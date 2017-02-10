Tyga - Gucci Snakes (feat. Desiigner) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Tyga - Gucci Snakes (feat. Desiigner) testo
[Intro: Desiigner + (Tyga)]
Gah-gah-gah-hah
Gah-gah-gah-brrrah
(I just spent 10 bands at Gucci-Gucci, yeah)
Gah-gah-gah-grah
(I just spent 10 bands at Gucci-Gucci, hah)
Gah-gah-gah-hah
High Fashion, all my niggas wylin', niggas wylin'
Gah-gah-gah-brrrah
What's the difference between Rolls Royce
And a Bentley truck? Bout 100,000
Gah-gah-gah-brrrah
Down, Dirty Diana
Rockin' Gucci, dirty Fanta, these days
[Bridge: Tyga]
High fashion, all my niggas wylin'
What's the difference between a Rolls-Royce and a Bentley nigga?
Bout 100,000
She a groupie, Dirty Diana
We rockin' Gucci drinkin' Dirty Fanta
[Verse 1: Tyga]
Diamonds flooded
Holy water blessed me like our father
Witness my faith, burned believers die, make you a martyr
Keep a laser, Han Solo, snakes leather, I'm focused
Add it up nigga, add it up
Bag it up, what's the fuckin' total?
I just opened new accounts (I see the snakes)
No piggy bank, just large amounts (I see the snakes)
I just switched the license plate
My lawyer said that I beat the case (I'm gonna beat the case)
Ruby Tuesdays Wraith
Arm and Hammer, Maybach leather
Cocaine on her face, we just made a triple X movie
Payrolls in the safe
Indoor jacuzzi, outdoor jacuzzi
She gon' pop that coochie
[Hook: Tyga + (Desiigner)]
Cause I just spent 10 bands at Gucci (I spent 10 bands at Gucci)
I just spent 10 bands at Gucci (I spent 10 bands at Gucci)
I just spent 10 bands at Gucci, I see the snakes
I smashed off playin' Gucci in my new Wraith
Cause I just spent 10 bands at Gucci (I spent 10 bands at Gucci)
I just spent 10 bands at Gucci (I spent 10 bands at Gucci)
I just spent 10 bands at Gucci, I see the snakes
I smashed off playin' Gucci in my new Wraith
[Bridge: Desiigner]
High fashion, all my niggas wylin'
What's the difference between a Rolls-Royce and a Bentley Truck? Bout 100,000
Down, Dirty Diana
Rockin' Gucci, dirty Fanta
[Verse 2: Tyga]
I don't trust nobody, I don't trust nobody
Sea full of pirhanas, if you loyal watch my lawyers
I just paid my mama's mortgage, put that on everything
Pinky rings on every ring, way you see me go bling-bling
Real shit I'm so honest (I see the snakes)
Sunset on my Pac shit (I see the snakes)
Tattoos in the videos (I see the snakes)
Desiigner, lookin' like a Gucci store
Paparazzi flash
Nabbin' bitches, bouncin' that ass
Rockin' platinum
You barely platinum, I'm just countin' my cash
I just spent a rack on sushi
Just gave away all my Louie (and got it Gucci)
[Hook: Tyga + (Desiigner)]
Cause I just spent 10 bands at Gucci (I spent 10 bands Gucci)
I just spent 10 bands at Gucci (I spent 10 bands Gucci)
I just spent 10 bands at Gucci, I see the snakes
I smashed off playin' Gucci in my new Wraith
Cause I just spent 10 bands at Gucci (I spent 10 bands Gucci)
I just spent 10 bands at Gucci (I spent 10 bands Gucci)
I just spent 10 bands at Gucci, I see the snakes
I smashed off playin' Gucci in my new Wraith
[Bridge: Desiigner]
High fashion, all my niggas wylin'
What's the difference between a Rolls-Royce and a Bentley Truck? Bout 100,000
Down, Dirty Diana
Rockin' Gucci, dirty Fanta
[Bridge: Desiigner]
High fashion, all my niggas wylin'
What's the difference between a Rolls-Royce and a Bentley Truck? Bout 100,000
Down, Dirty Diana
Rockin' Gucci, dirty Fanta
[Verse 3: Desiigner]
Rockin' Gucci, rockin' Gucci, I rock Gucci
And smoke weed on Melrose
And I know it, it's that aroma
Dirty Diana, rockin' Gucci with dirty Fanta
Chopper be God given
You get it hard nigga now niggas dead ahh
Shoot with the dope dealers
You can chill and get hit with the wrong niggas
Try to kill everybody, rob niggas
Everybody ridin' round strong nigga
What you know nigga
Try to pick up a Harlem nigga
You gettin' Harlem Diddy
Chopper ran nigga
He want damage
Big boy ran nigga
Big boy ran nigga
Fuck with the savages
Everybody ridin' round getting dropped
Fuck a bitch in the face and we in Bronx
Had to buy a Bugatti, the newer cars
Fuck nigga dead nigga
Fuck nigga stand nigga
Bitch gon' wham me
Bitch gon' head me
Bitch gon' jam me
Everybody ridin' round gettin' gold
[Pre-Bridge: Tyga]
I just spent 10 bands at Gucci
I just spent 10 bands at Gucci
I just spent 10 bands at Gucci
I just spent 10 bands at Gucci
[Bridge: Desiigner]
High fashion, all my niggas wylin'
What's the difference between a Rolls-Royce and a Bentley Truck? Bout 100,000
Down, Dirty Diana
Rockin' Gucci, dirty Fanta
