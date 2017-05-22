Tujamo - One On One (feat. Sorana) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Tujamo - One On One (feat. Sorana) testo



Waiting for your knock on the door

You'll be on your way, on your way to my place, boy

Never get enough, I don't know how

All I need, all I need is your touch

When the new moon falling tonight

From the sky, you won't stop calling

Out, my name is your anthem

Baby you make me p-purr like a panther



One on one

I'm a-looking for a big fun

All I, all I want is to get down

One on one

I'm a-looking for a big fun

With nobody, but your body



One on one

I'm a-looking for a big fun

All I, all I want is to get down

One on one

I wanna, wanna get down

With nobody, but your body



(With nobody, but your body)



And I really want you

I really want you, want you, baby

And I really want you

I really want you, baby



And I really want you

I really want you, baby

Tell me what you gonna do

And I really want you, want you



Like you wander out in the dark

I will steal your heart like a bandit

You ain't gotta get away

You ain't gotta get away

When the new moon falling tonight

From the sky, you won't stop calling

Out, my name is your anthem

Baby you make me p-purr like a panther



One on one

I'm a-looking for a big fun

All I, all I want is to get down

One on one

I'm a-looking for a big fun

With nobody, but your body



One on one

I'm a-looking for a big fun

All I, all I want is to get down

One on one

I wanna, wanna get down

With nobody, but your body



(With nobody, but your body)



And I really want you

I really want you, want you, baby

And I really want you

I really want you, baby



And I really want you

I really want you, baby

Tell me what you gonna do

And I really want you, want you