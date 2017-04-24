The Kolors - What Happened Last Night (feat. Gucci Mane & Daddy's Groove) (Video ufficiale e testo)

The Kolors - What Happened Last Night (feat. Gucci Mane & Daddy's Groove) testo



I think i'm going to lose my mind (Oh, oh, oh)

ain't turning to you

Can you tell me the truth?

but words are turning into knives

I know that I'm blaming it on you

but all I wanted was you

hey



and I know

I Know

when you pull me closer I lose control control

of all the things I Do

you know, you know

you're messing up the meaning of we all

we're living out of love



what happened last night?

why don't you just tell me what happened last night?

why don't you just tell me what happened last night



and I know

and I Know

when you pull me closer I lose control control

of all the things I do

you know, you know

you're messing up the meaning of we all, we all

we're living out of love



what happened last night?

hey why don't you just tell me what happened last night?

why don't you just tell me what happened last night?



what happened last night?

hey why don't you just tell me what happened last night?

why don't you just tell me what happened last night?