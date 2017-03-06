The Chemical Brothers - Live @ Glastonbury 2011
The Chemical Brothers @ Glastonbury Festival, United Kingdom 2015-06-28
01. The Chemical Brothers - Hey Boy, Hey Girl [VIRGIN]
02. The Chemical Brothers feat. Ali Love - EML Ritual [VIRGIN]
03. The Chemical Brothers - Do It Again [ASTRALWERKS]
w/ The Chemical Brothers feat. K-OS - Get Yourself High (Acappella)
04. The Chemical Brothers feat. Q-Tip - Go (Edge Of Control Mix) [VIRGIN EMI]
05. The Chemical Brothers - Swoon [PARLOPHONE]
06. The Chemical Brothers - Star Guitar [EMI UK]
07. The Chemical Brothers - Electronic Battle Weapon 11: Sometimes I Feel So Deserted [VIRGIN EMI]
08. The Chemical Brothers - Chemical Beats [ASTRALWERKS]
[40:00] The Chemical Brothers - Electronic Battle Weapon 7: Acid Children
10. The Chemical Brothers - Setting Sun
w/ The Chemical Brothers - Out Of Control
11. The Chemical Brothers - Electronic Battle Weapon 1: It Doesn't Matter [VIRGIN]
12. The Chemical Brothers - Electronic Battle Weapon 8: Saturate [VIRGIN]
13. The Chemical Brothers - Elektrobank
14. The Chemical Brothers - I'll See You There [VIRGIN EMI]
15. The Chemical Brothers - Believe [VIRGIN]
16. The Chemical Brothers - The Sunshine Underground [ASTRALWERKS]
17. The Chemical Brothers - Escape Velocity [PARLOPHONE]
18. The Chemical Brothers - Don't Think
19. The Chemical Brothers - Electronic Battle Weapon 3: Under The Influence [VIRGIN]
20. The Chemical Brothers - Galvanize [VIRGIN]
21. The Chemical Brothers - Music: Response
22. The Chemical Brothers - Block Rockin Beats [ASTRALWERKS]
