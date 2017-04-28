Home #The Chemical Brothers Video The Chemical Brothers - Snow (Video ufficiale e testo)
Video ufficiali

The Chemical Brothers - Snow (Video ufficiale e testo)

The Chemical Brothers - Snow: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

The Chemical Brothers - Snow testo

Your love keeps lifting me
Your love keeps lifting me
Your love keeps lifting me

Your love keeps lifting me
Lifting me higher, lifting me higher
Lifting me higher, lifting me higher

Your love keeps lifting me
Your love keeps lifting me
Your love keeps lifting me
Your love keeps lifting me
Lifting me higher, lifting me higher
Lifting me higher, lifting me higher

Your love keeps lifting me
Your love keeps lifting me
Your love keeps lifting me
Your love keeps lifting me
Lifting me higher, lifting me higher
Lifting me higher, lifting me higher

Your love keeps lifting me
Your love keeps lifting me
Your love keeps lifting me
Your love keeps lifting me
Lifting me higher, lifting me higher
Lifting me higher, lifting me higher

Lifting me higher, lifting me higher
Lifting me higher, lifting me higher
Lifting me higher, lifting me higher
Lifting me higher, lifting me higher

Lifting me higher, lifting me higher
(Your love keeps lifting me)

