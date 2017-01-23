Trobi - In the Studio (feat. Junglebae) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Trobi - In the Studio (feat. Junglebae) testo



I can not move no more, my feet heldt to the floor.

For I get sleepless nights when drowning for the call.

I’m counting days upon these narrow prison walls.

But I’m not planning on, trying to unlock the door.(in the studio)



And I would grab the wheel and the phone.

But he has the key of this car.

And he needs to see I need him only.

And I would grab the phone and call a friend.

But I ain’t got time to pretend decisions we make.

And make him and him only.

That’s why I say:



It’s such a fallin’ cannon ball, I’m at the studio.

Cause everytime I wanna’ go I’m at the studio.

So sorry but’s it’s only .. I’m at the studio.

Cause everywhere I wanna’ go.







I can not feel no more, it’s hurts me to the core.

For everytime it’s right, feels like we’re in war.

I wish it could be like we used to be before.

No, I’m not giving up, I simply ask for more.



And I would grab the wheel and the phone.

But he has the keys to this car.

And he needs to see I need him only.

And I would grab the phone and call a friend.

But I ain’t got time to defend decisions we make.

And make him and him only.

That’s why I say:



And I would grab the wheel and the phone.

But he has the key of this car.

And he needs to see I need him only.

And I would grab the phone and call a friend.

But I ain’t got time to pretend decisions we make.

And make him and him only.

That’s why I say:



It’s such a fallin’ cannon ball, I’m at the studio.

Cause everytime I wanna’ go I’m at the studio.

So sorry but’s it’s only .. I’m at the studio.

Cause everywhere I wanna’ gooo.