Tujamo - One On One (feat. Sorana) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Tujamo - One On One (feat. Sorana) testo
Waiting for your knock on the door
You'll be on your way, on your way to my place, boy
Never get enough, I don't know how
All I need, all I need is your touch
When the new moon falling tonight
From the sky, you won't stop calling
Out, my name is your anthem
Baby you make me p-purr like a panther
One on one
I'm a-looking for a big fun
All I, all I want is to get down
One on one
I'm a-looking for a big fun
With nobody, but your body
One on one
I'm a-looking for a big fun
All I, all I want is to get down
One on one
I wanna, wanna get down
With nobody, but your body
(With nobody, but your body)
And I really want you
I really want you, want you, baby
And I really want you
I really want you, baby
And I really want you
I really want you, baby
Tell me what you gonna do
And I really want you, want you
Like you wander out in the dark
I will steal your heart like a bandit
You ain't gotta get away
You ain't gotta get away
When the new moon falling tonight
From the sky, you won't stop calling
Out, my name is your anthem
Baby you make me p-purr like a panther
One on one
I'm a-looking for a big fun
All I, all I want is to get down
One on one
I'm a-looking for a big fun
With nobody, but your body
One on one
I'm a-looking for a big fun
All I, all I want is to get down
One on one
I wanna, wanna get down
With nobody, but your body
(With nobody, but your body)
And I really want you
I really want you, want you, baby
And I really want you
I really want you, baby
And I really want you
I really want you, baby
Tell me what you gonna do
And I really want you, want you
