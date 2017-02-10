Tyga - Gucci Snakes (feat. Desiigner) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Tyga - Gucci Snakes (feat. Desiigner) testo



[Intro: Desiigner + (Tyga)]

Gah-gah-gah-hah

Gah-gah-gah-brrrah

(I just spent 10 bands at Gucci-Gucci, yeah)

Gah-gah-gah-grah

(I just spent 10 bands at Gucci-Gucci, hah)

Gah-gah-gah-hah

High Fashion, all my niggas wylin', niggas wylin'

Gah-gah-gah-brrrah

What's the difference between Rolls Royce

And a Bentley truck? Bout 100,000

Gah-gah-gah-brrrah

Down, Dirty Diana

Rockin' Gucci, dirty Fanta, these days



[Bridge: Tyga]

High fashion, all my niggas wylin'

What's the difference between a Rolls-Royce and a Bentley nigga?

Bout 100,000

She a groupie, Dirty Diana

We rockin' Gucci drinkin' Dirty Fanta



[Verse 1: Tyga]

Diamonds flooded

Holy water blessed me like our father

Witness my faith, burned believers die, make you a martyr

Keep a laser, Han Solo, snakes leather, I'm focused

Add it up nigga, add it up

Bag it up, what's the fuckin' total?

I just opened new accounts (I see the snakes)

No piggy bank, just large amounts (I see the snakes)

I just switched the license plate

My lawyer said that I beat the case (I'm gonna beat the case)

Ruby Tuesdays Wraith

Arm and Hammer, Maybach leather

Cocaine on her face, we just made a triple X movie

Payrolls in the safe

Indoor jacuzzi, outdoor jacuzzi

She gon' pop that coochie



[Hook: Tyga + (Desiigner)]

Cause I just spent 10 bands at Gucci (I spent 10 bands at Gucci)

I just spent 10 bands at Gucci (I spent 10 bands at Gucci)

I just spent 10 bands at Gucci, I see the snakes

I smashed off playin' Gucci in my new Wraith

Cause I just spent 10 bands at Gucci (I spent 10 bands at Gucci)

I just spent 10 bands at Gucci (I spent 10 bands at Gucci)

I just spent 10 bands at Gucci, I see the snakes

I smashed off playin' Gucci in my new Wraith



[Bridge: Desiigner]

High fashion, all my niggas wylin'

What's the difference between a Rolls-Royce and a Bentley Truck? Bout 100,000

Down, Dirty Diana

Rockin' Gucci, dirty Fanta



[Verse 2: Tyga]

I don't trust nobody, I don't trust nobody

Sea full of pirhanas, if you loyal watch my lawyers

I just paid my mama's mortgage, put that on everything

Pinky rings on every ring, way you see me go bling-bling

Real shit I'm so honest (I see the snakes)

Sunset on my Pac shit (I see the snakes)

Tattoos in the videos (I see the snakes)

Desiigner, lookin' like a Gucci store

Paparazzi flash

Nabbin' bitches, bouncin' that ass

Rockin' platinum

You barely platinum, I'm just countin' my cash

I just spent a rack on sushi

Just gave away all my Louie (and got it Gucci)



[Hook: Tyga + (Desiigner)]

Cause I just spent 10 bands at Gucci (I spent 10 bands Gucci)

I just spent 10 bands at Gucci (I spent 10 bands Gucci)

I just spent 10 bands at Gucci, I see the snakes

I smashed off playin' Gucci in my new Wraith

Cause I just spent 10 bands at Gucci (I spent 10 bands Gucci)

I just spent 10 bands at Gucci (I spent 10 bands Gucci)

I just spent 10 bands at Gucci, I see the snakes

I smashed off playin' Gucci in my new Wraith



[Bridge: Desiigner]

High fashion, all my niggas wylin'

What's the difference between a Rolls-Royce and a Bentley Truck? Bout 100,000

Down, Dirty Diana

Rockin' Gucci, dirty Fanta



[Bridge: Desiigner]

High fashion, all my niggas wylin'

What's the difference between a Rolls-Royce and a Bentley Truck? Bout 100,000

Down, Dirty Diana

Rockin' Gucci, dirty Fanta



[Verse 3: Desiigner]

Rockin' Gucci, rockin' Gucci, I rock Gucci

And smoke weed on Melrose

And I know it, it's that aroma

Dirty Diana, rockin' Gucci with dirty Fanta

Chopper be God given

You get it hard nigga now niggas dead ahh

Shoot with the dope dealers

You can chill and get hit with the wrong niggas

Try to kill everybody, rob niggas

Everybody ridin' round strong nigga

What you know nigga

Try to pick up a Harlem nigga

You gettin' Harlem Diddy

Chopper ran nigga

He want damage

Big boy ran nigga

Big boy ran nigga

Fuck with the savages

Everybody ridin' round getting dropped

Fuck a bitch in the face and we in Bronx

Had to buy a Bugatti, the newer cars

Fuck nigga dead nigga

Fuck nigga stand nigga

Bitch gon' wham me

Bitch gon' head me

Bitch gon' jam me

Everybody ridin' round gettin' gold



[Pre-Bridge: Tyga]

I just spent 10 bands at Gucci

I just spent 10 bands at Gucci

I just spent 10 bands at Gucci

I just spent 10 bands at Gucci



[Bridge: Desiigner]

High fashion, all my niggas wylin'

What's the difference between a Rolls-Royce and a Bentley Truck? Bout 100,000

Down, Dirty Diana

Rockin' Gucci, dirty Fanta