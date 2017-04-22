Home #Tinashe Video Tinashe - Flame (Video ufficiale e testo)
Video ufficiali

Tinashe - Flame (Video ufficiale e testo)

Tinashe - Flame: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

Tinashe - Flame testo

Cold in the night when I hold you close

Searching your eyes, but you're gone like a ghost

nd I said "baby, you can put it on me"
'Cause I know I don't make it easy
My body hurts with every heart beat
Just say I'm not the only one

C'mon, tell me that you've still got the flame for me
And tell me that you still want to stay, don't leave
Even though I've never given up in my heart
Even though the better part of me don't work
Baby, tell me that you've still got the flame for me
And we can let it burn
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

I'll pay any price for the wrongs I've done
It's all you can do when you love someone, oh

And I said "baby, you can put it on me"
'Cause I know I don't make it easy
My body hurts with every heart beat
Just say I'm not the only one

C'mon, tell me that you've still got the flame for me
And tell me that you still want to stay, don't leave
Even though I've never given up in my heart
Even though the better part of me don't work
Baby, tell me that you've still got the flame for me
And we can let it burn
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

And I know and I know I can't make you
I can't make you let go
(don't let go)
And I don't and I don't and I don't blame you
'Cause I hurt you before
Tell me

C'mon, tell me that you've still got the flame for me
And tell me that you still want to stay, don't leave
Even though I've never given up in my heart
Even though the better part of me don't work
Baby, tell me that you've still got the flame for me
And we can let it burn

Ooh, ooh
And let it burn
Let it burn, let it burn
Ohh yeah, baby

