Tiësto - On My Way (feat. Bright Sparks) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Tiësto - On My Way (feat. Bright Sparks) testo



I ain't no millionaire, but I'm on my way

Can't find love, but hell, I'm on my way

When the world gets heavy, you might hear me say



I'm on my way, on my way, way



On my way, on my way, way



There's a little devil in us all

Swear everybody in this town just wants to see you fall

Baby, it's no fun, so know it's just a game

Yeah



Oh, keep running outta love

And I don't go giving up

When I'm running outta love, love

No, let's say I've had enough

And I don't go giving up rough (rough)

I said it all before



I ain't no millionaire, but I'm on my way

(on my way)

Can't find love, but hell, I'm on my way

(yeah)

When the world gets heavy, you might hear me say

I'm on my way, on my way (way)



I ain't no millionaire, but I'm on my way

Can't find love, but hell, I'm on my way

When the world gets heavy, you might hear me say

I'm on my way, on my way (way)



I ain't no millionaire, but I'm on my way

(on my way)

Can't find love, but hell, I'm on my way

(yeah)

When the world gets heavy, you might hear me say

I'm on my way, on my way, way



On my way, on my way, way

(I said it all before)



I ain't no millionaire, but I'm on my way

(on my way)

Can't find love, but hell, I'm on my way

(oh, on my way)

When the world gets heavy, you might hear me say

I'm on my way, on my way, way



I ain't no millionaire, but I'm on my way

(on my way)

Can't find love, but hell, I'm on my way

(yeah)

When the world gets heavy, you might hear me say

I'm on my way, on my way, way