The Weeknd - Party Monster (Video ufficiale e testo)

The Weeknd - Party Monster testo



I'm good, I'm good, I'm great

Know it's been a while, now I'm mixing up the drank

I just need a girl who gon' really understand

I just need a girl who gon' really understand



I'm good, I'm good, I'm great

Know it's been a while, now I'm mixing up the drank

I just need a girl who gon' really understand

I just need a girl who gon' really understand



And I've seen her get richer on the pole

I've seen her, I knew she had to know

I've seen her take down that tequila

Down by the liter, I knew I had to meet her

Ooh, she mine

Ooh girl, bump and grind

Ooh, she mine

Ooh girl, bump a line

Angelina, lips like Angelina

Like Selena, ass shaped like Selena



I'm like, got up, thank the Lord for the day

Woke up by a girl, I don't even know her name

Woke up by a girl, I don't even know her name

Woke up by a girl, I don't even know her name

Got up, thank the Lord for the day

Woke up by a girl, I don't even know her name

Woke up by a girl, I don't even know her name

Woke up by a girl, I don't even know her name



I'm good, I'm good, I'm great

Know it's been a while, now I'm mixing up the drank

I just need a girl who gon' really understand

I just need a girl who gon' really understand



I'm good, I'm good, I'm great

Know it's been a while, now I'm mixing up the drank

I just need a girl who gon' really understand

I just need a girl who gon' really understand



I've been poppin', just took three in a row

I'm down to do it again, I'm on a roll

I've seen him outside tryna reach her

You tryna leave him, you said I'm the reason

Tell me lies

Ooh girl, tell me lies

Say you're mine, I'm yours for the night

I'm the realest, she said I'm the realest

Head be genius, dick game be the meanest



I'm like, got up, thank the Lord for the day

Woke up by a girl, I don't even know her name

Woke up by a girl, I don't even know her name

Woke up by a girl, I don't even know her name



Got up, thank the Lord for the day

Woke up by a girl, I don't even know her name

Woke up by a girl, I don't even know her name

Woke up by a girl, I don't even know her name



Got up, thank the Lord for the day

Woke up by a girl, I don't even know her name

Bitches in my new spot, crowdin' up my space

Had to check the safe, check the dresser for my chains



Got up, thank the Lord for the day

Woke up by a girl, I don't even know her name

Bitches in my new spot, crowdin' up my space

Had to check the safe, check the dresser for my chains



Paranoid (Paranoid)

Paranoid (P-paranoid)

Paranoid (P-paranoid)

But I see something in you

(You're paranoid)



Paranoid (Paranoid)

Paranoid (P-paranoid)

Paranoid (P-paranoid)

But I see something in you



Got up, thank the Lord for the day

Woke up by a girl who don't even know my name

Woke up by a girl who don't even know my name

Woke up by a girl who don't even know my name



Got up, thank the Lord for the day

Woke up by a girl who don't even know my name

Woke up by a girl who don't even know my name

Woke up by a girl who don't even know my name

(You're paranoid)