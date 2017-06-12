The Weeknd - Secrets (Video ufficiale e testo)

The Weeknd - Secrets testo



Everybody here wants you

My love, my love

And I know that you want him too



My love, my love

I ask you what your heart desires

My love, my love

You tell me I'm the only one

My love, my love



It's a lie, a lie

I catch you every time

In your lust, your lust

Every time you close your eyes



I hear the secrets that you keep

When you're talking in your sleep

I hear the secrets that you keep, keep, keep

When you're talk, talking, talking

I hear the secrets that you keep

When you're talking in your sleep

I hear the secrets that you keep, keep, keep

When you're talk, talking, talking



You told me not to worry about

Those guys, those guys

You told me that you left it all behind

Behind



It's a lie, a lie

I catch you every time

In your lust, your lust

Every time you close your eyes



I hear the secrets that you keep

When you're talking in your sleep

I hear the secrets that you keep, keep, keep

When you're talk, talking, talking

I hear the secrets that you keep

When you're talking in your sleep

I hear the secrets that you keep, keep, keep

When you're talk, talking, talking



Wipe... the...

Lust from your eyes

I see that you're not mine

I can see the lust in your eyes

You can't hide it

You can't be the one

I realize, we're divided



I hear the secrets that you keep

When you're talking in your sleep

I hear the secrets that you keep, keep, keep

When you're talk, talking, talking

I hear the secrets that you keep

When you're talking in your sleep

I hear the secrets that you keep, keep, keep

When you're talk, talking, talking