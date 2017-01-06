Tinashe - Company (Video ufficiale e testo)

Tinashe - Company testo



Ayy, ayy, ayy

Uh, ayy what



I don't need the lovin'. nope

So don't make this somethin'

See, I'm nothin' like a girlfriend, no

I'm not like someone I'm supposed to be

And I just want some company, company

And I just need some company, company

I just need some company, company

I just need some company, company



Hey, yeah, shout out to my booty

I'm straight up with this one boy, I know it

I call it when I stop feelin' alone

I want it and sometimes, see, I don't



I don't need no problems with nobody

I know how to get that, unfollow me

I just need a moment, fuck and leave

You could say you had it all, no strings



I don't need the lovin'.

Nope

So don't make this something

See

I'm nothin' like a girlfriend,

No

I'm not like someone I'm supposed to be

And I just want some company, company

And I just need some company, company

I just need some company, company

I just need some company, company



Companions, but we keep it even lower

I never ever been the type to ever just show up

And you can't ever be the type of guy to just show up

Treat it like a meet and greet and then we go up



I don't need no problems with nobody

I know how to get that, unfollow me

I just need a moment, fuck and leave

You could say you had it all, no strings



Had it all

You could say you had it all

You could say you had it all

You could say you had it all

You could say you had it all

You could say you had it all

You could say you had it all

All babe

You're just my little side thing

Just a little sweet fling

Baby you don't have to buy things

I just want the high, supply me



I don't need the lovin'. nope

So don't make this somethin'

See, I'm nothin' like a girlfriend, no

I'm not like someone I'm supposed to be

And I just want some company, company

And I just need some company, company

I just need some company, company

I just need some company, company



Da, da, da, I just need

I just need some company, company

I just need some company