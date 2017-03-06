The Chemical Brothers - Live @ Glastonbury 2011

The Chemical Brothers @ Glastonbury Festival, United Kingdom 2015-06-28

01. The Chemical Brothers - Hey Boy, Hey Girl [VIRGIN]

02. The Chemical Brothers feat. Ali Love - EML Ritual [VIRGIN]

03. The Chemical Brothers - Do It Again [ASTRALWERKS]

w/ The Chemical Brothers feat. K-OS - Get Yourself High (Acappella)

04. The Chemical Brothers feat. Q-Tip - Go (Edge Of Control Mix) [VIRGIN EMI]

05. The Chemical Brothers - Swoon [PARLOPHONE]

06. The Chemical Brothers - Star Guitar [EMI UK]

07. The Chemical Brothers - Electronic Battle Weapon 11: Sometimes I Feel So Deserted [VIRGIN EMI]

08. The Chemical Brothers - Chemical Beats [ASTRALWERKS]

[40:00] The Chemical Brothers - Electronic Battle Weapon 7: Acid Children

10. The Chemical Brothers - Setting Sun

w/ The Chemical Brothers - Out Of Control

11. The Chemical Brothers - Electronic Battle Weapon 1: It Doesn't Matter [VIRGIN]

12. The Chemical Brothers - Electronic Battle Weapon 8: Saturate [VIRGIN]

13. The Chemical Brothers - Elektrobank

14. The Chemical Brothers - I'll See You There [VIRGIN EMI]

15. The Chemical Brothers - Believe [VIRGIN]

16. The Chemical Brothers - The Sunshine Underground [ASTRALWERKS]

17. The Chemical Brothers - Escape Velocity [PARLOPHONE]

18. The Chemical Brothers - Don't Think

19. The Chemical Brothers - Electronic Battle Weapon 3: Under The Influence [VIRGIN]

20. The Chemical Brothers - Galvanize [VIRGIN]

21. The Chemical Brothers - Music: Response

22. The Chemical Brothers - Block Rockin Beats [ASTRALWERKS]