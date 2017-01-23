Home #Trobi Video Trobi - In the Studio (feat. Junglebae) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Video ufficiali

Trobi - In the Studio (feat. Junglebae) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Trobi - In the Studio (feat. Junglebae): guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

Trobi - In the Studio (feat. Junglebae) testo

I can not move no more, my feet heldt to the floor.
For I get sleepless nights when drowning for the call.
I’m counting days upon these narrow prison walls.
But I’m not planning on, trying to unlock the door.(in the studio)

And I would grab the wheel and the phone.
But he has the key of this car.
And he needs to see I need him only.
And I would grab the phone and call a friend.
But I ain’t got time to pretend decisions we make.
And make him and him only.
That’s why I say:

It’s such a fallin’ cannon ball, I’m at the studio.
Cause everytime I wanna’ go I’m at the studio.
So sorry but’s it’s only .. I’m at the studio.
Cause everywhere I wanna’ go.



I can not feel no more, it’s hurts me to the core.
For everytime it’s right, feels like we’re in war.
I wish it could be like we used to be before.
No, I’m not giving up, I simply ask for more.

And I would grab the wheel and the phone.
But he has the keys to this car.
And he needs to see I need him only.
And I would grab the phone and call a friend.
But I ain’t got time to defend decisions we make.
And make him and him only.
That’s why I say:

And I would grab the wheel and the phone.
But he has the key of this car.
And he needs to see I need him only.
And I would grab the phone and call a friend.
But I ain’t got time to pretend decisions we make.
And make him and him only.
That’s why I say:

It’s such a fallin’ cannon ball, I’m at the studio.
Cause everytime I wanna’ go I’m at the studio.
So sorry but’s it’s only .. I’m at the studio.
Cause everywhere I wanna’ gooo.

