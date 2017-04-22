Tinashe - Flame (Video ufficiale e testo)

Tinashe - Flame testo



Cold in the night when I hold you close



Searching your eyes, but you're gone like a ghost



nd I said "baby, you can put it on me"

'Cause I know I don't make it easy

My body hurts with every heart beat

Just say I'm not the only one



C'mon, tell me that you've still got the flame for me

And tell me that you still want to stay, don't leave

Even though I've never given up in my heart

Even though the better part of me don't work

Baby, tell me that you've still got the flame for me

And we can let it burn

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh



I'll pay any price for the wrongs I've done

It's all you can do when you love someone, oh



And I said "baby, you can put it on me"

'Cause I know I don't make it easy

My body hurts with every heart beat

Just say I'm not the only one



C'mon, tell me that you've still got the flame for me

And tell me that you still want to stay, don't leave

Even though I've never given up in my heart

Even though the better part of me don't work

Baby, tell me that you've still got the flame for me

And we can let it burn

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh



And I know and I know I can't make you

I can't make you let go

(don't let go)

And I don't and I don't and I don't blame you

'Cause I hurt you before

Tell me



C'mon, tell me that you've still got the flame for me

And tell me that you still want to stay, don't leave

Even though I've never given up in my heart

Even though the better part of me don't work

Baby, tell me that you've still got the flame for me

And we can let it burn



Ooh, ooh

And let it burn

Let it burn, let it burn

Ohh yeah, baby