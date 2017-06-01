The Chemical Brothers - Life Is Sweet (Video ufficiale e testo)

The Chemical Brothers - Life Is Sweet testo



(vocals : Tim Burgess)



Days like this are sweet

I'm talking in my sleep

I think you're goin soft

I know its stiff for me

And Saturdays are short

I'm walkin with my dog

A lie's a canyon size

Break up home there's nothing bound and left



Longer that I love

Break up home there's nothing wrong with me



I'm driving in the sun

It's a hell of a way down south

Bring me back my love

And in your home



And Saturdays are short

I'm walking with my dog

A lie's a canyon size

Break up home there's nothing on the knife



And days like this are sweet

I'm walking in my sleep

It's a place where I belong

I banged a million drums

Someday I'll go back home

You'll it up and go



I like it in my head

And caught up in your love