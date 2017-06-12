The Weeknd - Secrets (Video ufficiale e testo)
The Weeknd - Secrets testo
Everybody here wants you
My love, my love
And I know that you want him too
My love, my love
I ask you what your heart desires
My love, my love
You tell me I'm the only one
My love, my love
It's a lie, a lie
I catch you every time
In your lust, your lust
Every time you close your eyes
I hear the secrets that you keep
When you're talking in your sleep
I hear the secrets that you keep, keep, keep
When you're talk, talking, talking
I hear the secrets that you keep
When you're talking in your sleep
I hear the secrets that you keep, keep, keep
When you're talk, talking, talking
You told me not to worry about
Those guys, those guys
You told me that you left it all behind
Behind
It's a lie, a lie
I catch you every time
In your lust, your lust
Every time you close your eyes
I hear the secrets that you keep
When you're talking in your sleep
I hear the secrets that you keep, keep, keep
When you're talk, talking, talking
I hear the secrets that you keep
When you're talking in your sleep
I hear the secrets that you keep, keep, keep
When you're talk, talking, talking
Wipe... the...
Lust from your eyes
I see that you're not mine
I can see the lust in your eyes
You can't hide it
You can't be the one
I realize, we're divided
I hear the secrets that you keep
When you're talking in your sleep
I hear the secrets that you keep, keep, keep
When you're talk, talking, talking
I hear the secrets that you keep
When you're talking in your sleep
I hear the secrets that you keep, keep, keep
When you're talk, talking, talking
