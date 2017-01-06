Tinashe - Company (Video ufficiale e testo)
Tinashe - Company testo
Ayy, ayy, ayy
Uh, ayy what
I don't need the lovin'. nope
So don't make this somethin'
See, I'm nothin' like a girlfriend, no
I'm not like someone I'm supposed to be
And I just want some company, company
And I just need some company, company
I just need some company, company
I just need some company, company
Hey, yeah, shout out to my booty
I'm straight up with this one boy, I know it
I call it when I stop feelin' alone
I want it and sometimes, see, I don't
I don't need no problems with nobody
I know how to get that, unfollow me
I just need a moment, fuck and leave
You could say you had it all, no strings
I don't need the lovin'.
Nope
So don't make this something
See
I'm nothin' like a girlfriend,
No
I'm not like someone I'm supposed to be
And I just want some company, company
And I just need some company, company
I just need some company, company
I just need some company, company
Companions, but we keep it even lower
I never ever been the type to ever just show up
And you can't ever be the type of guy to just show up
Treat it like a meet and greet and then we go up
I don't need no problems with nobody
I know how to get that, unfollow me
I just need a moment, fuck and leave
You could say you had it all, no strings
Had it all
You could say you had it all
You could say you had it all
You could say you had it all
You could say you had it all
You could say you had it all
You could say you had it all
All babe
You're just my little side thing
Just a little sweet fling
Baby you don't have to buy things
I just want the high, supply me
I don't need the lovin'. nope
So don't make this somethin'
See, I'm nothin' like a girlfriend, no
I'm not like someone I'm supposed to be
And I just want some company, company
And I just need some company, company
I just need some company, company
I just need some company, company
Da, da, da, I just need
I just need some company, company
I just need some company
Altro su #Tinashe
-
PubblicatoIl produttore americano svela un'anticipazione su Snapchat, con la cantante ripresa in studio. Nel progetto musicale dovrebbe esserci anche il contributo di...
Leggi l'articoloNuove Uscite
-
Pubblicato
Guarda la galleryLyricards
-
PubblicatoLeggi e condividi tutte le migliori frasi dalle canzoni di Rocco Hunt. Crea la tua citazione personalizzata e inviala ai tuoi amici!
Guarda la galleryLyricards
-
PubblicatoLeggi le migliori frasi delle canzoni di Benji & Fede: crea la tua citazione personalizzata e condividila subito!
Guarda la galleryLyricards
-
Pubblicato
Guarda la galleryLyricards
-
PubblicatoSfoglia la gallery con le più begli axforismi dalle canzoni del rapper e genera le tue Lyricard.
Guarda la galleryLyricards
Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs
Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs