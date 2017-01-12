Home #The Weeknd Video The Weeknd - Party Monster (Video ufficiale e testo)
The Weeknd - Party Monster

The Weeknd - Party Monster: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

The Weeknd - Party Monster testo

I'm good, I'm good, I'm great
Know it's been a while, now I'm mixing up the drank
I just need a girl who gon' really understand
I just need a girl who gon' really understand

I'm good, I'm good, I'm great
Know it's been a while, now I'm mixing up the drank
I just need a girl who gon' really understand
I just need a girl who gon' really understand

And I've seen her get richer on the pole
I've seen her, I knew she had to know
I've seen her take down that tequila
Down by the liter, I knew I had to meet her
Ooh, she mine
Ooh girl, bump and grind
Ooh, she mine
Ooh girl, bump a line
Angelina, lips like Angelina
Like Selena, ass shaped like Selena

I'm like, got up, thank the Lord for the day
Woke up by a girl, I don't even know her name
Woke up by a girl, I don't even know her name
Woke up by a girl, I don't even know her name
Got up, thank the Lord for the day
Woke up by a girl, I don't even know her name
Woke up by a girl, I don't even know her name
Woke up by a girl, I don't even know her name

I'm good, I'm good, I'm great
Know it's been a while, now I'm mixing up the drank
I just need a girl who gon' really understand
I just need a girl who gon' really understand

I'm good, I'm good, I'm great
Know it's been a while, now I'm mixing up the drank
I just need a girl who gon' really understand
I just need a girl who gon' really understand

I've been poppin', just took three in a row
I'm down to do it again, I'm on a roll
I've seen him outside tryna reach her
You tryna leave him, you said I'm the reason
Tell me lies
Ooh girl, tell me lies
Say you're mine, I'm yours for the night
I'm the realest, she said I'm the realest
Head be genius, dick game be the meanest

I'm like, got up, thank the Lord for the day
Woke up by a girl, I don't even know her name
Woke up by a girl, I don't even know her name
Woke up by a girl, I don't even know her name

Got up, thank the Lord for the day
Woke up by a girl, I don't even know her name
Woke up by a girl, I don't even know her name
Woke up by a girl, I don't even know her name

Got up, thank the Lord for the day
Woke up by a girl, I don't even know her name
Bitches in my new spot, crowdin' up my space
Had to check the safe, check the dresser for my chains

Got up, thank the Lord for the day
Woke up by a girl, I don't even know her name
Bitches in my new spot, crowdin' up my space
Had to check the safe, check the dresser for my chains

Paranoid (Paranoid)
Paranoid (P-paranoid)
Paranoid (P-paranoid)
But I see something in you
(You're paranoid)

Paranoid (Paranoid)
Paranoid (P-paranoid)
Paranoid (P-paranoid)
But I see something in you

Got up, thank the Lord for the day
Woke up by a girl who don't even know my name
Woke up by a girl who don't even know my name
Woke up by a girl who don't even know my name

Got up, thank the Lord for the day
Woke up by a girl who don't even know my name
Woke up by a girl who don't even know my name
Woke up by a girl who don't even know my name
(You're paranoid)

