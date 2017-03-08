Throttle - Hit the Road Jack (Video ufficiale e testo)
Throttle - Hit the Road Jack testo
(Hit the road, Jack and don't you come back no more
No more, no more, no more)
(Hit the road, Jack and don't you come back no more)
What you say?
(Hit the road, Jack and don't you come back no more
No more, no more, no more)
(Hit the road, Jack and don't you come back no more)
Woah, woman, oh woman, don't treat me so mean
You're the meanest old woman that I've ever seen
I guess if you said so
I'd have to pack my things and go (that's right)
(Hit the road, Jack and don't you come back no more
No more, no more, no more)
(Hit the road, Jack and don't you come back no more)
What you say?
(Hit the road, Jack and don't you come back no more
No more, no more, no more)
(Hit the road, Jack and don't you come back no more)
Now baby, listen, baby, don't ya treat me this-a way
Cause I'll be back on my feet some day
(Don't care if you do 'cause it's understood)
(You ain't got no money you just ain't no good)
Well, I guess if you say so
I'd have to pack my things and go (that's right)
(Hit the road, Jack and don't you come back no more
No more, no more, no more)
(Hit the road, Jack and don't you come back no more)
(Hit the road, Jack and don't you come back no more
No more, no more, no more)
(Hit the road, Jack and don't you come back no more)
What you say?
(Hit the road, Jack and don't you come back no more
No more, no more, no more)
(Hit the road, Jack and don't you come back no more)
(Don't you come back no more)
(Don't you come back no more)
(Don't you come back no more)
(Don't you come back no more)
Well
(Don't you come back no more)
Uh, what you say?
(Don't you come back no more)
I didn't understand you!
(Don't you come back no more)
You can't mean that!
(Don't you come back no more)
Oh, now baby, please!
(Don't you come back no more)
What you tryin' to do to me?
(Don't you come back no more)
Oh, don't treat me like that!
(Don't you come back no more)
