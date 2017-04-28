The Chemical Brothers - Snow (Video ufficiale e testo)

The Chemical Brothers - Snow testo



Your love keeps lifting me

Your love keeps lifting me

Your love keeps lifting me



PUBBLICITÀ

Your love keeps lifting me

Lifting me higher, lifting me higher

Lifting me higher, lifting me higher



Your love keeps lifting me

Your love keeps lifting me

Your love keeps lifting me

Your love keeps lifting me

Lifting me higher, lifting me higher

Lifting me higher, lifting me higher



Your love keeps lifting me

Your love keeps lifting me

Your love keeps lifting me

Your love keeps lifting me

Lifting me higher, lifting me higher

Lifting me higher, lifting me higher



Your love keeps lifting me

Your love keeps lifting me

Your love keeps lifting me

Your love keeps lifting me

Lifting me higher, lifting me higher

Lifting me higher, lifting me higher



Lifting me higher, lifting me higher

Lifting me higher, lifting me higher

Lifting me higher, lifting me higher

Lifting me higher, lifting me higher



Lifting me higher, lifting me higher

(Your love keeps lifting me)