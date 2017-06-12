Home #The Weeknd Video The Weeknd - Secrets (Video ufficiale e testo)
Video ufficiali

The Weeknd - Secrets (Video ufficiale e testo)

The Weeknd - Secrets: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

The Weeknd - Secrets testo

Everybody here wants you
My love, my love
And I know that you want him too

My love, my love
I ask you what your heart desires
My love, my love
You tell me I'm the only one
My love, my love

It's a lie, a lie
I catch you every time
In your lust, your lust
Every time you close your eyes

I hear the secrets that you keep
When you're talking in your sleep
I hear the secrets that you keep, keep, keep
When you're talk, talking, talking
I hear the secrets that you keep
When you're talking in your sleep
I hear the secrets that you keep, keep, keep
When you're talk, talking, talking

You told me not to worry about
Those guys, those guys
You told me that you left it all behind
Behind

It's a lie, a lie
I catch you every time
In your lust, your lust
Every time you close your eyes

I hear the secrets that you keep
When you're talking in your sleep
I hear the secrets that you keep, keep, keep
When you're talk, talking, talking
I hear the secrets that you keep
When you're talking in your sleep
I hear the secrets that you keep, keep, keep
When you're talk, talking, talking

Wipe... the...
Lust from your eyes
I see that you're not mine
I can see the lust in your eyes
You can't hide it
You can't be the one
I realize, we're divided

I hear the secrets that you keep
When you're talking in your sleep
I hear the secrets that you keep, keep, keep
When you're talk, talking, talking
I hear the secrets that you keep
When you're talking in your sleep
I hear the secrets that you keep, keep, keep
When you're talk, talking, talking

