I won't be the one

