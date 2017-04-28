The Chemical Brothers - Snow (Video ufficiale e testo)
The Chemical Brothers - Snow testo
Your love keeps lifting me
Your love keeps lifting me
Your love keeps lifting me
PUBBLICITÀ
Your love keeps lifting me
Lifting me higher, lifting me higher
Lifting me higher, lifting me higher
Your love keeps lifting me
Your love keeps lifting me
Your love keeps lifting me
Your love keeps lifting me
Lifting me higher, lifting me higher
Lifting me higher, lifting me higher
Your love keeps lifting me
Your love keeps lifting me
Your love keeps lifting me
Your love keeps lifting me
Lifting me higher, lifting me higher
Lifting me higher, lifting me higher
Your love keeps lifting me
Your love keeps lifting me
Your love keeps lifting me
Your love keeps lifting me
Lifting me higher, lifting me higher
Lifting me higher, lifting me higher
Lifting me higher, lifting me higher
Lifting me higher, lifting me higher
Lifting me higher, lifting me higher
Lifting me higher, lifting me higher
Lifting me higher, lifting me higher
(Your love keeps lifting me)
Altro su #The Chemical Brothers
-
PubblicatoThe Chemical Brothers - Wonders of the Deep: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoTre giorni di grande EDM sugli stage di Daresbury, nell'Inghilterra nord-occidentale. Subito in scena Hardwell e Armin Van Buuren, pronta la carrellata di...
Leggi l'articoloConcerti
-
PubblicatoThe Chemical Brothers - Hey Boy Hey Girl: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoSoundtrack pazzesca per il film di Owen Harris con il giovane attore Nicholas Hoult: scopri tutte le canzoni di quello che potrebbe diventare un cult movie!
Leggi l'articoloNews & Gossip
-
PubblicatoThe Chemical Brothers - Escape Velocity: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoIl Sónar di Barcellona anche quest'anno si preannuncia come uno dei festival imperdibili dell'estate per gli amanti della musica elettronica e alternativa.
Leggi l'articoloConcerti
Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs
Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs