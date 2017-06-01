The Chemical Brothers - Life Is Sweet (Video ufficiale e testo)
The Chemical Brothers - Life Is Sweet testo
(vocals : Tim Burgess)
Days like this are sweet
I'm talking in my sleep
I think you're goin soft
I know its stiff for me
And Saturdays are short
I'm walkin with my dog
A lie's a canyon size
Break up home there's nothing bound and left
Longer that I love
Break up home there's nothing wrong with me
I'm driving in the sun
It's a hell of a way down south
Bring me back my love
And in your home
And Saturdays are short
I'm walking with my dog
A lie's a canyon size
Break up home there's nothing on the knife
And days like this are sweet
I'm walking in my sleep
It's a place where I belong
I banged a million drums
Someday I'll go back home
You'll it up and go
I like it in my head
And caught up in your love
Altro su #The Chemical Brothers
-
PubblicatoThe Chemical Brothers - Hey Boy Hey Girl: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoCon la quinta edizione del festival, per inaugurare un'edizione pronta a battere ogni record si vola con i 2 produttori inglesi che hanno scritto la storia...
Leggi l'articoloConcerti
-
PubblicatoThe Chemical Brothers - Wonders of the Deep: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoTre giorni di grande EDM sugli stage di Daresbury, nell'Inghilterra nord-occidentale. Subito in scena Hardwell e Armin Van Buuren, pronta la carrellata di...
Leggi l'articoloConcerti
-
PubblicatoThe Chemical Brothers - Snow: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoIl Sónar di Barcellona anche quest'anno si preannuncia come uno dei festival imperdibili dell'estate per gli amanti della musica elettronica e alternativa.
Leggi l'articoloConcerti
Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs
Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs