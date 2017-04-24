The Kolors - What Happened Last Night (feat. Gucci Mane & Daddy's Groove) (Video ufficiale e testo)
The Kolors - What Happened Last Night (feat. Gucci Mane & Daddy's Groove) testo
I think i'm going to lose my mind (Oh, oh, oh)
ain't turning to you
Can you tell me the truth?
but words are turning into knives
I know that I'm blaming it on you
but all I wanted was you
hey
and I know
I Know
when you pull me closer I lose control control
of all the things I Do
you know, you know
you're messing up the meaning of we all
we're living out of love
what happened last night?
why don't you just tell me what happened last night?
why don't you just tell me what happened last night
and I know
and I Know
when you pull me closer I lose control control
of all the things I do
you know, you know
you're messing up the meaning of we all, we all
we're living out of love
what happened last night?
hey why don't you just tell me what happened last night?
why don't you just tell me what happened last night?
what happened last night?
hey why don't you just tell me what happened last night?
why don't you just tell me what happened last night?
