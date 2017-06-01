Home #The Chemical Brothers Video The Chemical Brothers - Life Is Sweet (Video ufficiale e testo)
The Chemical Brothers - Life Is Sweet testo

(vocals : Tim Burgess)

Days like this are sweet
I'm talking in my sleep
I think you're goin soft
I know its stiff for me
And Saturdays are short
I'm walkin with my dog
A lie's a canyon size
Break up home there's nothing bound and left

Longer that I love
Break up home there's nothing wrong with me

I'm driving in the sun
It's a hell of a way down south
Bring me back my love
And in your home

And Saturdays are short
I'm walking with my dog
A lie's a canyon size
Break up home there's nothing on the knife

And days like this are sweet
I'm walking in my sleep
It's a place where I belong
I banged a million drums
Someday I'll go back home
You'll it up and go

I like it in my head
And caught up in your love

