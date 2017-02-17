The Weeknd - Reminder (Video ufficiale e testo)

The Weeknd - Reminder testo



Record man play my song on the radio

You too busy trying to find that blue-eyed soul

I let my black hair grow and my weed smoke

And I sweat too much on the regular

We gon' let them hits fly, we gon' let her go

If it ain't XO then it gotta go

I just won a new award for a kids show

Talking 'bout a face numbing off a bag a blow

I'm like goddamn bitch I am not a Teen Choice

Goddamn bitch I am not a bleach boy

Whip game, make a nigga understand though

Got that Hannibal, Silence of the Lambo

Hit the gas so hard make it rotate

All my niggas blew up like a propane

All these RnB niggas be so lame

Got a sweet Asian chick she go low mane



You know me, you know me, you know me



Every time we try to forget who I am



I'll be right there to remind you again



You know me, you know me



Said I'm just tryna swim in something wetter than the ocean

Faded off a double cup, I'm mixing up the potion

All I wanna do is make that money and make dope shit

It just seem like niggas tryna sound like all my old shit

Everybody knows it, all these niggas know me

Platinum off a mixtape, sipping on that codeine

Pour it in my trophies, roll until my nose bleed

I'mma keep on singing while I'm burning up that OG

All my niggas get it, they make money all alone



Rock a chain around they neck, making sure I'm getting home

When I travel 'round the globe, make a couple mil' a show



And I come back to my city, I fuck every girl I know

Used to walk around with a slouch, had a mattress on the floor



Now my shit straight, eating all day, tryna lose weight

That good sex, we'll sweat it out



Hotel bed springs we'll wear it out

I ain't gotta tell you



'Cause you know me, you know me

You know me, you know me



Every time we try to forget who I am

I'll be right there to remind you again

You know me, you know me



Why don't you shake something, shake something

For the Don, don't you break nothing, break nothing

Big girl won't you work something, work something

For the Don, don't you hurt nothing, hurt nothing

Big girl won't you shake something, shake something

For the Don, don't you break nothing, break nothing

Baby girl won't you work something, work something

For the Don, don't you hurt nothing, hurt nothing



'Cause you know me, they know me

You ain't know me, now you know me