The Weeknd - I Feel It Coming (feat. Daft Punk) (Video ufficiale e testo)

The Weeknd - I Feel It Coming (feat. Daft Punk)

The Weeknd - I Feel It Coming (feat. Daft Punk): guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

The Weeknd - I Feel It Coming (feat. Daft Punk) testo

Tell me what you really like
Baby I can take my time
We don't ever have to fight

Just take it step-by-step
I can see it in your eyes
Cause they never tell me lies
I can feel that body shake
And the heat between your legs

You've been scared of love and what it did to you
You don't have to run, I know what you've been through
Just a simple touch and it can set you free
We don't have to rush when you're alone with me

I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe
I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe
I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe
I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe

You are not the single type
So baby, this the perfect time
I'm just trying to get you high
And faded off this touch
You don't need a lonely night
So baby, I can make it right
You just got to let me try
To give you what you want

You've been scared of love and what it did to you
You don't have to run, I know what you've been through
Just a simple touch and it can set you free
We don't have to rush when you're alone with me

I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe
I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe
I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe
I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe
I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe
I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe
I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe
I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe

You've been scared of love
And what it did to you
You don't have to run
I know what you've been through
Just a simple touch
And it can set you free
We don't have to rush
When you're alone with me

I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe
I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe
I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe
I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe
I know what you feel right now
I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe
I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe
I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe
I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe
I know what you say right now, babe
I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe
I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe
I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe
I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe
I know what you say right now, babe
I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe
I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe
I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe
I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe

I feel it coming, babe
I feel it coming, babe
I feel it coming, babe
I feel it coming, babe

